Unfortunately I no longer have enough time to dedicate to this library. Please let me know in this issue if you are interested in taking over this project.
Automatically grows and shrinks textareas based on their content. Supports both regular Angular 2+
<textarea> and Ionic 2+
<ion-textarea> controls.
Important Note: this module supports Angular / Ionic versions 2 and above only. For Angular 1.x / Ionic 1.x, please see the excellent angular-elastic library, which this module was inspired by.
npm install ng-elastic
ElasticModule.
fz-elastic to your
textarea or
ion-textarea.
See the sample repo for a full reference example.
1. Import the
ElasticModule:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { ElasticModule } from 'ng-elastic';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
ElasticModule
],
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule {}
2. Use the directive in your component HTML:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
template: `<textarea fz-elastic></textarea>`
})
export class AppComponent {};
That's it! Your textarea will now grow and shrink as you type.
The textarea will also respond to changes from any one or two way bindings that are setup, e.g. with
[(ngModel)].
3. Output events
A single output event is currently supported,
(on-resize):
<textarea (on-resize)="myCustomFunc()"></textarea>
This will be fired when the textarea is resized, and will be passed a single argument: a number representing the new height, in pixels.
See the sample repo for a full reference example.
ion-textarea instead:
<ion-textarea fz-elastic></ion-textarea>
MIT
Heavily inspired by the following: