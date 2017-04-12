This library is deprecated and please use ngx-cookie instead.

Implementation of Angular 1.x $cookies service to Angular 2 v1.2.6

Please use >=1.2.4 for Angular >2.0.0, 1.1.x versions for beta, 1.2.2 version is for release candidates earlier than rc.5 and 1.2.3 is for >rc.5.

Get Started

Installation

You can install this package locally with npm.

npm install angular2-cookie --save

After installing the library, it should be included in the SystemJS configurations.

( function ( global ) { System.config({ paths : { 'npm:' : 'node_modules/' }, map : { app : 'app' , '@angular/core' : 'npm:@angular/core/bundles/core.umd.js' , '@angular/common' : 'npm:@angular/common/bundles/common.umd.js' , '@angular/compiler' : 'npm:@angular/compiler/bundles/compiler.umd.js' , '@angular/platform-browser' : 'npm:@angular/platform-browser/bundles/platform-browser.umd.js' , '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic' : 'npm:@angular/platform-browser-dynamic/bundles/platform-browser-dynamic.umd.js' , '@angular/http' : 'npm:@angular/http/bundles/http.umd.js' , '@angular/router' : 'npm:@angular/router/bundles/router.umd.js' , '@angular/forms' : 'npm:@angular/forms/bundles/forms.umd.js' , 'rxjs' : 'npm:rxjs' , 'angular2-in-memory-web-api' : 'npm:angular2-in-memory-web-api' , 'angular2-cookie' : 'npm:angular2-cookie' }, packages : { app : { main : './main.js' , defaultExtension : 'js' }, rxjs : { defaultExtension : 'js' }, 'angular2-in-memory-web-api' : { main : './index.js' , defaultExtension : 'js' }, 'angular2-cookie' : { main : './core.js' , defaultExtension : 'js' } } }); })( this );

Usage

CookieService class is an injectable service with angular @Injectable() decorator. Therefore, it needs to be registered in the providers array (encouraged way). Then, it will be available in the constructor of the component class.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { CookieService } from 'angular2-cookie/services/cookies.service' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule ], declarations: [ AppComponent ], providers: [ CookieService ], bootstrap: [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { }

import {Component} from 'angular2/core' ; import {CookieService} from 'angular2-cookie/core' ; ({ selector: 'my-very-cool-app' , template: '<h1>My Angular2 App with Cookies</h1>' }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private _cookieService:CookieService ){} getCookie(key: string ){ return this ._cookieService.get(key); } }

Universal Support

This module supports angular universal through angular service overrides, make sure you add something like the following to your backend module instead of adding the CookieService provider

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { UniversalModule } from 'angular2-universal' ; import { CookieService } from 'angular2-cookie/services/cookies.service' ; import { CookieBackendService } from 'angular2-cookie/services/cookies.backend.service' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; ({ imports: [ UniversalModule ], declarations: [ AppComponent ], providers: [ { provide: CookieService, useClass: CookieBackendService } ], bootstrap: [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { }

Examples

Here you can find some usage examples with popular boilerplate libraries.

A boilerplate provided by Angular team. (Link: https://github.com/angular/quickstart)

Just edit the systemjs.config.js file and add the angular2-cookie there.

A popular seed project. (Link: https://github.com/mgechev/angular2-seed)

Add the following settings to the (constructor of) ProjectConfig class (path: ./tools/config/project.config.ts ).

this .mergeObject( this .SYSTEM_CONFIG_DEV[ 'paths' ], { 'angular2-cookie' : 'node_modules/angular2-cookie/bundles/angular2-cookie.js' }); this .mergeObject( this .SYSTEM_BUILDER_CONFIG[ 'packages' ], { 'angular2-cookie' : { main: 'core.js' , defaultExtension: 'js' } });

Do not forget to inject the service in the module ( providers array).

A CLI tool for Angular2. (Link: https://github.com/angular/angular-cli)

Edit the vendorNpmFiles array (path: ./angular-cli-build.js ).

var Angular2App = require ( 'angular-cli/lib/broccoli/angular2-app' ); module .exports = function ( defaults ) { return new Angular2App(defaults, { vendorNpmFiles : [ 'systemjs/dist/system-polyfills.js' , 'systemjs/dist/system.src.js' , 'zone.js/dist/**/*.+(js|js.map)' , 'es6-shim/es6-shim.js' , 'reflect-metadata/**/*.+(ts|js|js.map)' , 'rxjs/**/*.+(js|js.map)' , '@angular/**/*.+(js|js.map)' , 'angular2-cookie/**/*.+(js|js.map)' ] }); };

Also add angular2-cookie to the map and packages object in the system-config.ts (path: ./src/system-config.ts )

const map: any = { 'angular2-cookie' : 'vendor/angular2-cookie' }; const packages: any = { 'angular2-cookie' : {main: 'core.js' , defaultExtension: 'js' }, };

Angular2 Webpack Starter

An Angular 2 Starter kit featuring Angular 2 and Webpack 2 by @AngularClass (Link: https://github.com/AngularClass/angular2-webpack-starter)

Add angular2-cookie to vendor.browser.ts (path: ./src/vendor.browser.ts )

import '@angular/platform-browser' ; import '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic' ; import '@angular/core' ; import '@angular/common' ; import '@angular/forms' ; import '@angular/http' ; import '@angular/router' ; import 'angular2-cookie/core' import '@angularclass/hmr' ; import 'rxjs/add/operator/map' ; import 'rxjs/add/operator/mergeMap' ; if ( 'production' === ENV) { } else { }

Add CookieService to the APP_PROVIDERS array in the app.module.ts file (path: ./src/app/app.module.ts ):

const APP_PROVIDERS = [ ...APP_RESOLVER_PROVIDERS, AppState, CookieService ];

CookieService

There are 7 methods available in the CookieService (6 standard methods from Angular 1 and 1 extra removeAll() method for convenience)

Returns the value of given cookie key.

get (key: string ): string ;

Returns the deserialized value of given cookie key.

getObject(key: string ): Object ;

Returns a key value object with all the cookies.

getAll(): any ;

Sets a value for given cookie key.

put(key: string , value: string , options?: CookieOptionsArgs): void ;

Serializes and sets a value for given cookie key.

putObject(key: string , value: Object , options?: CookieOptionsArgs): void ;

Remove given cookie.

remove(key: string , options?: CookieOptionsArgs): void ;

Remove all cookies.

removeAll(): void ;

Options

Options object should be a type of CookieOptionsArgs interface. The object may have following properties:

path - {string} - The cookie will be available only for this path and its sub-paths. By default, this is the URL that appears in your <base> tag.

- {string} - The cookie will be available only for this path and its sub-paths. By default, this is the URL that appears in your tag. domain - {string} - The cookie will be available only for this domain and its sub-domains. For security reasons the user agent will not accept the cookie if the current domain is not a sub-domain of this domain or equal to it.

- {string} - The cookie will be available only for this domain and its sub-domains. For security reasons the user agent will not accept the cookie if the current domain is not a sub-domain of this domain or equal to it. expires - {string|Date} - String of the form "Wdy, DD Mon YYYY HH:MM:SS GMT" or a Date object indicating the exact date/time this cookie will expire.

- {string|Date} - String of the form "Wdy, DD Mon YYYY HH:MM:SS GMT" or a Date object indicating the exact date/time this cookie will expire. secure - {boolean} - If true , then the cookie will only be available through a secured connection.

Note

The build process and the file structure of this repository has respectively modeled after the awesome angular2-google-maps project of Sebastian Müller.