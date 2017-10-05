This project has moved to ng-autosize and will be maintained there from now on. Significant performance improvements and bug fixes have been made and it is recommended you upgrade from this version to ng-autosize.

https://github.com/stevepapa/ng-autosize

angular2-autosize is an Angular2 directive that automatically adjusts textarea height to fit content.

It adjusts the textarea height automatically to any text input, or changes to the model bound to the textarea.

npm install angular2-autosize

Use Example:

Add the declaration to your @NgModule:

import {Autosize} from 'angular2-autosize' ; ... ({ declarations: [ Autosize ] })

Use directly inside your HTML templates

< textarea autosize class = "my-textarea" > Hello, this is an example of Autosize in Angular2. </ textarea >

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.