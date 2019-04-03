openbase logo
angular2-carousel

by Alex Marcos
1.0.17 (see all)

An lightweight , touchable and responsive library to create a carousel for angular 2 / 4 / 5

Readme

Angular2-Carousel

OLD VERSION - DEPRECATED VERSION

npm version Build Status Coverage Status Angular2+ Angular2+ licence

An lightweight, touchable and responsive library to create a carousel for angular 2+

NEW VERSION HERE NX-ANGUAR

I make a new version for angular, compatible with 7.0.0 without dependencies. NO MORE HAMMER

ngx-carousel-lib NPM

ngx-carousel-lib github

ngx-carousel-lib web

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Demo

demos available here

Install

You can install the package from our npm package

 npm install --save angular2-carousel

check if not install all peer dependencies:

npm install @types/hammerjs
npm install hammerjs

Usage

First tou need to provide the CarouselModule to your desired Module 

import {CarouselModule} from "angular2-carousel";

// In your App's module or Custom Module:
@NgModule({
    imports: [
       CarouselModule
    ] 
})

note : if you install library from github, you should import from angular2-carousel/dist

Now, you can use CarouselModule as follow:

<carousel-component >
    <div class="item-carousel">a</div>
    <div class="item-carousel">
        <div class="b">
            <img/>
            .
            .
            .
        </div>
    </div>
    <div class="item-carousel">c</div>
    <div class="item-carousel">d</div>
</carousel-component>

All slides of carousel must have .item-carousel

Preview

API Documentation

you can see here or in web

Author

Alex Marcos Gutierrez TMTFactory

License

MIT

