A simple and lightweight official Angular component for FusionCharts JavaScript charting library. angular-fusioncharts enables you to add JavaScript charts in your Angular application without any hassle.
To install
angular-fusioncharts library, run:
$ npm install angular-fusioncharts --save
To install
fusioncharts library:
$ npm install fusioncharts --save
Here is a basic sample that shows how to create a chart using
angular-fusioncharts:
Add this in your Angular
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import angular-fusioncharts
import { FusionChartsModule } from 'angular-fusioncharts';
// Import FusionCharts library and chart modules
import * as FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
import * as Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts';
// For Powercharts , Widgets, and Maps
// import * as PowerCharts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.powercharts';
// import * as Widgets from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.widgets';
// import * as Maps from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.maps';
// To know more about suites,
// read this https://www.fusioncharts.com/dev/getting-started/plain-javascript/install-using-plain-javascript
// For Map definition files
// import * as World from 'fusioncharts/maps/fusioncharts.world';
import * as FusionTheme from 'fusioncharts/themes/fusioncharts.theme.fusion';
// Pass the fusioncharts library and chart modules
FusionChartsModule.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts, FusionTheme);
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
// Specify FusionChartsModule as import
FusionChartsModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
Once the library is imported, you can use its components, directives in your Angular application:
In your Angular AppComponent:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
dataSource: Object;
title: string;
constructor() {
this.title = 'Angular FusionCharts Sample';
this.dataSource = {
chart: {
caption: 'Countries With Most Oil Reserves [2017-18]',
subCaption: 'In MMbbl = One Million barrels',
xAxisName: 'Country',
yAxisName: 'Reserves (MMbbl)',
numberSuffix: 'K',
theme: 'fusion'
},
data: [
{ label: 'Venezuela', value: '290' },
{ label: 'Saudi', value: '260' },
{ label: 'Canada', value: '180' },
{ label: 'Iran', value: '140' },
{ label: 'Russia', value: '115' },
{ label: 'UAE', value: '100' },
{ label: 'US', value: '30' },
{ label: 'China', value: '30' }
]
};
}
}
<!-- You can now use fusioncharts component in app.component.html -->
<h1>
{{title}}
</h1>
<fusioncharts
width="600"
height="350"
type="Column2D"
dataFormat="JSON"
[dataSource]="dataSource"
></fusioncharts>
Fusincharts events can be subscribed from component's output params.
Usage in template :
<fusioncharts
width="600"
height="350"
type="Column2D"
dataFormat="json"
[dataSource]="dataSource"
(dataplotRollOver)="plotRollOver($event)">
</fusioncharts>
And in component's code ,
$event will be an object
{ eventObj : {...}, dataObj: {...} }
For more on this read here
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
dataSource: Object;
title: string;
constructor() {
this.title = "Angular FusionCharts Sample";
this.dataSource = {
...// same data as above
};
}
plotRollOver($event){
var dataValue = $event.dataObj.dataValue;
console.log(`Value is ${dataValue}`);
}
}
Get the list of fusioncharts' events
Using api of charts involves getting the FusionCharts chart instance from the
initialized event.
It emits chart object which can be operated upon later.
In template, we add
initialized event
<fusioncharts
type="column2d"
width="100%"
height="400"
dataFormat="json"
[dataSource]="dataSource"
(initialized)="initialized($event)">
</fusioncharts>
<button (click)="changeLabel()">Change label</button>
And in component's code , we get
$event as
{ chart : ChartInstance }
So in order to use the chart instance , we need to store the chart instance.
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
dataSource: Object;
title: string;
chart: any;
constructor() {
this.title = "Angular FusionCharts Sample";
this.dataSource = {
...// same data as above
};
}
initialized($event){
this.chart = $event.chart; // Storing the chart instance
}
changeLabel(){
this.chart.setChartAttribute('caption', 'Changed caption');
}
}
From
fusioncharts@3.13.3-sr.1 and
angular-fusioncharts@3.0.0, You can visualize timeseries data easily with angular.
Learn more about FusionTime here.
// app.module.ts
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import angular-fusioncharts
import { FusionChartsModule } from 'angular-fusioncharts';
// Import FusionCharts library and chart modules
import * as FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
import * as Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts';
import * as TimeSeries from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.timeseries'; // Import timeseries
// Pass the fusioncharts library and chart modules
FusionChartsModule.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts, TimeSeries);
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
// Specify FusionChartsModule as import
FusionChartsModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
// In app.component.ts
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import * as FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
const dataUrl =
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fusioncharts/dev_centre_docs/fusiontime-beta-release/charts-resources/fusiontime/online-sales-single-series/data.json';
const schemaUrl =
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fusioncharts/dev_centre_docs/fusiontime-beta-release/charts-resources/fusiontime/online-sales-single-series/schema.json';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
dataSource: any;
type: string;
width: string;
height: string;
constructor() {
this.type = 'timeseries';
this.width = '400';
this.height = '400';
this.dataSource = {
data: null,
yAxis: {
plot: [{ value: 'Sales' }]
},
caption: {
text: 'Online Sales of a SuperStore in the US'
}
};
this.fetchData();
}
fetchData() {
let jsonify = res => res.json();
let dataFetch = fetch(dataUrl).then(jsonify);
let schemaFetch = fetch(schemaUrl).then(jsonify);
Promise.all([dataFetch, schemaFetch]).then(res => {
let data = res[0];
let schema = res[1];
let fusionTable = new FusionCharts.DataStore().createDataTable(
data,
schema
); // Instance of DataTable to be passed as data in dataSource
this.dataSource.data = fusionTable;
});
}
}
<div>
<fusioncharts
[type]="type"
[width]="width"
[height]="height"
[dataSource]="dataSource"
></fusioncharts>
</div>
Useful links for FusionTime
$ git clone https://github.com/fusioncharts/angular-fusioncharts.git
$ cd angular-fusioncharts
$ npm i
$ npm start
$ npm run build
$ npm run build
$ npm publish dist
The FusionCharts Angular integration component is open-source and distributed under the terms of the MIT/X11 License. However, you will need to download and include FusionCharts library in your page separately, which has a separate license.