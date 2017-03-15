openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aaf

angular1-async-filter

by Carl Vuorinen
1.1.0 (see all)

Angular2 async pipe implemented as Angular 1 filter to handle promises & RxJS observables

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

820

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular1 async filter

Angular2 async pipe implemented as Angular 1 filter to handle Promises & RxJS Observables

The async filter takes a Promise or Observable as input and subscribes to the input automatically, eventually returning the emitted value(s) similarly as with Angular2 Async pipe. Works with RxJS Observables even without https://github.com/Reactive-Extensions/rx.angular.js

Install

Install from npm:

npm install angular1-async-filter --save

And bundle with Browserify, Webpack etc.

Or install with bower:

bower install angular1-async-filter --save

And add script to html:

<script src="bower_components/angular1-async-filter/async-filter.js"></script>

Add Angular module dependency. For example:

angular.module('myApp', ['asyncFilter']);

Usage

Basic usage:

<div>Value: {{ promiseOrObservable | async }}</div>

Works with any directive that takes an expression, like ng-if, ng-show and ng-repeat etc.

<ul>
    <li ng-repeat="item in list|async">{{ item }}</li>
</ul>

Angular $q and $http promises automatically trigger digest cycle when they resolve so all views will get updated. For compatibility with RxJS Observables, as well as other Promise or Observable implementations, you can provide the current scope as a parameter to the filter, which will then automatically trigger digest cycle whenever a new value is emitted:

<div ng-if="{{ observable | async:this }}">
    Value: {{ observable | async:this }}
</div>

If you are using the safeApply operator from https://github.com/Reactive-Extensions/rx.angular.js for example, then this is not needed.

Live example: http://jsbin.com/qoxaqo/edit?html,js,output

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial