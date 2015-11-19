An AngularJs Virtual Keyboard Interface based on GreyWyvern VKI. See example in the Demo page.
$ bower install angular-virtual-keyboard
$ npm install angular-virtual-keyboard
Import the
angular-virtual-keyboard.min.js script in your page.
Include the module
angular-virtual-keyboard in your angular app.
Include the module
angular-useragent-parser in your angular app. Optional, used to auto hide the virtual keyboard interface in mobile devices.
Use the 'ng-virtual-keyboard' directive in any text fields, password fields or textareas:
<input type='text' ng-model="yourModel" ng-virtual-keyboard/>
The angular-virtual-keyboard module use an Angular.js Constant named
VKI_CONFIG to handle the configurations that will be applied to all instances of the
ng-virtual-keyboard directive. See list below:
VKI_CONFIG.layout Array of Keyboard Layout configurations. See vki-layouts.js for keyboard layout configuration examples.
VKI_CONFIG.deadkey Array of Deadkeys configurations. See vki-deadkeys.js for deadkeys configuration examples.
VKI_CONFIG.kt Name of the layout configuration to be used as default (if no specific layout configuration is provided in the directive instance configuration). Default: 'US International'
VKI_CONFIG.relative Use
true to position the keyboard next to the input,
false to place in the bottom of page. Default:
true
VKI_CONFIG.sizeAdj Allow user to adjust keyboard size. Default:
true
VKI_CONFIG.i18n An array to replace the default labels of the keyboard interface. See example below:
VKI_CONFIG.customClass A CSS class name to add in the first html element of the keyboard
VKI_CONFIG.i18n = {
'00': "Exibir teclado numérico",
'01': "Exibir teclado virtual",
'02': "Selecionar layout do teclado",
'03': "Teclas mortas",
'04': "Ligado",
'05': "Desligado",
'06': "Fechar teclado",
'07': "Limpar",
'08': "Limpar campo",
'09': "Versão",
'10': "Diminuir tamanho do teclado",
'11': "Aumentar tamanho do teclado"
};
The
ng-virtual-keyboard could receive an array with the configurations that will be applied to the keyboard interface instance of the input field. See list below:
kt Change the default keyboard which displays first for each directive instance. Default: Defined in global configuration
deadkeysOn To turn dead keys on or off by default. Default: true
numberPad To enable de number pad button. Default: false
showVersion To show the VKI-core based version. Default: false
imageURI By default the keyboard will be show on input field focus. Pass a image URI to add a clickable image next to inputs and replace the on focus default behavior. Default: false
showInMobile True to display the interface on mobiles devices. Default: false
forcePosition Force to position the virtual keyborad above (use
"top") or below (use
"bottom") the input field. Use
false to let the directive choose the better position. Default: false
enterSubmit Define a callback function for the enter key. Use
relative Use
true to position the keyboard next to the input, and
false to place in the bottom of page. Default:
true
size Five sizes based on font-size have been pre-programmed: 13px, 16px (default), 20px, 24px and 28px; corresponding to the sizes 1 to 5 respectively. Default: 3
sizeAdj Allow user to adjust keyboard size. Default:
true
customClass A CSS class name to add in the first html element of the keyboard
See example in the Demo page or the demo code
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Daniel Campos
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.