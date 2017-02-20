Angular WYSIWYG directive.

![Awesome Shot] (https://raw.github.com/TerryMooreII/angular-wysiwyg/master/screenshots/screenshot.png)

Pull Requests Welcome

Demo

git clone https://github.com/TerryMooreII/angular-wysiwyg.git npm install gulp server

Open browser to http://localhost:4000/demo

Installation

bower install angular-wysiwyg

Required dependancies

Install each dependancy to your AngularJS project.

Add 'wysiwyg.module' to your main angular.module like so

angular.module( 'myapp' , [ 'myApp.controllers' , 'myApp.services' , 'wysiwyg.module' ]);

Usage

< wysiwyg textarea-id = "question" textarea-class = "form-control" textarea-height = "80px" textarea-name = "textareaQuestion" textarea-required ng-model = "yourModel.model" enable-bootstrap-title = "true" textarea-menu = "yourModel.customMenu" > </ wysiwyg >

Options

Option Description ng-model REQUIRED - The angular data model textarea-id The id to assign to the editable div textarea-class The class(es) to assign to the the editable div textarea-height If the height is not specified in a text-area class then the hight of the editable div (default: 80px) textarea-name The name attribute of the editable div textarea-required True/False HTML/AngularJS required validation enable-bootstrap-title True/False whether or not to show the button hover title styled with bootstrap textarea-menu Cusomize the wysiwyg buttons and button groups *See Below If nothing is specified then the default buttons and groups will be shown. disabled Disable the buttons and wysiwig area

Buttons

If you don't need all of the buttons and functions of the default WYSIWYG editor you can customize it.

To do so you need to create a scope variable in your controller. This variable be an array that contains arrays of button groups.

$scope.yourModel.customMenu = [ [ 'bold' , 'italic' , 'underline' , 'strikethrough' , 'subscript' , 'superscript' ], [ 'format-block' ], [ 'font' ], [ 'font-size' ], [ 'font-color' , 'hilite-color' ], [ 'remove-format' ], [ 'ordered-list' , 'unordered-list' , 'outdent' , 'indent' ], [ 'left-justify' , 'center-justify' , 'right-justify' ], [ 'code' , 'quote' , 'paragraph' ], [ 'link' , 'image' ] ];

So above each array will end up being a group of the specified buttons.

Note: The font and font-size dropdowns must be in thier own group.