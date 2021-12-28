Angular decorator to save and restore of HTML5 Local&Session Storage
install
angular-web-storage from
npm
npm install angular-web-storage --save
Import the
AngularWebStorageModule in to your root
AppModule.
import { AngularWebStorageModule } from 'angular-web-storage';
@NgModule({
imports: [ AngularWebStorageModule ],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
LocalStorage or
SessionStorage decorator.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { LocalStorageService, SessionStorageService, LocalStorage, SessionStorage } from 'angular-web-storage';
@Component({
selector: 'demo',
templateUrl: './demo.component.html'
})
export class DemoComponent {
@LocalStorage() localValue: Object = { text: `Hello ${+new Date}`};
// 设置存储KEY，以及10个小时后过期
@LocalStorage('newKey', 10, 'h') localValue2: Object = { text: `Hello ${+new Date}`};
@SessionStorage() sessionValue: string = `Hello ${+new Date}`;
}
LocalStorageService or
SessionStorageService service.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { LocalStorageService, SessionStorageService, LocalStorage, SessionStorage } from 'angular-web-storage';
@Component({
selector: 'demo',
templateUrl: './demo.component.html'
})
export class DemoComponent {
constructor(private local: LocalStorageService, private session: SessionStorageService) { }
KEY = 'value';
value: any = null;
set(expired: number = 0) {
this.local.set(this.KEY, { a: 1, now: +new Date }, expired, 's');
}
remove() {
this.local.remove(this.KEY);
}
get() {
this.value = this.local.get(this.KEY);
}
clear() {
this.local.clear();
}
}
s Second.
m Minute.
h Hour.
d Day.
w Week(equar 7 Day).
y Year.
t Custom(unit: millisecond).
