angular2-busy

Show busy/loading indicators on any promise, or on any Observable's subscription.

Readme

Angular2-Busy

Angular 2 Busy can show busy/loading indicators on any promise, or on any Observable's subscription.

demo

Rewritten from angular-busy, and add some new features in terms of Angular 2.

Built with Angular 4.0.1

Demo

devyumao.github.io/angular2-busy/demo/asset/

Installation

npm install --save angular2-busy

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/node_modules/angular2-busy/build/style/busy.css">

Getting Started

Import the BusyModule in your root application module:

import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import {BusyModule} from 'angular2-busy';

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        // ...
        BrowserAnimationsModule,
        BusyModule
    ],
    // ...
})
export class AppModule {}

Reference your promise in the ngBusy directive:

import {Component, OnInit} from '@angular/core';
import {Http} from '@angular/http';

@Component({
    selector: 'some',
    template: `
        <div [ngBusy]="busy"></div>
    `
})
class SomeComponent implements OnInit {
    busy: Promise<any>;

    constructor(private http: Http) {}

    ngOnInit() {
        this.busy = this.http.get('...').toPromise();
    }
}

Moreover, the subscription of an Observable is also supported:

// ...
import {Subscription} from 'rxjs';

// ...
class SomeComponent implements OnInit {
    busy: Subscription;

    // ...

    ngOnInit() {
        this.busy = this.http.get('...').subscribe();
    }
}

Directive Syntax

The ngBusy directive expects a busy thing, which means:

  • A promise
  • Or an Observable's subscription
  • Or an array of them
  • Or a configuration object

In other words, you may use flexible syntax:

<!-- Simple syntax -->
<div [ngBusy]="busy"></div>

<!-- Collection syntax -->
<div [ngBusy]="[busyA, busyB, busyC]"></div>

<!-- Advanced syntax -->
<div [ngBusy]="{busy: busy, message: 'Loading...', backdrop: false, delay: 200, minDuration: 600}"></div>

Options

OptionRequiredDefaultDetails
busyRequirednullA busy thing (or an array of busy things) that will cause the loading indicator to show.
messageOptional'Please wait...'The message to show in the indicator which will reflect the updated values as they are changed.
backdropOptionaltrueA faded backdrop will be shown behind the indicator if true.
templateOptionalA default template stringIf provided, the custom template will be shown in place of the default indicatory template. The scope can be augmented with a {{message}} field containing the indicator message text.
delayOptional0The amount of time to wait until showing the indicator. Specified in milliseconds.
minDurationOptional0The amount of time to keep the indicator showing even if the busy thing was completed quicker. Specified in milliseconds.
wrapperClassOptional'ng-busy'The name(s) of the CSS classes to be applied to the wrapper element of the indicator.

Overriding Defaults

The default values of options can be overriden by configuring the provider of the BusyModule.

In the root application module, you can do this:

import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {BusyModule, BusyConfig} from 'angular2-busy';

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        // ...
        BusyModule.forRoot(
            new BusyConfig({
                message: 'Don\'t panic!',
                backdrop: false,
                template: '<div>{{message}}</div>',
                delay: 200,
                minDuration: 600,
                wrapperClass: 'my-class'
            })
        )
    ],
    // ...
})
export class AppModule

FAQ

The indicator's position is not inside the ngBusy container

You may add position: relative style to your ngBusy container.

SystemJS Config?

You may need this in your systemjs.config.js:

{
    paths: {
        'npm:': 'node_modules/'
    },
    map: {
        // ...
        'angular2-busy': 'npm:angular2-busy'
    },
    packages: {
        // ...
        'angular2-busy': {
            main: './index.js',
            defaultExtension: 'js'
        }
    }
}

TODO

  • Provide custom animations for the indicator

  • Unit & E2E test

Credits

Rewritten from cgross's angular-busy.

Inspired by ajoslin's angular-promise-tracker.

LICENSE

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

