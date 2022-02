This is a directive for detecting clicks outside of a DOM element where the directive is placed on.

Setup

Run npm i angular2-click-outside and configure SystemJS accordingly.

Sample Usage

Using this directive is as easy as:

<div (clickOutside)="close()"></div>

You can pass the original MouseEvent to the registered handler as follows:

<div (clickOutside)="close($event)"></div>

Requirements

Angular 2 RC 0 Angular 4+ goto https://www.npmjs.com/package/ng-click-outside