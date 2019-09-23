Table of contents

Getting Started

angular2-draggable has angular directives that make the DOM element draggable and resizable.

ngDraggable v2.x requires Angular >= 6 v1.5.0 requires Angular >= 4 && < 6

ngResizable provided since v2.0, requires Angular >= 6



2019.08.01: 1.5.0: ngDraggable : Porting features from v2 to v1

2019.06.10: 2.3.2: ngResizable Fix issue #164: Resize doesn't work on Windows10 IE11 (PR #171 by shumih, PR #174 by LiorSaadon)

2019.05.14: 2.3.0: ngResizable : Fix issue #157: Problem resizing with containment Add direction property in IResizeEvent . ngDraggable : Add CSS class ng-dragging when dragging.



Installation

npm install angular2-draggable --save

Draggable

Please refer to the demo page.

Firstly, import AngularDraggableModule in your app module (or any other proper angular module): import { AngularDraggableModule } from 'angular2-draggable' ; ({ imports: [ ..., AngularDraggableModule ], ... }) export class AppModule { } Then: use ngDraggable directive to make the DOM element draggable. Simple example: html: < div ngDraggable > Drag me! </ div >

Use [handle] to move parent element: html: < div ngDraggable [ handle ]= "DemoHandle" class = "card" > < div # DemoHandle class = "card-header" > I'm handle. Drag me! </ div > < div class = "card-block" > You can't drag this block now! </ div > </ div >



Resizable

Please refer to the demo page.

Besides of importing AngularDraggableModule , you need to import resizable.min.css in your project. If you use angular-cli , you can add this in angular.json :

"styles": [ ... + "node_modules/angular2-draggable/css/resizable.min.css" ]

Then you can use ngResizable directive to make the element resizable:

< div ngResizable > I'm now resizable </ div > < div [ ngResizable ]= "false" > Resizable is disabled now </ div > < div ngResizable [ rzHandles ]= "'n,e,s,w,se,sw,ne,nw'" > Each side is resizable </ div >

Well you can use both directives concurrently if you wish:

< div ngDraggable ngResizable > I'm now draggable and resizable </ div >

API

ngDraggable directive support following input porperties: Input Type Default Description ngDraggable boolean true You can toggle the draggable capability by setting true or false handle HTMLElement null Use template variable to refer to the handle element. Then only the handle element is draggable zIndex string null Use it to set z-index property when element is not moving zIndexMoving string null Use it to set z-index property when element is moving bounds HTMLElemnt null Use it to set the boundary inBounds boolean false Use it make element stay in the bounds outOfBounds { top: boolean; bottom: boolean; right: boolean; left: boolean } false Set it to allow element get out of bounds from the direction. Refer to demo position { x: number, y: number } { x:0, y:0 } Use it to set position offset gridSize number 1 Use it for snapping to grid. Refer to demo preventDefaultEvent boolean false Whether to prevent default mouse event scale number 1 Set it when parent element has CSS transform scale lockAxis 'x' \| 'y' null Restrict dragging to a specific axis by locking another one

ngResizable directive support following input porperties: Input Type Default Description ngResizable boolean true You can toggle the resizable capability by setting true or false rzHandles string "e,s,se" Which handles can be used for resizing. Optional types in "n,e,s,w,se,sw,ne,nw" or "all" rzAspectRatio boolean | number false boolean : Whether the element should be constrained to a specific aspect ratio. number : Force the element to maintain a specific aspect ratio during resizing (width/height) rzContainment Selector | string | Element null Constrains resizing to within the bounds of the specified element or region. It accepts an HTMLElement, 'parent' or a valid CSS selector string such as '#id' rzGrid number | number[] 1 Snaps the resizing element to a grid, every x and y pixels. Array values: [x, y] rzMinWidth number 1 The minimum width the resizable should be allowed to resize to. rzMaxWidth number 1 The maximum width the resizable should be allowed to resize to. rzMinHeight number 1 The minimum height the resizable should be allowed to resize to. rzMaxHeight number 1 The maximum height the resizable should be allowed to resize to. preventDefaultEvent boolean false Whether to prevent default mouse event.

When ngDraggable is enabled on some element, ng-draggable and ng-dragging class is automatically toggled on it. You can use it to customize the pointer style. For example: .ng-draggable { cursor : grab; } .ng-dragging { cursor : grabbing; }

When ngResizable is enabled on some element, ng-resizable class is automatically assigned to it. And handle elements will be created with ng-resizable-handle . You can customize the handle style.

Events

ngDraggable directive: Output $event Description started nativeElement of host emitted when start dragging stopped nativeElement of host emitted when stop dragging edge { top: boolean, right: boolean, bottom: boolean, left: boolean } emitted after [bounds] is set movingOffset { x: number, y: number } emit position offset when moving endOffset { x: number, y: number } emit position offset when stop moving Simple example: < div ngDraggable ( started )= "onDragBegin($event)" ( stopped )= "onDragEnd($event)" ( movingOffset )= "onMoving($event)" ( endOffset )= "onMoveEnd($event)" > Drag me! </ div >

ngResizable directive: Output $event description rzStart IResizeEvent emitted when start resizing rzResizing IResizeEvent emitted when resizing rzStop IResizeEvent emitted when stop resizing export interface IResizeEvent { host: any ; handle: any ; size: { width: number ; height: number ; }; position: { top: number ; left: number ; }; direction: { n: boolean ; s: boolean ; w: boolean ; e: boolean ; }; } Simple example: < div ngResizable ( rzStart )= "onResizeStart($event)" ( rzResizing )= "onResizing($event)" ( rzStop )= "onResizeStop($event)" > Resizable </ div >

Demo

You can clone this repo to your working copy and then launch the demo page in your local machine:

npm install npm run demo yarn install yarn demo

The demo page server is listening to: http://localhost:4203