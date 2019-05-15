XML module for AngularJS.

As of v2.0.0 this module relies on the X2JS module

Supplies the X2JS library as a service and provides a HTTP interceptor to convert all XML responses in to JSON.

Configuring the X2JS service

angular .module( 'myMod' , [ 'xml' ]) .config( function ( x2jsProvider ) { x2jsProvider.config = { }; });

For any more information on how to configure and use the X2JS service, see their project.

Accessing the X2JS service

angular .module( 'myMod' , [ 'xml' ]) .factory( 'someFactory' , function ( x2js ) { var xmlDoc = x2js.json2xml( { MyRoot : { MyChild : 'my_child_value' , MyAnotherChild : 10 , MyArray : [ 'test' , 'test2' ], MyArrayRecords : [ { ttt : 'vvvv' }, { ttt : 'vvvv2' } ] } } ); });

Read the docs on how to use it.

Using the HTTP interceptor

The HTTP interceptor will convert all your XML responses in to a JavaScript Object.

< blogs > < blog name = "my first blog" id = "1" /> </ blogs >

angular .module( 'blogs' , [ 'xml' ]) .config( function ( $httpProvider ) { $httpProvider.interceptors.push( 'xmlHttpInterceptor' ); }) .controller( function ( $scope, $http ) { $http.get( 'blogs.xml' ).success( function ( data ) { $scope.blogs = data.blogs.blog; }); });

< html lang = "en" ng-app = "blogs" > < head > < title > Blogs </ title > < script src = "//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.0/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/x2js/xml2json.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-xml/angular-xml.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "blogs.js" > </ script > </ head > < body ng-controller = "BlogsCtrl" > < ul > < li ng-repeat = "blog in blogs" > {{blog._id}} - {{blog._name}} </ li > </ ul > </ body > </ html >

Installation

First acquire the X2JS library (this comes bundled with the bower option described next)

Then there are 3 optoins:

Download the latest tag. Use bower: bower i --save angular-xml Or use jsDelivr CDN: //cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/angular-xml@2.2.2/angular-xml.min.js

Contributing

To contribute to the project take the following steps:

Fork the project. Create a branch specific for your change(s). Submit a pull request to my master branch and we can begin the process of merging.

When submitting, please make sure your code is covered by tests.

Tests

The unit tests run with Karma and the E2E tests run with Protractor.

npm run update-webdriver

Run the test suite

npm test

Or, to watch your files and test automatically:

npm run dev

Compiling

The source file angular-xml.js can be minifed and checked for problems using a grunt command. First make sure you have installed all npm dependencies npm i . Then run grunt .

Git Hooks

There is a git hook available for shell environments that will automatically lint, test and compile the xml module when commiting it. To use it simply link it in to the git hook directory.

npm run hook-git npm run unhook-git