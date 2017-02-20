openbase logo
aw

angular-wysiwyg

by Terry Moore
1.2.4 (see all)

An AngularJS WYSIWYG directive that multiple instances and two-way data-binding.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

122

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular WYSIWYG Editor

Readme

I have not had time to update this project in a long time which has caused me to fall behind on many bugs listed in the issues page. If you still depend on this project and would like to contribute please let me know or submit pull requests.

Angular WYSIWYG directive.

![Awesome Shot] (https://raw.github.com/TerryMooreII/angular-wysiwyg/master/screenshots/screenshot.png)

Pull Requests Welcome

Demo

$ git clone https://github.com/TerryMooreII/angular-wysiwyg.git
$ npm install 
$ gulp server

Open browser to http://localhost:4000/demo

Installation

bower install angular-wysiwyg

Required dependancies

Install each dependancy to your AngularJS project.

Add 'wysiwyg.module' to your main angular.module like so

angular.module('myapp', ['myApp.controllers', 'myApp.services', 'wysiwyg.module']);

Usage

<wysiwyg textarea-id="question" textarea-class="form-control"  textarea-height="80px" textarea-name="textareaQuestion" textarea-required ng-model="yourModel.model" enable-bootstrap-title="true" textarea-menu="yourModel.customMenu"></wysiwyg>

Options

OptionDescription
ng-modelREQUIRED - The angular data model
textarea-idThe id to assign to the editable div
textarea-classThe class(es) to assign to the the editable div
textarea-heightIf the height is not specified in a text-area class then the hight of the editable div (default: 80px)
textarea-nameThe name attribute of the editable div
textarea-requiredTrue/False HTML/AngularJS required validation
enable-bootstrap-titleTrue/False whether or not to show the button hover title styled with bootstrap
textarea-menuCusomize the wysiwyg buttons and button groups *See Below If nothing is specified then the default buttons and groups will be shown.
disabledDisable the buttons and wysiwig area

Buttons

If you don't need all of the buttons and functions of the default WYSIWYG editor you can customize it.

To do so you need to create a scope variable in your controller. This variable be an array that contains arrays of button groups.

    
    //This also happens to be the default menu options.
    $scope.yourModel.customMenu = [
            ['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strikethrough', 'subscript', 'superscript'],
            ['format-block'],
            ['font'],
            ['font-size'],
            ['font-color', 'hilite-color'],
            ['remove-format'],
            ['ordered-list', 'unordered-list', 'outdent', 'indent'],
            ['left-justify', 'center-justify', 'right-justify'],
            ['code', 'quote', 'paragraph'],
            ['link', 'image']
        ];

So above each array will end up being a group of the specified buttons.

Note: The font and font-size dropdowns must be in thier own group.

List of possible buttons
bold
italic
underline
strikethrough
subscript
superscript
font
font-size
font-color
hilite-color
remove-format
ordered-list
unordered-list
outdent
indent
left-justify
right-justify
center-justify
code
paragraph
quote
link
image

