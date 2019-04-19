Simple and flexible integration for ActionCable and Angular applications.

Install

npm install angular2-actioncable

If using an Angular version prior to 6:

npm install angular2-actioncable@1.2.2

Usage

Use the ActionCableService to create an ActionCable consumer and subscribe to a channel.

import { Component, OnDestroy, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { Subscription } from 'rxjs' ; import { ActionCableService, Channel } from 'angular2-actioncable' ; import { MessageService } from './shared/messages/message.service' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.scss' ] }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy { subscription: Subscription; constructor ( private cableService: ActionCableService, private messageService: MessageService ) { } ngOnInit() { const channel: Channel = this .cableService .cable( 'ws://cable.example.com' ) .channel( 'ChatChannel' , {room : 'Best Room' }); this .subscription = channel.received().subscribe( message => { this .messageService.notify(message); }); } ngOnDestroy() { this .subscription.unsubscribe(); } }

API

ActionCableService

.cable(url: string, params?: any): Cable

Open a new ActionCable connection to the url. Any number of connections can be created.

If a function is supplied for the URL params, it will be reevaluated before any reconnection attempts.

.disconnect(url: string): void

Close an open connection for the url.

Cable

.channel(name: string, params?: any): Channel

Create a new subscription to a channel, optionally with topic parameters.

.disconnect(): void

Close the connection.

Emits when the WebSocket connection is closed.

Channel

Emits messages that have been broadcast to the channel.

For easy clean-up, when this Observable is completed the ActionCable channel will also be closed.

.send(data: any): void

Broadcast message to other clients subscribed to this channel.

.perform(action: string, data?: any): void

Perform a channel action with the optional data passed as an attribute.

Emits when the subscription is initialized.

Emits when the subscription is ready for use on the server.

Emits when the WebSocket connection is closed.

Emits when the subscription is rejected by the server.

Unsubscribe from the channel.

