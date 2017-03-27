openbase logo
angular2-datatable

by Mariusz Foltak
0.6.0 (see all)

DataTable - Simple table component with sorting and pagination for Angular2

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

2.5K

GitHub Stars

204

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Table

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Table component with sorting and pagination for Angular2

Demo

Check live demo in plunker

Demo

Check live demo in plunker

Installation

npm i -S angular2-datatable

Usage example

AppModule.ts

import {NgModule} from "@angular/core";
...
import {DataTableModule} from "angular2-datatable";

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        ...
        DataTableModule
    ],
    ...
})
export class AppModule {

}

AppComponent.html

<table class="table table-striped" [mfData]="data" #mf="mfDataTable" [mfRowsOnPage]="5">
    <thead>
    <tr>
        <th style="width: 20%">
            <mfDefaultSorter by="name">Name</mfDefaultSorter>
        </th>
        <th style="width: 50%">
            <mfDefaultSorter by="email">Email</mfDefaultSorter>
        </th>
        <th style="width: 10%">
            <mfDefaultSorter by="age">Age</mfDefaultSorter>
        </th>
        <th style="width: 20%">
            <mfDefaultSorter by="city">City</mfDefaultSorter>
        </th>
    </tr>
    </thead>
    <tbody>
    <tr *ngFor="let item of mf.data">
        <td>{{item.name}}</td>
        <td>{{item.email}}</td>
        <td class="text-right">{{item.age}}</td>
        <td>{{item.city | uppercase}}</td>
    </tr>
    </tbody>
    <tfoot>
    <tr>
        <td colspan="4">
            <mfBootstrapPaginator [rowsOnPageSet]="[5,10,25]"></mfBootstrapPaginator>
        </td>
    </tr>
    </tfoot>
</table>

API

mfData directive

  • selector: table[mfData]
  • exportAs: mfDataTable
  • inputs
    • mfData: any[] - array of data to display in table
    • mfRowsOnPage: number - number of rows should be displayed on page (default: 1000)
    • mfActivePage: number - page number (default: 1)
    • mfSortBy: any - sort by parameter
    • mfSortOrder: string - sort order parameter, "asc" or "desc"
  • outputs
    • mfSortByChange: any - sort by parameter
    • mfSortOrderChange: any - sort order parameter

mfDefaultSorter component

  • selector: mfDefaultSorter
  • inputs
    • by: any - specify how to sort data (argument for lodash function _.sortBy )

mfBootstrapPaginator component

Displays buttons for changing current page and number of displayed rows using bootstrap template (css for bootstrap is required). If array length is smaller than current displayed rows on page then it doesn't show button for changing page. If array length is smaller than min value rowsOnPage then it doesn't show any buttons.

  • selector: mfBootstrapPaginator
  • inputs
    • rowsOnPageSet: number - specify values for buttons to change number of diplayed rows

