This library is being moved to ngx-contextmenu. With the name change comes support for Angular 4 and removal of the old imperative syntax.
A context menu built with Angular 2 inspired by ui.bootstrap.contextMenu. Bootstrap classes are included in the markup, but there is no explicit dependency on Bootstrap. Demo
npm install angular2-contextmenu
With version 0.2.0, there is a new declarative syntax that allows for quite a bit more flexibility and keeps html out of configuration objects. The older syntax is deprecated and will be removed in version 1.x. (I have no timeline on when I'll release 1.x, but wanted to give everyone advance warning.)
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of items" [contextMenu]="basicMenu" [contextMenuSubject]="item">Right Click: {{item?.name}}</li>
</ul>
<context-menu>
<template contextMenuItem (execute)="showMessage('Hi, ' + $event.item.name)">
Say hi!
</template>
<template contextMenuItem divider="true"></template>
<template contextMenuItem let-item (execute)="showMessage($event.item.name + ' said: ' + $event.item.otherProperty)">
Bye, {{item?.name}}
</template>
<template contextMenuItem passive="true">
Input something: <input type="text">
</template>
</context-menu>
@Component({
...
})
export class MyContextMenuClass {
public items = [
{ name: 'John', otherProperty: 'Foo' },
{ name: 'Joe', otherProperty: 'Bar' }
];
@ViewChild(ContextMenuComponent) public basicMenu: ContextMenuComponent;
}
<template> element with the
contextMenuItem attribute directive applied.
item object is used in the context menu item template, the
let-item attribute must be applied to the
<template> element.
Note: Make sure to use the
item?.property syntax in the template rather than
item.property as the item will be initially
undefined.
execute events. The
$event object is of the form
{ event: MouseEvent, item: any } where
event is the mouse click event
that triggered the execution and
item is the current item.
divider input parameter is optional. Items default to normal menu items. If
divider is
true, all the other inputs are ignored.
passive input parameter is optional. If
passive is
true, the menu item will not emit execute events or close
the context menu when clicked.
enabled input parameter is optional. Items are enabled by default.
This can be a boolean value or a function definition that takes an item and returns a boolean.
visible input parameter is optional. Items are visible by default. This property enables you to show certain context menu items based on what the data item is.
This can be a boolean value or a function definition that takes an item and returns a boolean.
<context-menu>
<template contextMenuItem let-item [visible]="isMenuItemType1" [enabled]="false" (execute)="showMessage('Hi, ' + $event.item.name)">
Say hi, {{item?.name}}! <my-component [attribute]="item"></my-component>
With access to the outside context: {{ outsideValue }}
</template>
</context-menu>
public outsideValue = "something";
public isMenuItemType1(item: any): boolean {
return item.type === 'type1';
}
this for
visible and
enabled functions
If you need access to properties in your component from within the
enabled or
visible functions, you'll need to pass in a version of the function with
this bound to your component.
<template ... [visible]="isMenuItemOutsideValueBound">
public outsideValue = "something";
public isMenuItemOutsideValueBound = this.isMenuItemOutsideValue.bind(this);
public isMenuItemOutsideValue(item: any): boolean {
return item.type === this.outsideValue;
}
You can use multiple context menus in the same component if you would like.
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of items" [contextMenu]="basicMenu" [contextMenuSubject]="item">{{item?.name}}</li>
</ul>
<context-menu #basicMenu>
...
</context-menu>
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of items" [contextMenu]="otherMenu" [contextMenuSubject]="item">{{item?.name}}</li>
</ul>
<context-menu #otherMenu>
...
</context-menu>
@ViewChild('basicMenu') public basicMenu: ContextMenuComponent;
@ViewChild('otherMenu') public otherMenu: ContextMenuComponent;
If your
<context-menu> component is in a different component from your list, you'll need to wire up the context menu event yourself.
