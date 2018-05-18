openbase logo
ac

angular2-chartjs

by Chen, Yi-Cyuan
0.5.1 (see all)

Chart.js component for Angular2

npm
GitHub
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.8K

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Chart

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular2-chartjs

Chart.js component for Angular2+

Installation

You can install angular2-chartjs by using npm.

npm install angular2-chartjs

Usage

Add ChartModule to your module, eg.

import { ChartModule } from 'angular2-chartjs';

@NgModule({
  imports: [ ChartModule ]
  // ...
})
export class AppModule {
}

And you can use selector chart in your template.

JavaScript

type = 'line';
data = {
  labels: ["January", "February", "March", "April", "May", "June", "July"],
  datasets: [
    {
      label: "My First dataset",
      data: [65, 59, 80, 81, 56, 55, 40]
    }
  ]
};
options = {
  responsive: true,
  maintainAspectRatio: false
};

HTML

<chart [type]="type" [data]="data" [options]="options"></chart>

Options

[type]

string, required
Chart type.

[data]

object, required
To display data, the chart must be passed a data object that contains all of the information needed by the chart. See.

[options]

object, optional
To create a chart with configuration options, simply pass an object containing your configuration to the constructor. See.

Events

(clickCanvas)

Event
Return click event.

(clickDataset)

Array
Return the clicked dataset array.

(clickElement)

Array
Return the clicked element in array.

(clickElements)

Array
Return the clicked elements in array.

Members

chart

Chart
Chart instance. You can call Chart.js methods via this member.

Example:

chartComponent.chart.destroy();

SystemJs

Add following settings

{
  map: {
    'angular2-chartjs': 'npm:angular2-chartjs',
    'chart.js': 'npm:chart.js/dist/Chart.bundle.js'
  },
  packages: {
    'angular2-chartjs': {
      main: './dist/index.js',
      defaultExtension: 'js'
    }
  }
}

FAQ

How to call Chart.js methods - #7, #2

License

The project is released under the MIT license.

Contact

The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/angular2-chartjs
Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)

Alternatives

devextremeHTML5 JavaScript Component Suite for Responsive Web Development
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
335K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
agc
angular-google-chartsA wrapper for the Google Charts library written in Angular.
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ne
ngx-echartsAn angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
41K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
ah
angular-highchartsHighcharts directive for Angular
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
ng2-chartsBeautiful charts for Angular based on Chart.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
187K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use
@swimlane/ngx-charts:bar_chart: Declarative Charting Framework for Angular
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
130K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
See 71 Alternatives

