Table component with sorting and pagination for Angular2

Demo

Check live demo in plunker

Installation

npm i -S angular2-datatable

Usage example

AppModule.ts

import {NgModule} from "@angular/core" ; ... import {DataTableModule} from "angular2-datatable" ; ({ imports: [ ... DataTableModule ], ... }) export class AppModule { }

AppComponent.html

< table class = "table table-striped" [ mfData ]= "data" # mf = "mfDataTable" [ mfRowsOnPage ]= "5" > < thead > < tr > < th style = "width: 20%" > < mfDefaultSorter by = "name" > Name </ mfDefaultSorter > </ th > < th style = "width: 50%" > < mfDefaultSorter by = "email" > Email </ mfDefaultSorter > </ th > < th style = "width: 10%" > < mfDefaultSorter by = "age" > Age </ mfDefaultSorter > </ th > < th style = "width: 20%" > < mfDefaultSorter by = "city" > City </ mfDefaultSorter > </ th > </ tr > </ thead > < tbody > < tr * ngFor = "let item of mf.data" > < td > {{item.name}} </ td > < td > {{item.email}} </ td > < td class = "text-right" > {{item.age}} </ td > < td > {{item.city | uppercase}} </ td > </ tr > </ tbody > < tfoot > < tr > < td colspan = "4" > < mfBootstrapPaginator [ rowsOnPageSet ]= "[5,10,25]" > </ mfBootstrapPaginator > </ td > </ tr > </ tfoot > </ table >

API

mfData directive

selector: table[mfData]

exportAs: mfDataTable

inputs mfData: any[] - array of data to display in table mfRowsOnPage: number - number of rows should be displayed on page (default: 1000) mfActivePage: number - page number (default: 1) mfSortBy: any - sort by parameter mfSortOrder: string - sort order parameter, "asc" or "desc"

outputs mfSortByChange: any - sort by parameter mfSortOrderChange: any - sort order parameter



mfDefaultSorter component

selector: mfDefaultSorter

inputs by: any - specify how to sort data (argument for lodash function _.sortBy )



mfBootstrapPaginator component

Displays buttons for changing current page and number of displayed rows using bootstrap template (css for bootstrap is required). If array length is smaller than current displayed rows on page then it doesn't show button for changing page. If array length is smaller than min value rowsOnPage then it doesn't show any buttons.