Chart.js component for Angular2+

Installation

You can install angular2-chartjs by using npm.

npm install angular2-chartjs

Usage

Add ChartModule to your module, eg.

import { ChartModule } from 'angular2-chartjs' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ ChartModule ] }) export class AppModule { }

And you can use selector chart in your template.

JavaScript

type = 'line' ; data = { labels : [ "January" , "February" , "March" , "April" , "May" , "June" , "July" ], datasets : [ { label : "My First dataset" , data : [ 65 , 59 , 80 , 81 , 56 , 55 , 40 ] } ] }; options = { responsive : true , maintainAspectRatio : false };

HTML

< chart [ type ]= "type" [ data ]= "data" [ options ]= "options" > </ chart >

Options

string, required

Chart type.

object, required

To display data, the chart must be passed a data object that contains all of the information needed by the chart. See.

object, optional

To create a chart with configuration options, simply pass an object containing your configuration to the constructor. See.

Events

Event

Return click event.

Array

Return the clicked dataset array.

Array

Return the clicked element in array.

Array

Return the clicked elements in array.

Members

chart

Chart

Chart instance. You can call Chart.js methods via this member.

Example:

chartComponent.chart.destroy();

SystemJs

Add following settings

{ map : { 'angular2-chartjs' : 'npm:angular2-chartjs' , 'chart.js' : 'npm:chart.js/dist/Chart.bundle.js' }, packages : { 'angular2-chartjs' : { main : './dist/index.js' , defaultExtension : 'js' } } }

FAQ

How to call Chart.js methods - #7, #2

License

The project is released under the MIT license.

The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/angular2-chartjs

Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)