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of items" (contextmenu)="onContextMenu($event, item)">Right Click: {{item.name}}</li>
</ul>
import { ContextMenuService } from 'angular2-contextmenu';
@Component({
...
})
export class MyContextMenuClass {
public items = [
{ name: 'John', otherProperty: 'Foo' },
{ name: 'Joe', otherProperty: 'Bar' }
];
// Optional
@Input() contextMenu: ContextMenuComponent;
constructor(private contextMenuService: ContextMenuService) {}
public onContextMenu($event: MouseEvent, item: any): void {
this.contextMenuService.show.next({
// Optional - if unspecified, all context menu components will open
contextMenu: this.contextMenu,
event: $event,
item: item,
});
$event.preventDefault();
$event.stopPropagation();
}
}
The context menu can be triggered at any point using the method above. For instance, to trigger the context menu with a left click instead of a right click, use this html:
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of items" (click)="onContextMenu($event, item)">Left Click: {{item.name}}</li>
</ul>
This could be
(keydown),
(mouseover), or
(myCustomEvent) as well.
The html that is generated for the context menu looks like this:
<div class="dropdown angular2-contextmenu">
<ul class="dropdown-menu">
<li>
<a><!-- the template for each context menu item goes here --></a>
<span><!-- the template for each passive context menu item goes here --></span>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
You can key off of the
angular2-contextmenu class to create your own styles. Note that the
ul.dropdown-menu will have inline styles applied for
position,
display,
left and
top so that it will be positioned at the cursor when you right-click.
.angular2-contextmenu .dropdown-menu {
border: solid 1px chartreuse;
background-color: darkgreen;
padding: 0;
}
.angular2-contextmenu li {
display: block;
border-top: solid 1px chartreuse;
text-transform: uppercase;
text-align: center;
}
.angular2-contextmenu li:first-child {
border-top:none;
}
.angular2-contextmenu a {
color:chartreuse;
display: block;
padding: 0.5em 1em;
}
.angular2-contextmenu a:hover {
color:darkgreen;
background-color:chartreuse;
}
If you're using Bootstrap 4, you can specify a
useBootstrap4 property in the
forRoot function of the
ContextMenuModule in order to get the appropriate class names. Like this:
@NgModule({
import: [
ContextMenuModule.forRoot({
useBootstrap4: true,
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Or, if you want to repeat yourself, you can add a
useBootstrap4 attribute to each
context-menu component. Like this:
<context-menu [useBootstrap4]="true"></context-menu>
There is a
(close) output EventEmitter that you can subscribe to for notifications when the context menu closes (either by clicking outside or choosing a menu item).
<context-menu (close)="processContextMenuCloseEvent()"></context-menu>
The context menu will correctly position itself as long as the
<context-menu> element does not have a parent element that has a complex transform applied to it. Complex in this case means anything besides a simple 2d translation. So rotate, skew, stretch, scale, z-axis translation will all cause the context menu to appear in unexpected places. The common scenario of rendering an element with
transform: translate3d(0px 0px 0px) in order to trigger the browser's GPU works just fine.
This alternate, deprecated syntax will continue working until version 1.x.
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of items" (contextmenu)="onContextMenu($event, item)">Right Click: {{item.name}}</li>
</ul>
<context-menu></context-menu>
import { ContextMenuService } from 'angular2-contextmenu';
@Component({
...
})
export class MyContextMenuClass {
public items = [
{ name: 'John', otherProperty: 'Foo' },
{ name: 'Joe', otherProperty: 'Bar' }
];
constructor(private contextMenuService: ContextMenuService) {}
public onContextMenu($event: MouseEvent, item: any): void {
this.contextMenuService.show.next({
actions: [
{
html: (item) => `Say hi!`,
click: (item) => alert('Hi, ' + item.name)
},
{
html: (item) => `Something else`,
click: (item) => alert('Or not...')
},
],
event: $event,
item: item,
});
$event.preventDefault();
$event.stopPropagation();
}
}