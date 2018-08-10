Angular Waypoints is an AngularJS module for working with Waypoints (formerly jQuery Waypoints).

Dependencies

Non-Angular Waypoints Example

Waypoints is the easiest way to trigger a function when you scroll to an element.

var waypoint = new Waypoint({ element : document .getElementById( 'waypoint' ), handler : function ( direction ) { console .log( 'Scrolled to waypoint!' ); } });

The above example from the waypoints homepage works well for most situations. However, if you were to put the above code inside an AngularJS directive, you end up with a couple of drawbacks:

The waypoints implementation is hidden from the HTML. All you know is that a directive is doing something, but you do not know the contents of the callback function.

If you modify a scope property in your callback, you'll need to manually call $scope.$digest to let angular process this new information.

Angular Waypoints Example

With Angular Waypoints, your template becomes declarative. For example, you could toggle between two CSS classes ( sticky and notSticky ) by attatching a waypoint and using ngClass to listen to the waypoint flags:

< div zum-waypoint = "waypoints" down = "flags.on" up = "flags.off" > </ div > < div ng-class = "{ sticky : waypoints.flags.on, notSticky : waypoints.flags.off }" > </ div >

Angular Waypoints works by taking the control of the waypoints callback away from the developer. When a waypoint is triggered by scrolling the page, the directive executes an internal callback that toggles a boolean flag based on the direction of the scroll. These flags can be used by other directives (like ngClass or ngIf ) to modify application state.

Installation

Install Angular Waypoints via bower:

$ bower install angular-waypoints

Angular Waypoints comes with several packaged versions:

dist/angular-waypoints.js Development — AMD compatable, commented.

— AMD compatable, commented. dist/angular-waypoints.min.js Production — Minified, stripped of comments.

— Minified, stripped of comments. dist/angular-waypoints.all.js Standalone — Same as the Development version, but includes unminified version of Waypoints.

— Same as the Development version, but includes unminified version of Waypoints. dist/angular-waypoints.all.min.js Standalone Compressed — Same as the Standalone version, but minified.

— Same as the Standalone version, but minified. dist/angular-waypoints.raw.js Raw — This is a simple version that isn't very useful by itsself. There is no zumba.angular-waypoints module. The directive, controller, and service functions are all exposed to the global scope. Use this if you want to package our code into another library, register individual components yourself, or do something custom.

Register the module as a dependency:

angular.module( 'YourModule' , [ 'zumba.angular-waypoints' ]);

Attach the zum-waypoint directive to each element for which you want to trigger a waypoint flag. Each waypoint can be configured to use one flag for scrolling up, one flag for scrolling down, and an offset value if needed. See the Waypoints Documentation for an explanation of offset.

up , down , and offset are HTML attributes that are bound to the isolated scope of the directive. Here is a full example of a template:

< div zum-waypoint = "waypoints" down = "name.down" up = "name.up" offset = "20%" > </ div >

Breakdown of the above example

The waypoints property of the parent scope will be used to hold the flags triggered by the directive. This is indicated by the expression passed to the bltWaypoint directive. It will be initialized to an empty javascript object {} . When the element is 20% away from the top of the viewport while scrolling down, waypoints.name.down will be set to true , and waypoints.name.up will be set to false . If the direction was scrolling up, waypoints.name.down will be set to false , and waypoints.name.up will be set to true .

Namespaced Flags

Notice that the examples have included a "namespace" for the flags (in the first exmaple flags.up has the flags namespace). This allows you to use several groups of waypoints on the same view. When toggling a waypoint flag to true , all other flags that share the same namespace will be toggled to false . Flags that exist in another namespace are left unchanged.

If you do not use a namespace, the directive will store the flags inside a namespace called globals :

< div zum-waypoint = "waypoints" down = "someFlag" up = "anotherFlag" > </ div >