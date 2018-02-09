Angular 5 package for nice count animations
npm install angular2-counto --save
var map = {
'angular2-counto': 'node_modules/angular2-counto/src'
};
var packages = {
'angular2-counto': { main: 'counto.module.js', defaultExtension: 'js' }
};
Just import module as below:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { CountoModule } from 'angular2-counto';
@NgModule({
imports: [ BrowserModule, CountoModule ],
declarations: [ AppComponent ],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }
Example with currency pipe:
<div counto [step]="30" [countTo]="10" [countFrom]="0" [duration]="4" (countoChange)="counto = $event" (countoEnd)="onCountoEnd()">{{counto | currency:'EUR':'symbol':'1.2-2'}}</div>
|Parameter
|Required
|Unit
|Description
|step
|yes
|milisecond
|How fast counter is updated
|countTo
|yes
|number
|Any start number
|countFrom
|yes
|number
|Any end number
|duration
|yes
|seconds
|Duration of animation
Any of above parameters can be freely binded to an event. Every time parameter changes, animation will be executed. You can use any pipe you want to modify output to your needs.