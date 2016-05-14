Makes webpack aware of AngularJS modules.
This project is abandoned!
It became apparent that the common usage patterns of angular modules were simply incompatible with file base modules. This plugin will work if you are careful to identify angular modules with files and structure your dependencies "downwards", but most angular users do it the other way (e.g. declare a module in one file and add directives etc. to that module from other files). The result is that this plugin is only useful if you don't depend on common third party libraries.
For an alternative approach, have a look at https://www.npmjs.com/package/remove-angular-modules-loader
It is at the stage now where you can use it to get angular apps webpacked
without needing
require() in your code, but it does it by trying to map
between angular module names and file names. The conventions for doing this are
various, so it will not fit all cases.
To see it in action, I've forked the angular-seed project
Given how complex the problem is, regular test frameworks can't help much. I've
developed a small grunt task to run compile scenarios and check the output. It's
less than ideal and a little fragile. To add new scenarios, create a directory
in test/scenarios containing a webpack.conf.js config file, an
in and an
out
directory. The
in directory will be used as the source and the output will
be compared against
out/bundle.js (ignoring comments etc.).
To run the scenarios::
grunt webpackScenario
by default, it won't show what the output was when it doesn't match, so use
grunt --debug webpackScenario
In addition, karma tests in the
verify directory check that the output makes
a viable executable using the
karma.conf.js file.
The default grunt task checks everything.
Webpack 1.4 and fix for modules using window.angular
Working well enough to build the angular-seed project.
First release
Copyright (c) 2014 Paul Thomas. Licensed under the MIT license.