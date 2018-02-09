Angular 5 package for nice count animations

Installation

npm install angular2-counto --save

SystemJS

var map = { 'angular2-counto' : 'node_modules/angular2-counto/src' }; var packages = { 'angular2-counto' : { main: 'counto.module.js' , defaultExtension: 'js' } };

Just import module as below:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { CountoModule } from 'angular2-counto' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ BrowserModule, CountoModule ], declarations : [ AppComponent ], bootstrap : [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { }

Example with currency pipe:

<div counto [step]= "30" [countTo]= "10" [countFrom]= "0" [duration]= "4" (countoChange)= "counto = $event " (countoEnd)= "onCountoEnd()" >{{counto | currency: 'EUR' : 'symbol' : '1.2-2' }}</div>

Usage

Parameter Required Unit Description step yes milisecond How fast counter is updated countTo yes number Any start number countFrom yes number Any end number duration yes seconds Duration of animation

Any of above parameters can be freely binded to an event. Every time parameter changes, animation will be executed. You can use any pipe you want to modify output to your needs.

Demo

http://izupet.github.io/angular2-counto