Helper library for create CSV file in Angular 6

For Angular [ 2,4,5 ] install old version:

Add module in app.module.ts

from

Add in imports section

Use in component

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'app-root' , templateUrl : './app.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { options = { fieldSeparator : ',' , quoteStrings : '"' , decimalseparator : '.' , showLabels : false , headers : [], showTitle : true , title : 'asfasf' , useBom : false , removeNewLines : true , keys : [ 'approved' , 'age' , 'name' ] }; data = [ { name : "Test, 1" , age : 13 , average : 8.2 , approved : true , description : "using 'Content here, content here' " }, { name : 'Test 2' , age : 11 , average : 8.2 , approved : true , description : "using 'Content here, content here' " }, { name : 'Test 3' , age : 10 , average : 8.2 , approved : true , description : "using 'Content here, content here' " } ]; }

In template