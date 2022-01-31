Web Notifications AngularJS Service
The angular-web-notification is an angular service wrapper for the web notifications API.
It is using the simple-web-notification library which provides a simple and easy notification API which works across browsers and provides automatic permission handling.
See W3 Specification and simple-web-notification for more information.
For angular 2 and above, it is recommanded to use the simple-web-notification library directly.
It provides the same API and it is not dependend on angular.
In order to use the angular service you first must add the relevant dependencies:
<script type="text/javascript" src="angular.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="simple-web-notification/web-notification.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="angular-web-notification.js"></script>
Next you must define it as a dependency in your main angular module as follows:
angular.module('exampleApp', [
'angular-web-notification'
]);
Now you can inject and use the service into your modules (directives/services/...), for example:
angular.module('exampleApp').directive('showButton', ['webNotification', function (webNotification) {
return {
...
link: function (scope, element) {
element.on('click', function onClick() {
webNotification.showNotification('Example Notification', {
body: 'Notification Text...',
icon: 'my-icon.ico',
onClick: function onNotificationClicked() {
console.log('Notification clicked.');
},
autoClose: 4000 //auto close the notification after 4 seconds (you can manually close it via hide function)
}, function onShow(error, hide) {
if (error) {
window.alert('Unable to show notification: ' + error.message);
} else {
console.log('Notification Shown.');
setTimeout(function hideNotification() {
console.log('Hiding notification....');
hide(); //manually close the notification (you can skip this if you use the autoClose option)
}, 5000);
}
});
});
}
};
}]);
In case you wish to use service worker web notifications, you must provide the serviceWorkerRegistration in the options as follows:
//Get the service worker registeration object at the startup of the application.
//This is an aysnc operation so you should not try to use it before the promise is finished.
var serviceWorkerRegistration;
navigator.serviceWorker.register('service-worker.js').then(function(registration) {
serviceWorkerRegistration = registration;
});
//when setting on even handlers in different areas of the application, use that registration object instance (must be done after the registration is available)
element.on('click', function onClick() {
webNotification.showNotification('Example Notification', {
serviceWorkerRegistration: serviceWorkerRegistration,
body: 'Notification Text...',
icon: 'my-icon.ico',
actions: [
{
action: 'Start',
title: 'Start'
},
{
action: 'Stop',
title: 'Stop'
}
],
autoClose: 4000 //auto close the notification after 4 seconds (you can manually close it via hide function)
}, function onShow(error, hide) {
if (error) {
window.alert('Unable to show notification: ' + error.message);
} else {
console.log('Notification Shown.');
setTimeout(function hideNotification() {
console.log('Hiding notification....');
hide(); //manually close the notification (you can skip this if you use the autoClose option)
}, 5000);
}
});
});
Run npm install in your project as follows:
npm install --save angular-web-notification
Or if you are using bower, you can install it as follows:
bower install angular-web-notification --save
The web notifications API is not fully supported in all browsers.
Please see supported browser versions for more information on the official spec support.
See full docs at: API Docs
|Date
|Version
|Description
|2020-05-13
|v2.0.1
|Revert bower.json deletion but not use it in CI build
|2020-05-11
|v2.0.0
|Migrate to github actions, upgrade minimal node version and remove bower
|2019-02-08
|v1.2.31
|Maintenance
|2017-08-25
|v1.2.24
|Document support of service worker web notifications
|2017-01-22
|v1.2.0
|Split the internal web notification API into a new project: simple-web-notification
|2016-11-23
|v1.0.19
|Use forked version of html5-desktop-notifications in order to resolve few issues
|2016-11-04
|v1.0.16
|Upgrading to html5-desktop-notifications 3.0.0
|2016-09-10
|v1.0.6
|Default to website favicon.ico if icon not provided in options
|2016-09-07
|v1.0.4
|Callback is now optional
|2016-06-14
|v0.0.78
|Published via NPM (in addition to bower)
|2016-03-08
|v0.0.65
|Added webNotification.permissionGranted attribute
|2015-09-26
|v0.0.31
|Update bower dependencies
|2015-09-26
|v0.0.30
|Added 'onClick' option to enable adding onclick event handler for the notification
|2015-08-16
|v0.0.22
|uglify fix
|2015-02-16
|v0.0.7
|Automatic unit tests via karma
|2015-02-05
|v0.0.5
|Doc changes
|2014-12-09
|v0.0.3
|API now enables/disables the capability to automatically request for permissions needed to display the notification.
|2014-12-08
|v0.0.2
|Initial release
Developed by Sagie Gur-Ari and licensed under the Apache 2 open source license.