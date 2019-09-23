angular2-draggable has angular directives that make the DOM element draggable and resizable.
ngDraggable
ngResizable
npm install angular2-draggable --save
Please refer to the demo page.
Firstly, import
AngularDraggableModule in your app module (or any other proper angular module):
import { AngularDraggableModule } from 'angular2-draggable';
@NgModule({
imports: [
...,
AngularDraggableModule
],
...
})
export class AppModule { }
Then: use
ngDraggable directive to make the DOM element draggable.
Simple example:
<div ngDraggable>Drag me!</div>
Use
[handle] to move parent element:
<div ngDraggable [handle]="DemoHandle" class="card">
<div #DemoHandle class="card-header">I'm handle. Drag me!</div>
<div class="card-block">You can't drag this block now!</div>
</div>
Besides of importing
AngularDraggableModule, you need to import
resizable.min.css in your project. If you use
angular-cli, you can add this in
angular.json:
"styles": [
...
+ "node_modules/angular2-draggable/css/resizable.min.css"
]
Then you can use
ngResizable directive to make the element resizable:
<div ngResizable> I'm now resizable </div>
<div [ngResizable]="false"> Resizable is disabled now </div>
<div ngResizable [rzHandles]="'n,e,s,w,se,sw,ne,nw'"> Each side is resizable </div>
Well you can use both directives concurrently if you wish:
<div ngDraggable ngResizable> I'm now draggable and resizable </div>
ngDraggable directive support following input porperties:
|Input
|Type
|Default
|Description
|ngDraggable
|boolean
true
|You can toggle the draggable capability by setting
true or
false
|handle
|HTMLElement
|null
|Use template variable to refer to the handle element. Then only the handle element is draggable
|zIndex
|string
|null
|Use it to set z-index property when element is not moving
|zIndexMoving
|string
|null
|Use it to set z-index property when element is moving
|bounds
|HTMLElemnt
|null
|Use it to set the boundary
|inBounds
|boolean
false
|Use it make element stay in the bounds
|outOfBounds
{ top: boolean; bottom: boolean; right: boolean; left: boolean }
false
|Set it to allow element get out of bounds from the direction. Refer to demo
|position
{ x: number, y: number }
{ x:0, y:0 }
|Use it to set position offset
|gridSize
|number
|1
|Use it for snapping to grid. Refer to demo
|preventDefaultEvent
|boolean
false
|Whether to prevent default mouse event
|scale
|number
|1
|Set it when parent element has CSS transform scale
|lockAxis
'x' \| 'y'
|null
|Restrict dragging to a specific axis by locking another one
ngResizable directive support following input porperties:
|Input
|Type
|Default
|Description
|ngResizable
|boolean
true
|You can toggle the resizable capability by setting
true or
false
|rzHandles
|string
"e,s,se"
|Which handles can be used for resizing. Optional types in
"n,e,s,w,se,sw,ne,nw" or
"all"
|rzAspectRatio
|boolean | number
false
boolean: Whether the element should be constrained to a specific aspect ratio.
number: Force the element to maintain a specific aspect ratio during resizing (width/height)
|rzContainment
|Selector | string | Element
|null
|Constrains resizing to within the bounds of the specified element or region. It accepts an HTMLElement,
'parent' or a valid CSS selector string such as '#id'
|rzGrid
|number | number[]
|1
|Snaps the resizing element to a grid, every x and y pixels. Array values:
[x, y]
|rzMinWidth
|number
|1
|The minimum width the resizable should be allowed to resize to.
|rzMaxWidth
|number
|1
|The maximum width the resizable should be allowed to resize to.
|rzMinHeight
|number
|1
|The minimum height the resizable should be allowed to resize to.
|rzMaxHeight
|number
|1
|The maximum height the resizable should be allowed to resize to.
|preventDefaultEvent
|boolean
false
|Whether to prevent default mouse event.
When
ngDraggable is enabled on some element,
ng-draggable and
ng-dragging class is automatically toggled on it. You can use it to customize the pointer style. For example:
.ng-draggable {
cursor: grab;
}
.ng-dragging {
cursor: grabbing;
}
When
ngResizable is enabled on some element,
ng-resizable class is automatically assigned to it. And handle elements will be created with
ng-resizable-handle. You can customize the handle style.
ngDraggable directive:
|Output
|$event
|Description
|started
nativeElement of host
|emitted when start dragging
|stopped
nativeElement of host
|emitted when stop dragging
|edge
|{ top: boolean, right: boolean, bottom: boolean, left: boolean }
|emitted after
[bounds] is set
|movingOffset
|{ x: number, y: number }
|emit position offset when moving
|endOffset
|{ x: number, y: number }
|emit position offset when stop moving
Simple example:
<div ngDraggable
(started)="onDragBegin($event)"
(stopped)="onDragEnd($event)"
(movingOffset)="onMoving($event)"
(endOffset)="onMoveEnd($event)">
Drag me!
</div>
ngResizable directive:
|Output
|$event
|description
|rzStart
IResizeEvent
|emitted when start resizing
|rzResizing
IResizeEvent
|emitted when resizing
|rzStop
IResizeEvent
|emitted when stop resizing
export interface IResizeEvent {
host: any;
handle: any;
size: {
width: number;
height: number;
};
position: {
top: number;
left: number;
};
direction: {
n: boolean;
s: boolean;
w: boolean;
e: boolean;
};
}
Simple example:
<div ngResizable
(rzStart)="onResizeStart($event)"
(rzResizing)="onResizing($event)"
(rzStop)="onResizeStop($event)">
Resizable
</div>
You can clone this repo to your working copy and then launch the demo page in your local machine:
npm install
npm run demo
# or
yarn install
yarn demo
The demo page server is listening to: http://localhost:4203