An implementation of dynamic template wrapper at Angular4/5. AoT mode does not support, sorry! In case of dynamic component please use ngComponentOutlet.
Date of creation: 18 Jun 2016 [started with Angular 2.0.0-rc.2].
The previous version of this module is tandem angular2-dynamic-component and ts-metadata-helper. The last source code version of the angular2-dynamic-component you can see here.
npm install ngx-dynamic-template --save
import { NgxDynamicTemplateModule } from 'ngx-dynamic-template';
@NgModule({
imports: [NgxDynamicTemplateModule.forRoot()]
})
<ng-template dynamic-template
[template]="'<span style=\'color: orange;\'>This is simple dynamic template</span>'">
</ng-template>
<ng-template dynamic-template
[template]="'<lazy-component></lazy-component>'"
[lazyModules]="['lazy']">
</ng-template>
export const ROUTES: Routes = [
{ path: '', component: HomeComponent },
...
{ path: 'lazy', loadChildren: './lazy/lazy.module#LazyModule' }
];
...
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
NgxDynamicTemplateModule.forRoot({ routes: ROUTES }),
RouterModule.forRoot(ROUTES)
],
Also 301, 302, 307, 308 HTTP statuses are supported (recursive redirection). The remoteTemplateFactory is an optional attribute allows parse response and build http request.
<ng-template dynamic-template
[httpUrl]="'https://httpbin.org/get'"
[defaultTemplate]="'<span>on error template</span>'"
[remoteTemplateFactory]="remoteTemplateFactory">
</ng-template>
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { HttpHeaders } from '@angular/common/http';
import { IDynamicRemoteTemplateFactory, DynamicHttpResponseT, IDynamicHttpRequest } from 'ngx-dynamic-template';
...
remoteTemplateFactory: IDynamicRemoteTemplateFactory = {
// This is an optional method
buildRequestOptions (): IDynamicHttpRequest {
const headers = new HttpHeaders();
headers.append('Token', '100500');
return {
withCredentials: true,
headers: headers
};
},
// This is an optional method
parseResponse (response: DynamicHttpResponseT): string {
return response.body.headers['User-Agent'];
}
};
<ng-template dynamic-template
[template]="template4"
[context]="context4"
[extraModules]="[myExtraModule]"></ng-template>
NgxDynamicTemplateModule.forRoot({ removeDynamicWrapper: true });
Licensed under MIT.