ac

angular2-csv

by Javier Telio
0.2.9 (see all)

Helper library for create CSV file in Angular 2

Overview

4.7K

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular CSV Builder

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular2-csv | Export to CSV in Angular6

Helper library for create CSV file in Angular 6

Installation

npm install --save angular2-csv

For Angular [ 2,4,5 ] install old version:

npm install --save angular2-csv@0.2.5

Example

Add module in app.module.ts

import { Angular2CsvModule } from 'angular2-csv';

Add in imports section

imports: [
  BrowserModule,
  Angular2CsvModule
],

Use in component 

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
  options = {
    fieldSeparator: ',',
    quoteStrings: '"',
    decimalseparator: '.',
    showLabels: false,
    headers: [],
    showTitle: true,
    title: 'asfasf',
    useBom: false,
    removeNewLines: true,
    keys: ['approved','age','name' ]
  };
  data = [
    {
      name: "Test, 1",
      age: 13,
      average: 8.2,
      approved: true,
      description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
    },
    {
      name: 'Test 2',
      age: 11,
      average: 8.2,
      approved: true,
      description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
    },
    {
      name: 'Test 3',
      age: 10,
      average: 8.2,
      approved: true,
      description: "using 'Content here, content here' "
    }
  ];
}

In template

<angular2csv [data]="data" filename="test.csv" [options]="options"></angular2csv>

API - Angular2Csv(data, filename, options)

OptionDefaultDescription
fieldSeparator,Defines the field separator character
quoteStrings"If provided, will use this characters to "escape" fields, otherwise will use double quotes as deafult
decimalseparator.Defines the decimal separator character (default is .). If set to "locale", it uses the language sensitive representation of the number.
headers[]If provided, would use this attribute to create a header row
showLabelsfalseIf provided, would use this attribute to create a header row
showTitlefalse
titlefilenameCsv title
useBomtrueIf true, adds a BOM character at the start of the CSV
removeNewLinesfalseIf true, remove new lines from columns (Helps to remove special characters that can't recognized)
keys[]If provided, would use this attribute to have an order of columns

Example

  var options = {
    fieldSeparator: ',',
    quoteStrings: '"',
    decimalseparator: '.',
    headers: ['column 1 header', 'column 2 header'],
    showTitle: true,
    useBom: true,
    removeNewLines: false,
    keys: []
  };

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial