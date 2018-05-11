openbase logo
angular2-cool-http

by Barna Tóth
4.0.4 (see all)

Cool features over angular2 HttpClient

Deprecated!
angular2-cool-http is renamed to @angular-cool/http. Please use the new package instead of this version. https://www.npmjs.com/package/@angular-cool/http

Readme

!!!!!!

This version of angular2-cool-http is deprecated and only left here for reference.

Please use @angular-cool/http instead!

!!!!!!

Cool features over angular2 HttpClient

Install

npm install --save angular2-cool-http

Setup

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { CoolHttpModule } from 'angular2-cool-http';

@NgModule({
    imports: [CoolHttpModule]
})
export class MyAppModule {}

Features

Global base url

CoolHttp's api calls will always prefix your url with the baseUrl set (Great for cross origin websites)

coolHttp.registerBaseUrl('https://my.api.com/');

coolHttp.deRegisterBaseUrl();

Global withCredentials

CoolHttp's api calls will always send cookies to cross domain requests (Great for cross origin websites)

coolHttp.setWithCredentials(true);

Async Api calls

  • getAsync(url: string, options: RequestOptions): Promise
  • postAsync(url: string, data: any, options: RequestOptions): Promise
  • putAsync(url: string, data: any, options: RequestOptions): Promise
  • deleteAsync(url: string, options: RequestOptions): Promise
  • patchAsync(url: string, data: any, options: RequestOptions): Promise
  • headAsync(url: string, options: RequestOptions): Promise
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';

import { CoolHttp } from 'angular2-cool-http';

@Component({
  selector: 'my-app'
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit { 
    coolHttp: CoolHttp;
    
    constructor(coolHttp: CoolHttp) {
        this.coolHttp = coolHttp;   
    }
    
    async ngOnInit() {
        // await async api call
        let response = await this.coolHttp.getAsync('/api/request');
        
        console.log(response);
        
        // or simply chain Promise
        this.coolHttp.getAsync('/api/request')
            .then(response => {
                console.log(response);
            });
    }
}

Observable api calls

  • getObservable(url: string, options: RequestOptions): Observable
  • postObservable(url: string, data: any, options: RequestOptions): Observable
  • putObservable(url: string, data: any, options: RequestOptions): Observable
  • deleteObservable(url: string, options: RequestOptions): Observable
  • patchObservable(url: string, data: any, options: RequestOptions): Observable
  • headObservable(url: string, options: RequestOptions): Observable

Global headers

CoolHttp's api calls will always send these globally registered headers. (Great for authentication)

import { CoolHttp, HttpHeader } from 'angular2-cool-http';

coolHttp.registerGlobalHeader(new HttpHeader('MyHttpHeader', 'MyHeadersValue'));
  • registerGlobalHeader(header: HttpHeader): void
  • deregisterGlobalHeader(headerKey: string): boolean
  • removeAllRegisteredGlobalHeaders(): void

Request Interceptors

CoolHttp's api calls will invoke the registered request interceptors before sending the request

  • registerRequestInterceptor(requestInterceptor: IRequestInterceptor): void
  • deregisterRequestInterceptor(requestInterceptor: IRequestInterceptor): boolean
coolHttp.registerRequestInterceptor({
    beforeRequestAsync: function(url, method, data, headers) {
        return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
            // do something 
            
            // resolve with true to fully intercept request
            // resolve with false to let the request continue
            resolve(false);
        });
    }
});

Response Interceptors

CoolHttp's api calls will invoke the registered response interceptors after receiving the response

  • registerResponseInterceptor(responseInterceptor: IResponseInterceptor): void
  • deregisterResponseInterceptor(responseInterceptor: IResponseInterceptor): boolean
coolHttp.registerResponseInterceptor({
    afterResponseAsync: function(url, method, data, headers) {
        return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
            //do something 
            
            // resolve with true to fully intercept the response handling
            // resolve with false to let the response handling continue
            resolve(true);
        });
    }
});

You can configure CoolHttp to copy and send a cookie value in a custom http header.

coolHttp.sendCookieValueInCustomHeader(cookieName, headerName);

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Hacklone https://github.com/Hacklone

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

