Use your GraphQL server data in your Angular 1.0 app, with the Apollo Client.
npm install angular1-apollo apollo-client --save
angular.module('app', ['angular-apollo']);
import AngularApollo from 'angular1-apollo';
import { ApolloClient } from 'apollo-client';
import { InMemoryCache } from 'apollo-cache-inmemory';
import { HttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http';
angular.module('app', [AngularApollo]).config(apolloProvider => {
const client = new ApolloClient({
link: HttpLink.create(...),
cache: new InMemoryCache(...),
});
apolloProvider.defaultClient(client);
});
import gql from 'graphql-tag';
angular.module('app').controller('AppCtrl', apollo => {
apollo
.query({
query: gql`
query getHeroes {
heroes {
name
power
}
}
`,
})
.then(result => {
console.log('got data', result);
});
});
import gql from 'graphql-tag';
angular.module('app').controller('AppCtrl', apollo => {
apollo
.mutate({
mutation: gql`
mutation newHero($name: String!) {
addHero(name: $name) {
power
}
}
`,
variables: {
name: 'Batman',
},
})
.then(result => {
console.log('got data', result);
});
});
As your application grows, you may find it helpful to include a type system to assist in development. Apollo supports type definitions for TypeScript system. Both
apollo-client and
angular1-apollo ship with definitions in their npm packages, so installation should be done for you after the libraries are included in your project.
The most common need when using type systems with GraphQL is to type the results of an operation. Given that a GraphQL server's schema is strongly typed, we can even generate TypeScript definitions automatically using a tool like apollo-codegen. In these docs however, we will be writing result types manually.
Since the result of a query will be sent to the component or service, we want to be able to tell our type system the shape of it. Here is an example setting types for an operation using TypeScript:
type Hero = {
name: string;
power: string;
};
type Response = {
heros: Hero[];
};
angular.module('app').controller('AppCtrl', apollo => {
apollo
.query<Response>({
query: gql`
query getHeroes {
heroes {
name
power
}
}
`,
})
.then(result => {
console.log(result.data.heroes); // no TypeScript errors
});
});
Without specyfing a Generic Type for
Apollo.query, TypeScript would throw an error saying that
hero property does not exist in
result.data object (it is an
Object by default).
To make integration between Apollo and Angular even more statically typed you can define the shape of variables (in query, watchQuery and mutate methods). Here is an example setting the type of variables:
type Hero = {
name: string;
power: string;
};
type Response = {
hero: Hero;
};
type Variables = {
name: string;
};
angular.module('app').controller('AppCtrl', apollo => {
apollo
.query<Response, Variables>({
mutation: gql`
query getHero($name: String!) {
hero(name: $name) {
name
power
}
}
`,
variables: {
name: 'Batman',
appearsIn: 'Star Wars', // will throw an error because `appearsIn` does not exist
},
})
.then(result => {
console.log(result.data.hero); // won't throw an issue
});
});
This project uses TypeScript for static typing and TSLint for linting. You can get both of these built into your editor with no configuration by opening this project in Visual Studio Code, an open source IDE which is available for free on all platforms.