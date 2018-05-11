This version of angular2-cool-http is deprecated and only left here for reference.

Cool features over angular2 HttpClient

Install

npm install --save angular2-cool-http

Setup

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { CoolHttpModule } from 'angular2-cool-http' ; @NgModule({ imports : [CoolHttpModule] }) export class MyAppModule {}

Features

Global base url

CoolHttp's api calls will always prefix your url with the baseUrl set (Great for cross origin websites)

coolHttp.registerBaseUrl( 'https://my.api.com/' );

coolHttp.deRegisterBaseUrl();

Global withCredentials

CoolHttp's api calls will always send cookies to cross domain requests (Great for cross origin websites)

coolHttp.setWithCredentials( true );

Async Api calls

getAsync(url: string, options: RequestOptions): Promise

postAsync(url: string, data: any, options: RequestOptions): Promise

putAsync(url: string, data: any, options: RequestOptions): Promise

deleteAsync(url: string, options: RequestOptions): Promise

patchAsync(url: string, data: any, options: RequestOptions): Promise

headAsync(url: string, options: RequestOptions): Promise

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { CoolHttp } from 'angular2-cool-http' ; @Component({ selector : 'my-app' }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { coolHttp : CoolHttp; constructor (coolHttp: CoolHttp) { this .coolHttp = coolHttp; } async ngOnInit() { let response = await this .coolHttp.getAsync( '/api/request' ); console .log(response); this .coolHttp.getAsync( '/api/request' ) .then( response => { console .log(response); }); } }

Observable api calls

getObservable(url: string, options: RequestOptions): Observable

postObservable(url: string, data: any, options: RequestOptions): Observable

putObservable(url: string, data: any, options: RequestOptions): Observable

deleteObservable(url: string, options: RequestOptions): Observable

patchObservable(url: string, data: any, options: RequestOptions): Observable

headObservable(url: string, options: RequestOptions): Observable

Global headers

CoolHttp's api calls will always send these globally registered headers. (Great for authentication)

import { CoolHttp, HttpHeader } from 'angular2-cool-http' ; coolHttp.registerGlobalHeader( new HttpHeader( 'MyHttpHeader' , 'MyHeadersValue' ));

registerGlobalHeader(header: HttpHeader): void

deregisterGlobalHeader(headerKey: string): boolean

removeAllRegisteredGlobalHeaders(): void

Request Interceptors

CoolHttp's api calls will invoke the registered request interceptors before sending the request

registerRequestInterceptor(requestInterceptor: IRequestInterceptor): void

deregisterRequestInterceptor(requestInterceptor: IRequestInterceptor): boolean

coolHttp.registerRequestInterceptor({ beforeRequestAsync : function ( url, method, data, headers ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { resolve( false ); }); } });

Response Interceptors

CoolHttp's api calls will invoke the registered response interceptors after receiving the response

registerResponseInterceptor(responseInterceptor: IResponseInterceptor): void

deregisterResponseInterceptor(responseInterceptor: IResponseInterceptor): boolean

coolHttp.registerResponseInterceptor({ afterResponseAsync : function ( url, method, data, headers ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { resolve( true ); }); } });

Automatic cookie to custom header sending

You can configure CoolHttp to copy and send a cookie value in a custom http header.

coolHttp.sendCookieValueInCustomHeader(cookieName, headerName);

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Hacklone https://github.com/Hacklone

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.