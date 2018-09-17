Angular validation directives using validator.js
$ bower install angular.validators
Include the module in your dependencies
angular.module('myProject',[
'angular.validators'
])
Currently the following functions are supported.
|Directive
|Description
|Arguments
|contains
|check if the string contains the seed
|string
|equals
|check if the string matches the comparison.
|string
|is-after
|check if the string is a date that's after the specified date (defaults to now).
|date
|is-alpha
|check if the string contains only letters (a-zA-Z).
|is-alphanumeric
|check if the string contains only letters and numbers.
|is-ascii
|check if the string contains ASCII chars only.
|is-base64
|check if a string is base64 encoded.
|is-before
|check if the string is a date that's before the specified date (defaults to now).
|date
|is-boolean
|check if a string is a boolean
|is-credit-card
|check if the string is a credit card.
|is-currency
|check if the string is a valid currency amount
|as in validator.js isCurrency
|is-date
|check if the string is a date.
|is-divisible-by
|check if the string is a number that's divisible by another
|Int
|is-email
|check if the string is an email.
|as in validator.js isEmail
|is-fqdn
|check if the string is a fully qualified domain name (e.g. domain.com).
|is-float
|check if the string is a float.
|is-full-width
|check if the string contains any full-width chars.
|is-half-width
|check if the string contains any half-width chars.
|is-hex-color
|check if the string is a hexadecimal color.
|is-hexadecimal
|check if the string is a hexadecimal number.
|is-ip
|check if the string is an IP (version 4 or 6).
|4, 6
|is-isbn
|check if the string is an ISBN (version 10 or 13).
|10, 13
|is-isin
|check if the string is an ISIN (stock/security identifier)
|is-iso8601
|check if the string is a valid ISO 8601 date.
|is-in
|check if the string is in a array of allowed values.
|array e.g ['a','b','c']
|is-int
|check if the string is an integer.
|is-json
|check if the string is valid JSON (note: uses JSON.parse).
|is-lowercase
|check if the string is lowercase.
|is-mobile-phone
|check if the string is a mobile phone number
|zh-CN, en-ZA, en-AU, pt-PT, el-GR. For el-GR landline and mobile phones are validated.
|is-mongo-id
|check if the string is a valid hex-encoded representation of a MongoDB ObjectId.
|is-multibyte
|check if the string contains one or more multibyte chars.
|is-null
|check if the string is null.
|is-numeric
|check if the string contains only numbers.
|is-url
|check if the string is a URL.
|is-uuid
|check if the string is a UUID (version 3, 4 or 5).
|3, 4, 5
|is-uppercase
|check if the string is uppercase.
|is-variable-width
|check if the string contains a mixture of full and half-width chars.
|is-surrogate-pair
|check if the string contains any surrogate pairs chars.
|watch-equals
|check if the string matches the comparison.
|ngModel
To use a validator simply include the angular directive in an input element.
<form name="form">
<input type="text" ng-model="value" name="value" is-mongo-id />
</form>
You can use multiple directives at once
<form name="form">
<input type="text" ng-model="value" name="value" is-alpha is-lowercase />
</form>
As of version 3.41.3 angular validators support async validation. To use async validation first you have to configure the asyncValidatorProvider in your app.js
angular.module('my-project', [
...,
'angular.validators'
])
.config(['asyncValidatorProvier', function(asyncValidatorProvider){
asyncValidatorProvider
.baseUrl('http://localhost:1337')
.endpoint('usernane', '/api/username/{value}')
...
}])
Some words on the api: the api must return a JSON object that has an attribute named data and within an other attribute that contains the result. The default name for the attribute is 'valid'. You can change the name of the attribute on the config phase using the 'responseField' function.
The available options for asyncValidatorProvider are the following:
|function
|arguments
|description
|example
|baseUrl(string)
|string
|sets the base url for api (helper function)
|.baseUrl('http://localhost:1337')
|defaultState(boolean)
|boolean
|the default state of the validator (defaults to false).
|.defaultState(true)
|endpoint(name, url)
|name: string, url: string
|sets an endpoint with an easy to use name
|.endpoint('username', '/api/account/{value}
|httpVerb(verb)
|verb:string
|Sets the http verd that the api accepts for async validation, defaults to get
|.httpVerb('post')
|invalidResponse(response)
|response: string
|the response the api returns if the value is invalid, defaults to 'false'
|.invalidResponse('false')
|minLength(length)
|length: int
|the min length that the view value neeeds to have in order to make a call to the api, defaults to 3
|.minLength(4)
|responseField(field)
|field: string
|change the name of the field that contains the respone
|.responseField('valid')
|validResponse(response)
|response: string
|the response the api returns if the value is valid, defaults to 'true'
|.invalidResponse('true')
|wildcard(string)
|string
|async validators uses a place holder to replace the value on the string of the url, defaults to '{value}'
|wildcard(':value')
All asyncValidatorProvider return the asyncValidatorProvider instance for easy chaining.
To use the directive simply include it in your html:
<form name='form'>
<input type='text' ng-model='value' name='value' async-valid='username'>
</form>
You can override some global values from the directive itself like this
|attribute
|value
|function that overrides
|async-default-state
|string
|defaultState(state)
|async-invalid-response
|string
|invalidResponse(response)
|async-min-length
|int, string
|minLength(length)
|async-valid-response
|string
|validResponse(response)
** if you have any problems with async-valid create an issue on Github
Angular validators exposes validatorjs as an angular service named
nodeValidator. More on validator.js