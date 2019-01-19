Helper library for create CSV file in Angular 6
npm install --save angular2-csv
For Angular [ 2,4,5 ] install old version:
npm install --save angular2-csv@0.2.5
Add module in app.module.ts
import { Angular2CsvModule } from 'angular2-csv';
Add in imports section
imports: [
BrowserModule,
Angular2CsvModule
],
Use in component
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
options = {
fieldSeparator: ',',
quoteStrings: '"',
decimalseparator: '.',
showLabels: false,
headers: [],
showTitle: true,
title: 'asfasf',
useBom: false,
removeNewLines: true,
keys: ['approved','age','name' ]
};
data = [
{
name: "Test, 1",
age: 13,
average: 8.2,
approved: true,
description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
},
{
name: 'Test 2',
age: 11,
average: 8.2,
approved: true,
description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
},
{
name: 'Test 3',
age: 10,
average: 8.2,
approved: true,
description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
}
];
}
In template
<angular2csv [data]="data" filename="test.csv" [options]="options"></angular2csv>
|Option
|Default
|Description
|fieldSeparator
|,
|Defines the field separator character
|quoteStrings
|"
|If provided, will use this characters to "escape" fields, otherwise will use double quotes as deafult
|decimalseparator
|.
|Defines the decimal separator character (default is .). If set to "locale", it uses the language sensitive representation of the number.
|headers
|[]
|If provided, would use this attribute to create a header row
|showLabels
|false
|If provided, would use this attribute to create a header row
|showTitle
|false
|title
|filename
|Csv title
|useBom
|true
|If true, adds a BOM character at the start of the CSV
|removeNewLines
|false
|If true, remove new lines from columns (Helps to remove special characters that can't recognized)
|keys
|[]
|If provided, would use this attribute to have an order of columns
var options = {
fieldSeparator: ',',
quoteStrings: '"',
decimalseparator: '.',
headers: ['column 1 header', 'column 2 header'],
showTitle: true,
useBom: true,
removeNewLines: false,
keys: []
};