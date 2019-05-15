openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ax

angular-xml

by John Wright
2.2.5 (see all)

XML module for AngularJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

332

GitHub Stars

179

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Codecov Build Status NPM Version Bower Dependencies License Greenkeeper badge

Sauce Test Status

angular-xml

XML module for AngularJS.

As of v2.0.0 this module relies on the X2JS module

Supplies the X2JS library as a service and provides a HTTP interceptor to convert all XML responses in to JSON.

Configuring the X2JS service

angular
  .module('myMod', ['xml'])
  .config(function (x2jsProvider) {
    x2jsProvider.config = {
      /*
      escapeMode               : true|false - Escaping XML characters. Default is true from v1.1.0+
      attributePrefix          : "<string>" - Prefix for XML attributes in JSon model. Default is "_"
      arrayAccessForm          : "none"|"property" - The array access form (none|property). Use this property if you want X2JS generates an additional property <element>_asArray to access in array form for any XML element. Default is none from v1.1.0+
      emptyNodeForm            : "text"|"object" - Handling empty nodes (text|object) mode. When X2JS found empty node like <test></test> it will be transformed to test : '' for 'text' mode, or to Object for 'object' mode. Default is 'text'
      enableToStringFunc       : true|false - Enable/disable an auxiliary function in generated JSON objects to print text nodes with text/cdata. Default is true
      arrayAccessFormPaths     : [] - Array access paths. Use this option to configure paths to XML elements always in "array form". You can configure beforehand paths to all your array elements based on XSD or your knowledge. Every path could be a simple string (like 'parent.child1.child2'), a regex (like /.*\.child2/), or a custom function. Default is empty
      skipEmptyTextNodesForObj : true|false - Skip empty text tags for nodes with children. Default is true.
      stripWhitespaces         : true|false - Strip whitespaces (trimming text nodes). Default is true.
      datetimeAccessFormPaths  : [] - Datetime access paths. Use this option to configure paths to XML elements for "datetime form". You can configure beforehand paths to all your array elements based on XSD or your knowledge. Every path could be a simple string (like 'parent.child1.child2'), a regex (like /.*\.child2/), or a custom function. Default is empty
      */
    };
  });

For any more information on how to configure and use the X2JS service, see their project.

Accessing the X2JS service

angular
  .module('myMod', ['xml'])
  .factory('someFactory', function (x2js) {
    var xmlDoc = x2js.json2xml(
      {
        MyRoot : {
          MyChild : 'my_child_value',
          MyAnotherChild: 10,
          MyArray : [ 'test', 'test2' ],
          MyArrayRecords : [
            {
              ttt : 'vvvv'
            },
            {
              ttt : 'vvvv2'
            }
          ]
        }
      }
    );
  });

Read the docs on how to use it.

Using the HTTP interceptor

The HTTP interceptor will convert all your XML responses in to a JavaScript Object.

<!-- blogs.xml -->
<blogs>
  <blog name="my first blog" id="1"/>
</blogs>

// blogs.js
angular
  .module('blogs', ['xml'])
  .config(function ($httpProvider) {
    $httpProvider.interceptors.push('xmlHttpInterceptor');
  })
  .controller(function ($scope, $http) {
    $http.get('blogs.xml').success(function (data) {
      $scope.blogs = data.blogs.blog;
    });
  });

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en" ng-app="blogs">
    <head>
        <title>Blogs</title>
        <script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.0/angular.min.js"></script>
        <script src="bower_components/x2js/xml2json.min.js"></script>
        <script src="bower_components/angular-xml/angular-xml.min.js"></script>
        <script src="blogs.js"></script>
    </head>
    <body ng-controller="BlogsCtrl">
        <ul>
            <li ng-repeat="blog in blogs">
                {{blog._id}} - {{blog._name}}
            </li>
        </ul>
    </body>
</html>

Installation

First acquire the X2JS library (this comes bundled with the bower option described next)

Then there are 3 optoins:

  1. Download the latest tag.
  2. Use bower: bower i --save angular-xml
  3. Or use jsDelivr CDN: //cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/angular-xml@2.2.2/angular-xml.min.js

Contributing

To contribute to the project take the following steps:

  1. Fork the project.
  2. Create a branch specific for your change(s).
  3. Submit a pull request to my master branch and we can begin the process of merging.

When submitting, please make sure your code is covered by tests.

Tests

The unit tests run with Karma and the E2E tests run with Protractor.

Update the webdriver

npm run update-webdriver

Run the test suite

npm test

Or, to watch your files and test automatically:

npm run dev

Compiling

The source file angular-xml.js can be minifed and checked for problems using a grunt command. First make sure you have installed all npm dependencies npm i. Then run grunt.

Git Hooks

There is a git hook available for shell environments that will automatically lint, test and compile the xml module when commiting it. To use it simply link it in to the git hook directory.

npm run hook-git

# And... of you want to remove the hook
npm run unhook-git

Now when you change the angular-xml.js file and commit it, it will be linted, tested and if all is OK, then compiled and the minified version wil be added to your commit.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial