Angular validation directives using validator.js

THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED. I WILL MERGE NEW PRs THOUGH

Contents

Install

$ bower install angular.validators

Include the module in your dependencies

angular. module ( 'myProject' ,[ 'angular.validators' ])

Supported functions

Currently the following functions are supported.

Directive Description Arguments contains check if the string contains the seed string equals check if the string matches the comparison. string is-after check if the string is a date that's after the specified date (defaults to now). date is-alpha check if the string contains only letters (a-zA-Z). is-alphanumeric check if the string contains only letters and numbers. is-ascii check if the string contains ASCII chars only. is-base64 check if a string is base64 encoded. is-before check if the string is a date that's before the specified date (defaults to now). date is-boolean check if a string is a boolean is-credit-card check if the string is a credit card. is-currency check if the string is a valid currency amount as in validator.js isCurrency is-date check if the string is a date. is-divisible-by check if the string is a number that's divisible by another Int is-email check if the string is an email. as in validator.js isEmail is-fqdn check if the string is a fully qualified domain name (e.g. domain.com). is-float check if the string is a float. is-full-width check if the string contains any full-width chars. is-half-width check if the string contains any half-width chars. is-hex-color check if the string is a hexadecimal color. is-hexadecimal check if the string is a hexadecimal number. is-ip check if the string is an IP (version 4 or 6). 4, 6 is-isbn check if the string is an ISBN (version 10 or 13). 10, 13 is-isin check if the string is an ISIN (stock/security identifier) is-iso8601 check if the string is a valid ISO 8601 date. is-in check if the string is in a array of allowed values. array e.g ['a','b','c'] is-int check if the string is an integer. is-json check if the string is valid JSON (note: uses JSON.parse). is-lowercase check if the string is lowercase. is-mobile-phone check if the string is a mobile phone number zh-CN, en-ZA, en-AU, pt-PT, el-GR. For el-GR landline and mobile phones are validated. is-mongo-id check if the string is a valid hex-encoded representation of a MongoDB ObjectId. is-multibyte check if the string contains one or more multibyte chars. is-null check if the string is null. is-numeric check if the string contains only numbers. is-url check if the string is a URL. is-uuid check if the string is a UUID (version 3, 4 or 5). 3, 4, 5 is-uppercase check if the string is uppercase. is-variable-width check if the string contains a mixture of full and half-width chars. is-surrogate-pair check if the string contains any surrogate pairs chars. watch-equals check if the string matches the comparison. ngModel

Use

To use a validator simply include the angular directive in an input element.

<form name ="form"> < input type ="text" ng-model="value" name ="value" is -mongo-id /> </form>

You can use multiple directives at once

<form name ="form"> < input type ="text" ng-model="value" name ="value" is -alpha is -lowercase /> </form>

Async Validation

As of version 3.41.3 angular validators support async validation. To use async validation first you have to configure the asyncValidatorProvider in your app.js

angular.module( 'my-project' , [ ..., 'angular.validators' ]) .config([ 'asyncValidatorProvier' , function ( asyncValidatorProvider ) { asyncValidatorProvider .baseUrl( 'http://localhost:1337' ) .endpoint( 'usernane' , '/api/username/{value}' ) ... }])

Some words on the api: the api must return a JSON object that has an attribute named data and within an other attribute that contains the result. The default name for the attribute is 'valid'. You can change the name of the attribute on the config phase using the 'responseField' function.

The available options for asyncValidatorProvider are the following:

function arguments description example baseUrl(string) string sets the base url for api (helper function) .baseUrl('http://localhost:1337') defaultState(boolean) boolean the default state of the validator (defaults to false). .defaultState(true) endpoint(name, url) name: string, url: string sets an endpoint with an easy to use name .endpoint('username', '/api/account/{value} httpVerb(verb) verb:string Sets the http verd that the api accepts for async validation, defaults to get .httpVerb('post') invalidResponse(response) response: string the response the api returns if the value is invalid, defaults to 'false' .invalidResponse('false') minLength(length) length: int the min length that the view value neeeds to have in order to make a call to the api, defaults to 3 .minLength(4) responseField(field) field: string change the name of the field that contains the respone .responseField('valid') validResponse(response) response: string the response the api returns if the value is valid, defaults to 'true' .invalidResponse('true') wildcard(string) string async validators uses a place holder to replace the value on the string of the url, defaults to '{value}' wildcard(':value')

All asyncValidatorProvider return the asyncValidatorProvider instance for easy chaining.

To use the directive simply include it in your html:

<form name = 'form' > < input type = 'text' ng-model= 'value' name = 'value' async- valid = 'username' > </form>

You can override some global values from the directive itself like this

attribute value function that overrides async-default-state string defaultState(state) async-invalid-response string invalidResponse(response) async-min-length int, string minLength(length) async-valid-response string validResponse(response)

** if you have any problems with async-valid create an issue on Github

Validator service