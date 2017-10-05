https://github.com/stevepapa/ng-autosize
angular2-autosize is an Angular2 directive that automatically adjusts textarea height to fit content.
It adjusts the textarea height automatically to any text input, or changes to the model bound to the textarea.
http://stevepapa.com/angular2-autosize
npm install angular2-autosize
Add the declaration to your @NgModule:
import {Autosize} from 'angular2-autosize';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
Autosize
]
})
Use directly inside your HTML templates
<textarea autosize class="my-textarea">Hello, this is an example of Autosize in Angular2.</textarea>
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.