Documentation
940

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

!!!Contributors wanted!!!

Since I don't have much time these days for maintaining the project, everyone who is interested in contributing (and skilled enough) is welcome!

Contact me via email you can find in repo commits.

Angular 2 flash messages module

license

This is a simple module that provides component and service for showing flash messages.

Requirements

  • NPM - Node package manager

Installation

  • run npm install angular2-flash-messages --save
  • import FlashMessagesModule in your app's main module app.module.ts, e.g.:
// other imports
// ...
import { FlashMessagesModule } from 'angular2-flash-messages';
// ...

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        // other imports
        // ...
        FlashMessagesModule.forRoot(),
        // ...
    ]
})

Notice! You have to import flash messages module via FlashMessagesModule.forRoot()

That should be enough if you use Webpack to bundle JavaScript.

Otherwise you'll have to edit systemjs.config.js to set correct path, e.g.:

// below you can see an example of map and packages sections in systemjs.config.js

System.config({
    paths: {
      // paths serve as alias
      'npm:': 'node_modules/'
    },
    // map tells the System loader where to look for things
    map: {
        // other
        'angular2-flash-messages':    'npm:angular2-flash-messages',
        // other
    },
    // packages tells the System loader how to load when no filename and/or no extension
    packages: {
        // other
        "angular2-flash-messages": {
            main: 'module/module.js',
            defaultExtension: 'js'
        },
        // other
    }
});

Usage

Place flash messages component selector in a template, for example in AppComponent:

import { Component } from "@angular/core";

@Component({
    selector: 'my-app',
    template: `
        <flash-messages></flash-messages>
        <router-outlet></router-outlet>
    `
})
export class AppComponent {}

Import FlashMessagesService and show flash message in any component, e.g.:

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { FlashMessagesService } from 'angular2-flash-messages';

@Component({
    template: `
        <p>About Component</p>
    `
})
export class AboutComponent implements OnInit {
    constructor(private _flashMessagesService: FlashMessagesService) {}

    ngOnInit() {
        // 1st parameter is a flash message text
        // 2nd parameter is optional. You can pass object with options.
        this._flashMessagesService.show('We are in about component!', { cssClass: 'alert-success', timeout: 1000 });
    }
}

By default flash message is visible for 2.5 seconds and then deleted. You can pass second argument and specify for how long flash message should be visible, e.g.:

// flash message will be visible for 1 second
this._flashMessagesService.show('We are in about component!', { timeout: 1000 });

You can specify CSS class for flash message div-element, e.g.:

// set CSS-class for wrapper div of flash message
this._flashMessagesService.show('We are in about component!', { cssClass: 'your-css-class' });

You can show multiple flash messages, e.g.:

this._flashMessagesService.show('Success!', { cssClass: 'alert-success' } );
this._flashMessagesService.show('Failure!', { cssClass: 'alert-danger' } );

Also you can gray out everything except your flash messages, e.g.:

this._flashMessagesService.grayOut(true); // turn on gray out feature
this._flashMessagesService.grayOut(false); // turn off gray out feature

By default gray out is disabled.

Notice! You have to add some CSS to see gray out in action, e.g.:

#grayOutDiv
{
    background-color: #333;
    opacity: 0.7;
    position: fixed;
    top: 0px;
    left: 0px;
    height: 100%;
    width: 100%;
    overflow: hidden;
    z-index: 9999;
}

.flash-message
{
    z-index: 10000;
    position: relative;
}

Feedback

Please leave your feedback if you have noticed any issues or have a feature request.

License

The repository code is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.

