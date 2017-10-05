openbase logo
angular2-autosize

by Steve Papadopoulos
1.0.2 (see all)

angular2-autosize is an Angular2 directive that automatically adjusts textarea height to fit content.

Readme

angular2-autosize

https://github.com/stevepapa/ng-autosize

. . .

It adjusts the textarea height automatically to any text input, or changes to the model bound to the textarea.

Demo

http://stevepapa.com/angular2-autosize

Installation:

npm install angular2-autosize

Use Example:

Add the declaration to your @NgModule:

import {Autosize} from 'angular2-autosize';

...

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    Autosize
  ]
})

Use directly inside your HTML templates

<textarea autosize class="my-textarea">Hello, this is an example of Autosize in Angular2.</textarea>

Author

Steve Papa

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

