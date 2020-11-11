Looking for a version for Angular 2?

Check out https://github.com/kamilkp/ng2-vs-for

Breaking changes in v2.x

API changes for passing options. Options are now passed as an object to the vs-repeat attribute instead of using separate attributes for each option (except for vs-repeat-container )

Major changes in v1.0.0-beta.0

elements are no longer absolutely positioned

no need for a mousewheel helper dummy element on MacOS (to preserve inertia scrolling)

no need for top updating directives - even better performance

Virtual Scroll for AngularJS ngRepeat directive

Demo: http://kamilkp.github.io/angular-vs-repeat/

You can find the source code for this demo on branch "gh-pages".

Changelog: https://github.com/kamilkp/angular-vs-repeat/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

vsRepeat directive stands for Virtual Scroll Repeat. It turns a standard ngRepeated set of elements in a scrollable container into a component, where the user thinks he has all the elements rendered and all he needs to do is scroll (without any kind of pagination - which most users loath) and at the same time the browser isn't overloaded by that many elements/angular bindings etc. The directive renders only so many elements that can fit into current container's clientHeight / clientWidth .

current version only supports an Array as a right-hand-side object for ngRepeat

all rendered elements must have the same height/width or the sizes of the elements must be known up front

First include vs-repeat as a module dependency in your app. In order to use the vsRepeat directive you need to place a vs-repeat attribute on a direct parent of an element with ng-repeat example:

< div vs-repeat = "options" > < div ng-repeat = "item in someArray" > </ div > </ div >

or:

< div vs-repeat = "options" > < div ng-repeat-start = "item in someArray" > </ div > < div > </ div > < div ng-repeat-end > </ div > </ div >

You can also measure the single element's height/width (including all paddings and margins), and then speficy it as a value of the options' size property. This can be used if one wants to override the automatically computed element size. example:

< div vs-repeat = "{size: 50}" > < div ng-repeat = "item in someArray" > </ div > </ div >

the vsRepeat directive must be applied to a direct parent of an element with ngRepeat

the library also supports ng-repeat-start/ng-repeat-end syntax

the value of vsRepeat attribute is the single element's height/width measured in pixels. If none provided, the directive will compute it automatically

OPTIONAL PARAMETERS (attributes):

vs-repeat-container="selector" - selector for element containing ng-repeat. (defaults to the current element)

Options shall be passed as an object to the vs-repeat attribute e.g.:

< div vs-repeat = "{scrollParent: 'window', size: 20}" > </ div >

Available options:

horizontal - boolean; stack repeated elements horizontally instead of vertically (defaults to false)

offset-before - top/left offset in pixels (defaults to 0)

offset-after - bottom/right offset in pixels (defaults to 0)

scroll-margin - how many pixels ahead should elements be rendered while scrolling (defaults to 0)

latch - if true, elements will be rendered gradually but won't be removed when scrolled away (defaults to false)

size - an angular expression evaluating to the element's size (in pixels) - it is possible to use the ngRepeat's local repeaing variable in this expression

autoresize - use this attribute without vs-size and without specifying element's size. The automatically computed element style will readjust upon window resize if the size is dependable on the viewport size

scrolled-to-end - callback will be called when the last item of the list is rendered

scrolled-to-end-offset - set this number to trigger the scrolledToEnd callback n items before the last gets rendered

scrolled-to-beginning - callback will be called when the first item of the list is rendered

scrolled-to-beginning-offset - set this number to trigger the scrolledToBeginning callback n items before the first gets rendered