OLD VERSION - DEPRECATED VERSION

An lightweight, touchable and responsive library to create a carousel for angular 2+

NEW VERSION HERE NX-ANGUAR

I make a new version for angular, compatible with 7.0.0 without dependencies. NO MORE HAMMER

ngx-carousel-lib NPM

ngx-carousel-lib github

ngx-carousel-lib web

Demo

demos available here

Install

You can install the package from our npm package

npm install --save angular2-carousel

check if not install all peer dependencies:

npm install @ types / hammerjs npm install hammerjs

Usage

First tou need to provide the CarouselModule to your desired Module

import {CarouselModule} from "angular2-carousel" ; ({ imports: [ CarouselModule ] })

note : if you install library from github, you should import from angular2-carousel/dist

Now, you can use CarouselModule as follow:

< carousel-component > < div class = "item-carousel" > a </ div > < div class = "item-carousel" > < div class = "b" > < img /> . . . </ div > </ div > < div class = "item-carousel" > c </ div > < div class = "item-carousel" > d </ div > </ carousel-component >

All slides of carousel must have .item-carousel

API Documentation

you can see here or in web

