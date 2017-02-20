![Awesome Shot] (https://raw.github.com/TerryMooreII/angular-wysiwyg/master/screenshots/screenshot.png)
$ git clone https://github.com/TerryMooreII/angular-wysiwyg.git
$ npm install
$ gulp server
Open browser to http://localhost:4000/demo
bower install angular-wysiwyg
Install each dependancy to your AngularJS project.
Add
'wysiwyg.module' to your main angular.module like so
angular.module('myapp', ['myApp.controllers', 'myApp.services', 'wysiwyg.module']);
<wysiwyg textarea-id="question" textarea-class="form-control" textarea-height="80px" textarea-name="textareaQuestion" textarea-required ng-model="yourModel.model" enable-bootstrap-title="true" textarea-menu="yourModel.customMenu"></wysiwyg>
|Option
|Description
|ng-model
|REQUIRED - The angular data model
|textarea-id
|The id to assign to the editable div
|textarea-class
|The class(es) to assign to the the editable div
|textarea-height
|If the height is not specified in a text-area class then the hight of the editable div (default: 80px)
|textarea-name
|The name attribute of the editable div
|textarea-required
|True/False HTML/AngularJS required validation
|enable-bootstrap-title
|True/False whether or not to show the button hover title styled with bootstrap
|textarea-menu
|Cusomize the wysiwyg buttons and button groups *See Below If nothing is specified then the default buttons and groups will be shown.
|disabled
|Disable the buttons and wysiwig area
If you don't need all of the buttons and functions of the default WYSIWYG editor you can customize it.
To do so you need to create a scope variable in your controller. This variable be an array that contains arrays of button groups.
//This also happens to be the default menu options.
$scope.yourModel.customMenu = [
['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strikethrough', 'subscript', 'superscript'],
['format-block'],
['font'],
['font-size'],
['font-color', 'hilite-color'],
['remove-format'],
['ordered-list', 'unordered-list', 'outdent', 'indent'],
['left-justify', 'center-justify', 'right-justify'],
['code', 'quote', 'paragraph'],
['link', 'image']
];
So above each array will end up being a group of the specified buttons.
Note: The
font and
font-size dropdowns must be in thier own group.
|List of possible buttons
|bold
|italic
|underline
|strikethrough
|subscript
|superscript
|font
|font-size
|font-color
|hilite-color
|remove-format
|ordered-list
|unordered-list
|outdent
|indent
|left-justify
|right-justify
|center-justify
|code
|paragraph
|quote
|link
|image