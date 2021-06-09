openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

angular2-fusioncharts

by fusioncharts
1.0.3 (see all)

Angular Component for FusionCharts JavaScript Charting Library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

63

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Please use the angular-fusioncharts package for Angular 2 onwards & angularjs-fusioncharts for Angular 1.x.

Readme

angular-fusioncharts

A simple and lightweight official Angular component for FusionCharts JavaScript charting library. angular-fusioncharts enables you to add JavaScript charts in your Angular application without any hassle.

Demo

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Requirements

  • Node.js, NPM/Yarn installed globally in your OS.
  • You've an Angular Application.
  • FusionCharts installed in your project, as detailed below:

Installation

To install angular-fusioncharts library, run:

$ npm install angular-fusioncharts --save

To install fusioncharts library:

$ npm install fusioncharts --save

Quick Start

Here is a basic sample that shows how to create a chart using angular-fusioncharts:

Add this in your Angular AppModule:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

// Import angular-fusioncharts
import { FusionChartsModule } from 'angular-fusioncharts';

// Import FusionCharts library and chart modules
import * as FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
import * as Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts';

// For Powercharts , Widgets, and Maps
// import * as PowerCharts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.powercharts';
// import * as Widgets from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.widgets';
// import * as Maps from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.maps';
// To know more about suites,
// read this https://www.fusioncharts.com/dev/getting-started/plain-javascript/install-using-plain-javascript

// For Map definition files
// import * as World from 'fusioncharts/maps/fusioncharts.world';

import * as FusionTheme from 'fusioncharts/themes/fusioncharts.theme.fusion';

// Pass the fusioncharts library and chart modules
FusionChartsModule.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts, FusionTheme);

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    // Specify FusionChartsModule as import
    FusionChartsModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}

Once the library is imported, you can use its components, directives in your Angular application:

In your Angular AppComponent:

import { Component } from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'my-app',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
  dataSource: Object;
  title: string;

  constructor() {
    this.title = 'Angular  FusionCharts Sample';

    this.dataSource = {
      chart: {
        caption: 'Countries With Most Oil Reserves [2017-18]',
        subCaption: 'In MMbbl = One Million barrels',
        xAxisName: 'Country',
        yAxisName: 'Reserves (MMbbl)',
        numberSuffix: 'K',
        theme: 'fusion'
      },
      data: [
        { label: 'Venezuela', value: '290' },
        { label: 'Saudi', value: '260' },
        { label: 'Canada', value: '180' },
        { label: 'Iran', value: '140' },
        { label: 'Russia', value: '115' },
        { label: 'UAE', value: '100' },
        { label: 'US', value: '30' },
        { label: 'China', value: '30' }
      ]
    };
  }
}

<!-- You can now use fusioncharts component in app.component.html -->
<h1>
  {{title}}
</h1>
<fusioncharts
    width="600"
    height="350"
    type="Column2D"
    dataFormat="JSON"
    [dataSource]="dataSource"
></fusioncharts>

Working with Events

Fusincharts events can be subscribed from component's output params.
Usage in template :

<fusioncharts
  width="600"
  height="350"
  type="Column2D"
  dataFormat="json"
  [dataSource]="dataSource"
  (dataplotRollOver)="plotRollOver($event)">
</fusioncharts>

And in component's code , $event will be an object { eventObj : {...}, dataObj: {...} }
For more on this read here

import {Component} from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'my-app',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
  dataSource: Object;
  title: string;

  constructor() {
    this.title = "Angular  FusionCharts Sample";

    this.dataSource = {
      ...// same data as above
    };
  }



  plotRollOver($event){
    var dataValue = $event.dataObj.dataValue;
    console.log(`Value is ${dataValue}`);
  }

}

Get the list of fusioncharts' events

Working with APIs

Using api of charts involves getting the FusionCharts chart instance from the initialized event. It emits chart object which can be operated upon later.

In template, we add initialized event

<fusioncharts
  type="column2d"
  width="100%"
  height="400"
  dataFormat="json"
  [dataSource]="dataSource"
  (initialized)="initialized($event)">
</fusioncharts>
<button (click)="changeLabel()">Change label</button>

And in component's code , we get $event as { chart : ChartInstance }

So in order to use the chart instance , we need to store the chart instance.

import {Component} from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'my-app',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
  dataSource: Object;
  title: string;
  chart: any;
  constructor() {
    this.title = "Angular  FusionCharts Sample";

    this.dataSource = {
      ...// same data as above
    };
  }

  initialized($event){
    this.chart = $event.chart; // Storing the chart instance
  }

  changeLabel(){
    this.chart.setChartAttribute('caption', 'Changed caption');
  }

}

Usage and integration of FusionTime

From fusioncharts@3.13.3-sr.1 and angular-fusioncharts@3.0.0, You can visualize timeseries data easily with angular.

Learn more about FusionTime here.

Setup for FusionTime

// app.module.ts
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import angular-fusioncharts
import { FusionChartsModule } from 'angular-fusioncharts';
// Import FusionCharts library and chart modules
import * as FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
import * as Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts';
import * as TimeSeries from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.timeseries'; // Import timeseries
// Pass the fusioncharts library and chart modules
FusionChartsModule.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts, TimeSeries);
@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    // Specify FusionChartsModule as import
    FusionChartsModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}

Component code

// In app.component.ts
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import * as FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
const dataUrl =
  'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fusioncharts/dev_centre_docs/fusiontime-beta-release/charts-resources/fusiontime/online-sales-single-series/data.json';
const schemaUrl =
  'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fusioncharts/dev_centre_docs/fusiontime-beta-release/charts-resources/fusiontime/online-sales-single-series/schema.json';
@Component({
  selector: 'app',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
  dataSource: any;
  type: string;
  width: string;
  height: string;
  constructor() {
    this.type = 'timeseries';
    this.width = '400';
    this.height = '400';
    this.dataSource = {
      data: null,
      yAxis: {
        plot: [{ value: 'Sales' }]
      },
      caption: {
        text: 'Online Sales of a SuperStore in the US'
      }
    };
    this.fetchData();
  }
  fetchData() {
    let jsonify = res => res.json();
    let dataFetch = fetch(dataUrl).then(jsonify);
    let schemaFetch = fetch(schemaUrl).then(jsonify);
    Promise.all([dataFetch, schemaFetch]).then(res => {
      let data = res[0];
      let schema = res[1];
      let fusionTable = new FusionCharts.DataStore().createDataTable(
        data,
        schema
      ); // Instance of DataTable to be passed as data in dataSource
      this.dataSource.data = fusionTable;
    });
  }
}

Template Code

<div>
  <fusioncharts
    [type]="type"
    [width]="width"
    [height]="height"
    [dataSource]="dataSource"
  ></fusioncharts>
</div>

Useful links for FusionTime

For Contributors

  • Clone the repository and install dependencies
$ git clone https://github.com/fusioncharts/angular-fusioncharts.git
$ cd angular-fusioncharts
$ npm i
$ npm start
$ npm run build
  • For publishing
$ npm run build
$ npm publish dist

Going Beyond Charts

  • Explore 20+ pre-built business specific dashboards for different industries like energy and manufacturing to business functions like sales, marketing and operations here.
  • See Data Stories built using FusionCharts’ interactive JavaScript visualizations and learn how to communicate real-world narratives through underlying data to tell compelling stories.

Licensing

The FusionCharts Angular integration component is open-source and distributed under the terms of the MIT/X11 License. However, you will need to download and include FusionCharts library in your page separately, which has a separate license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial