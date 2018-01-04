An implementation of dynamic template wrapper at Angular4/5. AoT mode does not support, sorry! In case of dynamic component please use ngComponentOutlet.

Description

Date of creation: 18 Jun 2016 [started with Angular 2.0.0-rc.2].

The previous version of this module is tandem angular2-dynamic-component and ts-metadata-helper. The last source code version of the angular2-dynamic-component you can see here.

Installation

npm install ngx-dynamic-template --save

import { NgxDynamicTemplateModule } from 'ngx-dynamic-template' ; ({ imports: [NgxDynamicTemplateModule.forRoot()] })

Demo

Live demo

Based on angular-cli npm run build -- -prod aot flag must be disabled, aot: false, see angular/cli/models/webpack-config.ts

Local demo

Based on angular-cli npm run build -- -prod aot flag must be disabled, aot: false, see angular/cli/models/webpack-config.ts

Local demo #2

Based on Angular 2 Webpack Starter npm run build:prod

Features

1 Support of dynamic-template directive.

< ng-template dynamic-template [ template ]= "'<span style=\'color: orange;\'>This is simple dynamic template</span>'" > </ ng-template >

2 Support of lazy loaded component modules for the dynamic templates via lazyModules input parameter (demo scenario #4).

< ng-template dynamic-template [ template ]= "'<lazy-component></lazy-component>'" [ lazyModules ]= "['lazy']" > </ ng-template >

export const ROUTES: Routes = [ { path: '' , component: HomeComponent }, ... { path: 'lazy' , loadChildren: './lazy/lazy.module#LazyModule' } ]; ... ({ imports: [ ... NgxDynamicTemplateModule.forRoot({ routes: ROUTES }), RouterModule.forRoot(ROUTES) ],

3 Support of httpUrl attribute. This attribute allows getting resource via Angular2 HTTP/Ajax (demo scenario #3).

Also 301, 302, 307, 308 HTTP statuses are supported (recursive redirection). The remoteTemplateFactory is an optional attribute allows parse response and build http request.

< ng-template dynamic-template [ httpUrl ]= "'https://httpbin.org/get'" [ defaultTemplate ]= "'<span>on error template</span>'" [ remoteTemplateFactory ]= "remoteTemplateFactory" > </ ng-template >

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { HttpHeaders } from '@angular/common/http' ; import { IDynamicRemoteTemplateFactory, DynamicHttpResponseT, IDynamicHttpRequest } from 'ngx-dynamic-template' ; ... remoteTemplateFactory: IDynamicRemoteTemplateFactory = { buildRequestOptions (): IDynamicHttpRequest { const headers = new HttpHeaders(); headers.append( 'Token' , '100500' ); return { withCredentials: true , headers: headers }; }, parseResponse (response: DynamicHttpResponseT): string { return response.body.headers[ 'User-Agent' ]; } };

4 Support for injecting the extra modules via extraModules input parameter.

< ng-template dynamic-template [ template ]= "template4" [ context ]= "context4" [ extraModules ]= "[myExtraModule]" > </ ng-template >

5 Support of caching of compiled modules for the specific dynamic template. Therefore you can render a huge amount of dynamic templates at the same time (demo scenario #5).

6 Support of recursive injection the dynamic module instance (dynamic component inside dynamic component).

7 Clearing dynamic wrapper using the removeDynamicWrapper option.

NgxDynamicTemplateModule.forRoot({ removeDynamicWrapper: true });

License

Licensed under MIT.