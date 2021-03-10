Maintainers Wanted

Angular2 Cookie Law

Angular2+ component that provides a banner to inform users about the cookie law now with Angular Universal support

Angular2 Cookie Law is an HTML <cookie-law> tag enhanced with styling and animation.

This documentation is for the latest version of angular2-cookie-law (>=6.x.x).

angular2-cookie-law@7 supports bot Angular v6 and v7

If you're using an older version of Angular (<6), please install angular2-cookie-law in version 1 with npm i --save angular2-cookie-law@1 and check out the documentation available here.

Live DEMO:

Table of contents

Installation

Install the component using npm angular2-cookie-law depends on the Angular animations module in order to be able to do more advanced transitions. If you want these animations to work in your app, you have to install the @angular/animations module and include the BrowserAnimationsModule in your app. $ npm install angular2-cookie-law@6 @angular/animations --save or yarn with: $ yarn add angular2-cookie-law @angular/animations

Setup

angular2-cookie-law class is an Angular module therefore, it needs to be registered in the modules array (encouraged way):

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; import { CookieLawModule } from 'angular2-cookie-law' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [ AppComponent ], imports : [ BrowserModule, BrowserAnimationsModule, CookieLawModule ], bootstrap : [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { }

Usage

Use the component anywhere around your application:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'app' , template : ` <cookie-law></cookie-law> ` }) export class AppComponent { }

Example

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'app' , template : ` <h1> Hello World! </h1> <cookie-law></cookie-law> ` }) export class AppComponent { }

Output

Demo App

Have a look at the demo app available in this repository for a real Angular application using the angular2-Cookie-Law library. Clone this repo on you machine with

$ git clone git@github.com:andreasonny83/angular2-cookie-law.git

Then install all the Node dependencies (Node v8 or later is required).

$ npm install

And run the project with:

$ npm start

Open your browser to http://localhost:4200/ to see the application running.

Options

Attributes

learnMore

Type Default value string null

If set to a valid absolute or relative URL, it will render an extra 'learn more' link pointing to the link.

Example

< cookie-law learnMore = "/learn-more" > </ cookie-law >

awsomeCloseIcon

Font Awsome is required in your header for this feature to work.

< script defer src = "https://use.fontawesome.com/releases/v5.0.6/js/all.js" > </ script >

Type Default value string null

If set to a Font awsome Icon e.g. "fa-window-close" it will replace the standard SVG with the Font awsome Icon.

Example

< cookie-law awsomeCloseIcon = "fa-window-close" > </ cookie-law >

target

Type Default value string _blank

Set to _self if you want the external link not to be opened in a new tab.

Example

< cookie-law learnMore = "/learn-more" target = "_self" > </ cookie-law >

position

Type Default value string "bottom"

Allows you to decide where in the page, the banner will be rendered. Possible values are: "bottom" and "top" .

Example

< cookie-law position = "top" learnMore = "/learn-more" target = "_self" > </ cookie-law >

name

Type Default value string "cookieLawSeen"

Allows you to decide which name will be used for storing the cookie in the client's browser.

Example

< cookie-law name = "myShinyCookieLaw" > </ cookie-law >

The previous example will generate a myShinyCookieLaw=true as soon as the user dismiss the banner.

expiration

Type Default value Description number - Set a the cookie expiration time (in days)

Example

< cookie-law name = "myShinyCookieLaw" expiration = "7" > I'm gonna expire in 1 week! </ cookie-law >

Properties

Name Type Description cookieLawSeen boolean true if the user has already dismissed the banner

Example

@Component({ selector : 'demo-app' , template : ` <h3 *ngIf="cookieLawSeen">Cookie law has been dismissed</h3> <cookie-law #cookieLaw></cookie-law> ` , }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { @ViewChild( 'cookieLaw' ) private cookieLawEl: any; private cookieLawSeen: boolean; ngOnInit() { this .cookieLawSeen = this .cookieLawEl.cookieLawSeen; } }

Events

Name Type Description isSeen boolean Triggered when the user dismiss the banner

Example

@Component({ selector : 'demo-app' , template : ` <h3 *ngIf="cookieLawSeen">Cookie law has been dismissed</h3> <cookie-law (isSeen)="seen($event)"></cookie-law> ` , }) export class AppComponent { private cookieLawSeen: boolean; public seen(evt: any) { this .cookieLawSeen = evt; } }

Methods

Name Description dismiss Dismiss a banner

Example

@Component({ selector : 'demo-app' , template : ` <button type="button" (click)="dismiss()">Dismiss Modal</button> <cookie-law #cookieLaw></cookie-law> ` , }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { @ViewChild( 'cookieLaw' ) private cookieLawEl: any; public dismiss(): void { this .cookieLawEl.dismiss(); } }

Custom template

It is possible to overwrite our default cookie policy law text with a custom template. Just put your favorite html content between the component like in the following example:

< cookie-law position = "top" > This website contains cookie. < a href = "#/cookie-policy" > Read more </ a > </ cookie-law >

Contributing

This package is using the AngularJS commit messages as default way to contribute with Commitizen node package integrated in this repository.

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Add your changes: git add . Commit your changes: npm run commit Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request 😎

Changelog

License

MIT License © Andrea SonnY