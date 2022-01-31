Web Notifications AngularJS Service

Overview

The angular-web-notification is an angular service wrapper for the web notifications API.

It is using the simple-web-notification library which provides a simple and easy notification API which works across browsers and provides automatic permission handling.

See W3 Specification and simple-web-notification for more information.

Angular 2 and Up

For angular 2 and above, it is recommanded to use the simple-web-notification library directly.

It provides the same API and it is not dependend on angular.

Demo

Live Demo

Usage

In order to use the angular service you first must add the relevant dependencies:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "angular.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "simple-web-notification/web-notification.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "angular-web-notification.js" > </ script >

Next you must define it as a dependency in your main angular module as follows:

angular.module( 'exampleApp' , [ 'angular-web-notification' ]);

Now you can inject and use the service into your modules (directives/services/...), for example:

angular.module( 'exampleApp' ).directive( 'showButton' , [ 'webNotification' , function ( webNotification ) { return { ... link: function ( scope, element ) { element.on( 'click' , function onClick ( ) { webNotification.showNotification( 'Example Notification' , { body : 'Notification Text...' , icon : 'my-icon.ico' , onClick : function onNotificationClicked ( ) { console .log( 'Notification clicked.' ); }, autoClose : 4000 }, function onShow ( error, hide ) { if (error) { window .alert( 'Unable to show notification: ' + error.message); } else { console .log( 'Notification Shown.' ); setTimeout( function hideNotification ( ) { console .log( 'Hiding notification....' ); hide(); }, 5000 ); } }); }); } }; }]);

In case you wish to use service worker web notifications, you must provide the serviceWorkerRegistration in the options as follows:

var serviceWorkerRegistration; navigator.serviceWorker.register( 'service-worker.js' ).then( function ( registration ) { serviceWorkerRegistration = registration; }); element.on( 'click' , function onClick ( ) { webNotification.showNotification( 'Example Notification' , { serviceWorkerRegistration : serviceWorkerRegistration, body : 'Notification Text...' , icon : 'my-icon.ico' , actions : [ { action : 'Start' , title : 'Start' }, { action : 'Stop' , title : 'Stop' } ], autoClose : 4000 }, function onShow ( error, hide ) { if (error) { window .alert( 'Unable to show notification: ' + error.message); } else { console .log( 'Notification Shown.' ); setTimeout( function hideNotification ( ) { console .log( 'Hiding notification....' ); hide(); }, 5000 ); } }); });

Installation

Run npm install in your project as follows:

npm install --save angular-web-notification

Or if you are using bower, you can install it as follows:

bower install angular-web-notification --save

Limitations

The web notifications API is not fully supported in all browsers.

Please see supported browser versions for more information on the official spec support.

API Documentation

See full docs at: API Docs

Contributing

See contributing guide

Release History

Date Version Description 2020-05-13 v2.0.1 Revert bower.json deletion but not use it in CI build 2020-05-11 v2.0.0 Migrate to github actions, upgrade minimal node version and remove bower 2019-02-08 v1.2.31 Maintenance 2017-08-25 v1.2.24 Document support of service worker web notifications 2017-01-22 v1.2.0 Split the internal web notification API into a new project: simple-web-notification 2016-11-23 v1.0.19 Use forked version of html5-desktop-notifications in order to resolve few issues 2016-11-04 v1.0.16 Upgrading to html5-desktop-notifications 3.0.0 2016-09-10 v1.0.6 Default to website favicon.ico if icon not provided in options 2016-09-07 v1.0.4 Callback is now optional 2016-06-14 v0.0.78 Published via NPM (in addition to bower) 2016-03-08 v0.0.65 Added webNotification.permissionGranted attribute 2015-09-26 v0.0.31 Update bower dependencies 2015-09-26 v0.0.30 Added 'onClick' option to enable adding onclick event handler for the notification 2015-08-16 v0.0.22 uglify fix 2015-02-16 v0.0.7 Automatic unit tests via karma 2015-02-05 v0.0.5 Doc changes 2014-12-09 v0.0.3 API now enables/disables the capability to automatically request for permissions needed to display the notification. 2014-12-08 v0.0.2 Initial release

License

Developed by Sagie Gur-Ari and licensed under the Apache 2 open source license.