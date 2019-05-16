Since I don't have much time these days for maintaining the project, everyone who is interested in contributing (and skilled enough) is welcome!

Contact me via email you can find in repo commits.

Angular 2 flash messages module

This is a simple module that provides component and service for showing flash messages.

Requirements

NPM - Node package manager

Installation

run npm install angular2-flash-messages --save

import FlashMessagesModule in your app's main module app.module.ts , e.g.:

import { FlashMessagesModule } from 'angular2-flash-messages' ; ({ imports: [ FlashMessagesModule.forRoot(), ] })

Notice! You have to import flash messages module via FlashMessagesModule.forRoot()

That should be enough if you use Webpack to bundle JavaScript.

Otherwise you'll have to edit systemjs.config.js to set correct path, e.g.:

System .config ({ paths : { 'npm:' : 'node_modules/' }, map : { 'angular2-flash-messages' : 'npm:angular2-flash-messages' , }, packages : { "angular2-flash-messages" : { main : 'module/module.js' , defaultExtension : 'js' }, } });

Usage

Place flash messages component selector in a template, for example in AppComponent :

import { Component } from "@angular/core" ; @Component({ selector : 'my-app' , template : ` <flash-messages></flash-messages> <router-outlet></router-outlet> ` }) export class AppComponent {}

Import FlashMessagesService and show flash message in any component, e.g.:

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { FlashMessagesService } from 'angular2-flash-messages' ; ({ template: ` <p>About Component</p> ` }) export class AboutComponent implements OnInit { constructor ( private _flashMessagesService: FlashMessagesService ) {} ngOnInit() { this ._flashMessagesService.show( 'We are in about component!' , { cssClass: 'alert-success' , timeout: 1000 }); } }

By default flash message is visible for 2.5 seconds and then deleted. You can pass second argument and specify for how long flash message should be visible, e.g.:

this ._flashMessagesService.show( 'We are in about component!' , { timeout: 1000 });

You can specify CSS class for flash message div-element, e.g.:

// set CSS- class for wrapper div of flash message this._flashMessagesService. show ( 'We are in about component!' , { cssClass: 'your-css-class' });

You can show multiple flash messages, e.g.:

this ._flashMessagesService.show( 'Success!' , { cssClass: 'alert-success' } ); this ._flashMessagesService.show( 'Failure!' , { cssClass: 'alert-danger' } );

Also you can gray out everything except your flash messages, e.g.:

this ._flashMessagesService.grayOut( true ); this ._flashMessagesService.grayOut( false );

By default gray out is disabled.

Notice! You have to add some CSS to see gray out in action, e.g.:

#grayOutDiv { background-color : #333 ; opacity : 0.7 ; position : fixed; top : 0px ; left : 0px ; height : 100% ; width : 100% ; overflow : hidden; z-index : 9999 ; } .flash-message { z-index : 10000 ; position : relative; }

Feedback

Please leave your feedback if you have noticed any issues or have a feature request.

License

The repository code is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.