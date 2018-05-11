Cool features over angular2 HttpClient
npm install --save angular2-cool-http
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { CoolHttpModule } from 'angular2-cool-http';
@NgModule({
imports: [CoolHttpModule]
})
export class MyAppModule {}
CoolHttp's api calls will always prefix your url with the baseUrl set (Great for cross origin websites)
coolHttp.registerBaseUrl('https://my.api.com/');
coolHttp.deRegisterBaseUrl();
CoolHttp's api calls will always send cookies to cross domain requests (Great for cross origin websites)
coolHttp.setWithCredentials(true);
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { CoolHttp } from 'angular2-cool-http';
@Component({
selector: 'my-app'
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
coolHttp: CoolHttp;
constructor(coolHttp: CoolHttp) {
this.coolHttp = coolHttp;
}
async ngOnInit() {
// await async api call
let response = await this.coolHttp.getAsync('/api/request');
console.log(response);
// or simply chain Promise
this.coolHttp.getAsync('/api/request')
.then(response => {
console.log(response);
});
}
}
CoolHttp's api calls will always send these globally registered headers. (Great for authentication)
import { CoolHttp, HttpHeader } from 'angular2-cool-http';
coolHttp.registerGlobalHeader(new HttpHeader('MyHttpHeader', 'MyHeadersValue'));
CoolHttp's api calls will invoke the registered request interceptors before sending the request
coolHttp.registerRequestInterceptor({
beforeRequestAsync: function(url, method, data, headers) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
// do something
// resolve with true to fully intercept request
// resolve with false to let the request continue
resolve(false);
});
}
});
CoolHttp's api calls will invoke the registered response interceptors after receiving the response
coolHttp.registerResponseInterceptor({
afterResponseAsync: function(url, method, data, headers) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
//do something
// resolve with true to fully intercept the response handling
// resolve with false to let the response handling continue
resolve(true);
});
}
});
You can configure CoolHttp to copy and send a cookie value in a custom http header.
coolHttp.sendCookieValueInCustomHeader(cookieName, headerName);
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2016 Hacklone https://github.com/Hacklone
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.