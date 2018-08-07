Use your GraphQL server data in your Angular 1.0 app, with the Apollo Client.

Install

npm install angular1-apollo apollo-client --save

API

angular. module ('app', ['angular-apollo']);

Default client

import AngularApollo from 'angular1-apollo' ; import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client' ; import { InMemoryCache } from 'apollo-cache-inmemory' ; import { HttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http' ; angular. module ('app', [AngularApollo]).config(apolloProvider => { const client = new ApolloClient({ link: HttpLink.create(...), cache: new InMemoryCache(...), }); apolloProvider.defaultClient(client); });

Queries

Apollo.query(options): Promise

See documentation

import gql from 'graphql-tag' ; angular. module ('app').controller('AppCtrl', apollo => { apollo .query({ query: gql ` query getHeroes { heroes { name power } } ` , }) .then( result => { console .log( 'got data' , result); }); });

Mutations

Apollo.mutate(options): Promise

See documentation

import gql from 'graphql-tag' ; angular. module ('app').controller('AppCtrl', apollo => { apollo .mutate({ mutation: gql ` mutation newHero($name: String!) { addHero(name: $name) { power } } ` , variables: { name: 'Batman' , }, }) .then( result => { console .log( 'got data' , result); }); });

Static Typing

As your application grows, you may find it helpful to include a type system to assist in development. Apollo supports type definitions for TypeScript system. Both apollo-client and angular1-apollo ship with definitions in their npm packages, so installation should be done for you after the libraries are included in your project.

Operation result

The most common need when using type systems with GraphQL is to type the results of an operation. Given that a GraphQL server's schema is strongly typed, we can even generate TypeScript definitions automatically using a tool like apollo-codegen. In these docs however, we will be writing result types manually.

Since the result of a query will be sent to the component or service, we want to be able to tell our type system the shape of it. Here is an example setting types for an operation using TypeScript:

type Hero = { name: string ; power: string ; }; type Response = { heros: Hero[]; }; angular. module ('app').controller('AppCtrl', apollo => { apollo .query<Response>({ query: gql ` query getHeroes { heroes { name power } } ` , }) .then( result => { console .log(result.data.heroes); }); });

Without specyfing a Generic Type for Apollo.query , TypeScript would throw an error saying that hero property does not exist in result.data object (it is an Object by default).

Options

To make integration between Apollo and Angular even more statically typed you can define the shape of variables (in query, watchQuery and mutate methods). Here is an example setting the type of variables:

type Hero = { name: string ; power: string ; }; type Response = { hero: Hero; }; type Variables = { name: string ; }; angular. module ('app').controller('AppCtrl', apollo => { apollo .query<Response, Variables>({ mutation: gql ` query getHero($name: String!) { hero(name: $name) { name power } } ` , variables: { name: 'Batman' , appearsIn: 'Star Wars' , }, }) .then( result => { console .log(result.data.hero); }); });

Development

This project uses TypeScript for static typing and TSLint for linting. You can get both of these built into your editor with no configuration by opening this project in Visual Studio Code, an open source IDE which is available for free on all platforms.