Angular decorator to save and restore of HTML5 Local&Session Storage

install angular-web-storage from npm

npm install angular-web-storage --save

Import the AngularWebStorageModule in to your root AppModule .

import { AngularWebStorageModule } from 'angular-web-storage' ; ({ imports: [ AngularWebStorageModule ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

using LocalStorage or SessionStorage decorator.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { LocalStorageService, SessionStorageService, LocalStorage, SessionStorage } from 'angular-web-storage' ; ({ selector: 'demo' , templateUrl: './demo.component.html' }) export class DemoComponent { () localValue: Object = { text: `Hello ${+ new Date } ` }; ( 'newKey' , 10 , 'h' ) localValue2: Object = { text: `Hello ${+ new Date } ` }; () sessionValue: string = `Hello ${+ new Date } ` ; }

using LocalStorageService or SessionStorageService service.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { LocalStorageService, SessionStorageService, LocalStorage, SessionStorage } from 'angular-web-storage' ; ({ selector: 'demo' , templateUrl: './demo.component.html' }) export class DemoComponent { constructor ( private local: LocalStorageService, private session: SessionStorageService ) { } KEY = 'value' ; value: any = null ; set (expired: number = 0 ) { this .local.set( this .KEY, { a: 1 , now: + new Date }, expired, 's' ); } remove() { this .local.remove( this .KEY); } get () { this .value = this .local.get( this .KEY); } clear() { this .local.clear(); } }

Expired Time Unit

s Second.

Second. m Minute.

Minute. h Hour.

Hour. d Day.

Day. w Week(equar 7 Day).

Week(equar 7 Day). y Year.

Year. t Custom(unit: millisecond).

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests (not our email address) Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

Thanks for understanding!

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)