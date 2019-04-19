openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aa

angular2-actioncable

by Nolan Lancaster
6.0.2 (see all)

Integrate ActionCable with Angular2+

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ng-cable logo

Simple and flexible integration for ActionCable and Angular applications.

Install

npm install angular2-actioncable

npm

If using an Angular version prior to 6:

npm install angular2-actioncable@1.2.2

Usage

Use the ActionCableService to create an ActionCable consumer and subscribe to a channel.

import { Component, OnDestroy, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { Subscription } from 'rxjs';
import { ActionCableService, Channel } from 'angular2-actioncable';
import { MessageService } from './shared/messages/message.service';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss']
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy {
  subscription: Subscription;

  constructor(
    private cableService: ActionCableService,
    private messageService: MessageService
  ) { }

  ngOnInit() {
    // Open a connection and obtain a reference to the channel
    const channel: Channel = this.cableService
      .cable('ws://cable.example.com')
      .channel('ChatChannel', {room : 'Best Room'});

    // Subscribe to incoming messages
    this.subscription = channel.received().subscribe(message => {
        this.messageService.notify(message);
    });
  }

  ngOnDestroy() {
    // Unsubscribing from the messages Observable automatically
    // unsubscribes from the ActionCable channel as well
    this.subscription.unsubscribe();
  }
}

API

ActionCableService

.cable(url: string, params?: any): Cable

Open a new ActionCable connection to the url. Any number of connections can be created.
If a function is supplied for the URL params, it will be reevaluated before any reconnection attempts.

.disconnect(url: string): void

Close an open connection for the url.

Cable

.channel(name: string, params?: any): Channel

Create a new subscription to a channel, optionally with topic parameters.

.disconnect(): void

Close the connection.

.disconnected(): Observable<any>

Emits when the WebSocket connection is closed.

Channel

.received(): Observable<any>

Emits messages that have been broadcast to the channel.
For easy clean-up, when this Observable is completed the ActionCable channel will also be closed.

.send(data: any): void

Broadcast message to other clients subscribed to this channel.

.perform(action: string, data?: any): void

Perform a channel action with the optional data passed as an attribute.

.initialized(): Observable<any>

Emits when the subscription is initialized.

.connected(): Observable<any>

Emits when the subscription is ready for use on the server.

.disconnected(): Observable<any>

Emits when the WebSocket connection is closed.

.rejected(): Observable<any>

Emits when the subscription is rejected by the server.

.unsubscribe(): void

Unsubscribe from the channel.

Known Issues

  • If using rxjs 6.3.3 or above, unsubscribing from the received Observable will not automatically unsubscribe from the ActionCable channel. You can try using version 6.0.1 of this plugin, which uses rxjs 6.4.0, but there are still issues with unsubscribe not being called if you combine the received Observable with another. This can potentially result in memory leaks.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial