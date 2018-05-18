Chart.js component for Angular2+
You can install angular2-chartjs by using npm.
npm install angular2-chartjs
Add
ChartModule to your module, eg.
import { ChartModule } from 'angular2-chartjs';
@NgModule({
imports: [ ChartModule ]
// ...
})
export class AppModule {
}
And you can use selector
chart in your template.
JavaScript
type = 'line';
data = {
labels: ["January", "February", "March", "April", "May", "June", "July"],
datasets: [
{
label: "My First dataset",
data: [65, 59, 80, 81, 56, 55, 40]
}
]
};
options = {
responsive: true,
maintainAspectRatio: false
};
HTML
<chart [type]="type" [data]="data" [options]="options"></chart>
string, required
Chart type.
object, required
To display data, the chart must be passed a data object that contains all of the information needed by the chart. See.
object, optional
To create a chart with configuration options, simply pass an object containing your configuration to the constructor. See.
Event
Return click event.
Array
Return the clicked dataset array.
Array
Return the clicked element in array.
Array
Return the clicked elements in array.
Chart
Chart instance. You can call Chart.js methods via this member.
Example:
chartComponent.chart.destroy();
Add following settings
{
map: {
'angular2-chartjs': 'npm:angular2-chartjs',
'chart.js': 'npm:chart.js/dist/Chart.bundle.js'
},
packages: {
'angular2-chartjs': {
main: './dist/index.js',
defaultExtension: 'js'
}
}
}
How to call Chart.js methods - #7, #2
The project is released under the MIT license.
The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/angular2-chartjs
Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)