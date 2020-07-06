Angular confirmation popover

About

A simple angular 10.0+ directive to display a bootstrap styled confirmation popover when an element is clicked.

AngularJS 1.x version

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install angular-confirmation-popover

Install bootstrap (both v3 and v4 are supported). If not using bootstrap you could implement the popover styles yourself. Add the NgModule:

import { NgModule, Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { ConfirmationPopoverModule } from 'angular-confirmation-popover' ; ({ declarations: [MyComponent], imports: [ ConfirmationPopoverModule.forRoot({ confirmButtonType: 'danger' , }), ], bootstrap: [MyComponent], }) class MyModule {}

Now use it within your component

({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <button class="btn btn-outline-secondary" mwlConfirmationPopover [popoverTitle]="popoverTitle" [popoverMessage]="popoverMessage" placement="left" (confirm)="confirmClicked = true" (cancel)="cancelClicked = true" > Click me! </button> ` , }) class MyComponent { popoverTitle = 'Popover title' ; popoverMessage = 'Popover description' ; confirmClicked = false ; cancelClicked = false ; }

You may also find it useful to view the demo source.

Documentation

All documentation is auto-generated from the source via compodoc and can be viewed here: https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-confirmation-popover/docs/

The main mwlConfirmationPopover directive options can be viewed here.

Development

Prepare your environment

Install Node.js and NPM (should come with)

Install local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is this repo

Development server

Run npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.

Testing

Run npm test to run tests once or npm run test:watch to continually run tests.

Release

npm run release

License

MIT