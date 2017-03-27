Check live demo in plunker
npm i -S angular2-datatable
AppModule.ts
import {NgModule} from "@angular/core";
...
import {DataTableModule} from "angular2-datatable";
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
DataTableModule
],
...
})
export class AppModule {
}
AppComponent.html
<table class="table table-striped" [mfData]="data" #mf="mfDataTable" [mfRowsOnPage]="5">
<thead>
<tr>
<th style="width: 20%">
<mfDefaultSorter by="name">Name</mfDefaultSorter>
</th>
<th style="width: 50%">
<mfDefaultSorter by="email">Email</mfDefaultSorter>
</th>
<th style="width: 10%">
<mfDefaultSorter by="age">Age</mfDefaultSorter>
</th>
<th style="width: 20%">
<mfDefaultSorter by="city">City</mfDefaultSorter>
</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr *ngFor="let item of mf.data">
<td>{{item.name}}</td>
<td>{{item.email}}</td>
<td class="text-right">{{item.age}}</td>
<td>{{item.city | uppercase}}</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
<tfoot>
<tr>
<td colspan="4">
<mfBootstrapPaginator [rowsOnPageSet]="[5,10,25]"></mfBootstrapPaginator>
</td>
</tr>
</tfoot>
</table>
mfData directive
table[mfData]
mfDataTable
mfData: any[] - array of data to display in table
mfRowsOnPage: number - number of rows should be displayed on page (default: 1000)
mfActivePage: number - page number (default: 1)
mfSortBy: any - sort by parameter
mfSortOrder: string - sort order parameter, "asc" or "desc"
mfSortByChange: any - sort by parameter
mfSortOrderChange: any - sort order parameter
mfDefaultSorter component
mfDefaultSorter
by: any - specify how to sort data (argument for lodash function _.sortBy )
mfBootstrapPaginator component
Displays buttons for changing current page and number of displayed rows using bootstrap template (css for bootstrap is required). If array length is smaller than current displayed rows on page then it doesn't show button for changing page. If array length is smaller than min value rowsOnPage then it doesn't show any buttons.
mfBootstrapPaginator
rowsOnPageSet: number - specify values for buttons to change number of diplayed rows