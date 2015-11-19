An AngularJs Virtual Keyboard Interface based on GreyWyvern VKI. See example in the Demo page.

Install

With bower

$ bower install angular-virtual-keyboard

With npm

$ npm install angular-virtual-keyboard

Dependencies

Optional: angular-useragent-parser Obs.: Required to auto-hide the keyboard interface in mobile devices or to use the 'vk-force-mobile' configuration.

Usage

Import the angular-virtual-keyboard.min.js script in your page. Include the module angular-virtual-keyboard in your angular app. Include the module angular-useragent-parser in your angular app. Optional, used to auto hide the virtual keyboard interface in mobile devices. Use the 'ng-virtual-keyboard' directive in any text fields, password fields or textareas:

< input type = 'text' ng-model = "yourModel" ng-virtual-keyboard />

Supported Configurations

Directive global configurations

The angular-virtual-keyboard module use an Angular.js Constant named VKI_CONFIG to handle the configurations that will be applied to all instances of the ng-virtual-keyboard directive. See list below:

Keyboard layouts configurations VKI_CONFIG.layout Array of Keyboard Layout configurations. See vki-layouts.js for keyboard layout configuration examples.

Array of Keyboard Layout configurations. See vki-layouts.js for keyboard layout configuration examples. Deadkeys configurations VKI_CONFIG.deadkey Array of Deadkeys configurations. See vki-deadkeys.js for deadkeys configuration examples.

Array of Deadkeys configurations. See vki-deadkeys.js for deadkeys configuration examples. Default keyboard layout VKI_CONFIG.kt Name of the layout configuration to be used as default (if no specific layout configuration is provided in the directive instance configuration). Default: 'US International'

Name of the layout configuration to be used as default (if no specific layout configuration is provided in the directive instance configuration). Default: 'US International' Relative position VKI_CONFIG.relative Use true to position the keyboard next to the input, false to place in the bottom of page. Default: true

Use to position the keyboard next to the input, to place in the bottom of page. Default: Adjust keyboard size VKI_CONFIG.sizeAdj Allow user to adjust keyboard size. Default: true

Allow user to adjust keyboard size. Default: i18n configuration VKI_CONFIG.i18n An array to replace the default labels of the keyboard interface. See example below:

An array to replace the default labels of the keyboard interface. See example below: Custom CSS Class VKI_CONFIG.customClass A CSS class name to add in the first html element of the keyboard

VKI_CONFIG.i18n = { '00' : "Exibir teclado numérico" , '01' : "Exibir teclado virtual" , '02' : "Selecionar layout do teclado" , '03' : "Teclas mortas" , '04' : "Ligado" , '05' : "Desligado" , '06' : "Fechar teclado" , '07' : "Limpar" , '08' : "Limpar campo" , '09' : "Versão" , '10' : "Diminuir tamanho do teclado" , '11' : "Aumentar tamanho do teclado" };

Directive instance configurations

The ng-virtual-keyboard could receive an array with the configurations that will be applied to the keyboard interface instance of the input field. See list below:

Default keyboard layout kt Change the default keyboard which displays first for each directive instance. Default: Defined in global configuration

Change the default keyboard which displays first for each directive instance. Default: Defined in global configuration Dead keys deadkeysOn To turn dead keys on or off by default. Default: true

To turn dead keys on or off by default. Default: true Number pad numberPad To enable de number pad button. Default: false

To enable de number pad button. Default: false VKI Version showVersion To show the VKI-core based version. Default: false

To show the VKI-core based version. Default: false Imageless mode imageURI By default the keyboard will be show on input field focus. Pass a image URI to add a clickable image next to inputs and replace the on focus default behavior. Default: false

By default the keyboard will be show on input field focus. Pass a image URI to add a clickable image next to inputs and replace the on focus default behavior. Default: false Show in mobile showInMobile True to display the interface on mobiles devices. Default: false

True to display the interface on mobiles devices. Default: false Foce position forcePosition Force to position the virtual keyborad above (use "top" ) or below (use "bottom" ) the input field. Use false to let the directive choose the better position. Default: false

Force to position the virtual keyborad above (use ) or below (use ) the input field. Use to let the directive choose the better position. Default: false Enter callback enterSubmit Define a callback function for the enter key. Use true to submit forms when Enter is pressed or a function to execute a custom function. Default: false (See enterSubmit issues #5)

Define a callback function for the enter key. Use a function to execute a custom function. Default: false (See enterSubmit issues #5) Relative position relative Use true to position the keyboard next to the input, and false to place in the bottom of page. Default: true

Use to position the keyboard next to the input, and to place in the bottom of page. Default: Keyboard size control size Five sizes based on font-size have been pre-programmed: 13px, 16px (default), 20px, 24px and 28px; corresponding to the sizes 1 to 5 respectively. Default: 3

Five sizes based on font-size have been pre-programmed: 13px, 16px (default), 20px, 24px and 28px; corresponding to the sizes 1 to 5 respectively. Default: 3 Adjust keyboard size sizeAdj Allow user to adjust keyboard size. Default: true

Allow user to adjust keyboard size. Default: Custom CSS Class customClass A CSS class name to add in the first html element of the keyboard

Example of use

See example in the Demo page or the demo code

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Daniel Campos

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.