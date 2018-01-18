Cool angular2 wrapper for LocalStorage and SessionStorage

Install

npm install --save angular2-cool-storage

Setup

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { CoolStorageModule } from 'angular2-cool-storage' ; @NgModule({ imports : [CoolStorageModule] }) export class MyAppModule {}

Features

LocalStorage support

SessionStorage support

Universal support

API

getItem(key)

setItem(key, value)

removeItem(key)

length

clear()

key(index)

itemSetObservable

itemRemovedObservable

getObject(key)

tryGetObject(key)

setObject(key, value)

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { CoolLocalStorage } from 'angular2-cool-storage' ; @Component({ selector : 'my-app' }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { localStorage : CoolLocalStorage; constructor (localStorage: CoolLocalStorage) { this .localStorage = localStorage; } ngOnInit() { this .localStorage.setItem( 'itemKey' , 'itemValue' ); console .log( this .localStorage.getItem( 'itemKey' )); this .localStorage.setObject( 'itemKey' , { someObject : 3 }); console .log( this .localStorage.getObject( 'itemKey' )); } }

