Client side library using VertX Event Bus as an Angular Service module
|Branch
|Stability
|Status
|Canary
|unstable
|Master
|stable
Automatic tests running against the latest version of the major browsers:
Either download it manually or install it automatically with Bower
bower install -D angular-vertxbus or npm
npm install -D angular-vertxbus.
Then only import
dist/angular-vertxbus.js or
dist/angular-vertxbus.min.js. The file itself comes with a CJS header.
Alternatively you can use the cdnjs: cdnjs.com/libraries/angular-vertxbus.
The source code is written using newer JavaScript (ECMAScript 2015+)and is using the JavaScript transpiler BabelJS.
Depending on your target clients, you probably need to include a browser polyfill (for ES5 clients). BabelJS itself
recommends the requirement of its own polyfill. Either you use the explained
way using npm modules and/or browserify, or you can use the alternative artifact variant
dist/angular-vertxbus.withpolyfill.js.
This library performs integration tests for AngularJS 1.2 - 1.6!
This library is being developed against the
eventbus.js from Vert.x 3.
An Api Documentation is available.
You have to define the module dependency, this module is named
knalli.angular-vertxbus.
angular.module('app', ['knalli.angular-vertxbus'])
.controller('MyCtrl', function(vertxEventBus, vertxEventBusService) {
// using the EventBus directly
vertxEventBus.send('my.address', {data: 123});
// using the service
vertxEventBusService.send('my.address', {data: 123})
});
vertxEventBusService.on('myaddress', function(err, message) {
console.log('Received a message: ', message);
});
vertxEventBusService.publish('myaddress', {data: 123});
vertxEventBusService.send('myaddress', {data: 123})
.then(function(reply) {
console.log('A reply received: ', reply);
})
.catch(function() {
console.warn('No message');
});
// The "No reply message found" is controlled via a timeout (default 10000ms)
vertxEventBusService.send('myaddress', {data: 123}, {timeout: 3000})
.then(function(reply) {
console.log('A reply received: ', reply);
})
.catch(function() {
console.warn('No message within 3 seconds');
});
// If the reply is an error, this will be the payload
vertxEventBusService.send('myaddress', {data: 123})
.then(function(reply) {
console.log('A reply received: ', reply);
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.warn(err);
});
The module has some advanced configuration options. Perhaps you do not have to change them, but at least you should know them!
Each module configuration option must be defined in the
run phase, i.e.:
angular.module('app', ['knalli.angular-vertxbus'])
.config(function(vertxEventBusProvider) {
vertxEventBusProvider
.enable()
.useReconnect()
.useUrlServer('http://live.example.org:8888');
});
Please have a look at the API documentation for vertxEventBusProvider and vertxEventBusServiceProvider for further options.
The module contains two items: the stub holder
vertxEventBus for the Vert.x EventBus and a more comfortbale high level service
vertxEventBusService.
The stub is required because the Vert.x Event Bus cannot handle a reconnect. The reason is the underlaying SockJS which cannot handle a reconnect, too. A reconnect means to create a new instance of
SockJS, therefore a new instance of
EventBus. The stub ensures only one single instance exists. Otherwise a global module was not possible.
More or less the stub supports the same API calls like the original
EventBus.
Based on the stub, the high level service
vertxEventBusService detects disconnects, handles reconnects and ensures re-registrations of subscriptions. Furthermore, the service provides some neat aliases for the usage of handlers.
// Same as EventBus.registerHandler()
service.registerHandler('myaddress', callback);
service.on('myaddress', callback);
service.addListener('myaddress', callback);
// Same as EventBus.unregisterHandler()
service.unregisterHandler('myaddress', callback);
service.un('myaddress', callback);
service.removeListener('myaddress', callback);
// Same as EventBus.send()
service.send('myaddress', data)
// Same as EventBus.publish
service.publish('myaddress', data)
service.emit('myaddress', data)
// Same as EventBus.readyState()
service.readyState()
In addition to this, when sending a message with an expected reply:
// Same as EventBus.send() but with a promise
service.send('myaddress', data)
.then(function(reply) {})
.catch(function(err) {})
For each connect or disconnect, a global broadcast will be emitted (on
$rootScope with
'vertx-eventbus.system.connected',
'vertx-eventbus.system.disconnected')
Note: Check that dependencies are be installed (
npm install).
The unit tests are available with
npm test which is actually a shortcut for
grunt test. It performs tests under the current primary target version of AngularJS. Use
npm run test-scopes for testing other scoped versions as well.
Note: Check that dependencies are be installed (
npm install).
The local test environment starts and utilizes a full Vert.x node and a NodeJS based web server.
Easy: Just run
npm run -s start-server and open
http://localhost:3000/ in your preferred browser.
If you have changed something, just invoke
npm run -s compile in parallel and refresh the browser.
Alternatively:
npm run install-it-vertx-server downloads and installs a Vert.x locally. This will store a cached download artifact at
test/e2e//vertx/.
npm run start-it-vertx-server starts an Vert.x on port
8080.
npm run start-it-web-server starts a web server on port
3000.
npm run -s compile has been invoked so there is a
dist/angular-vertxbus.js.
Copyright 2017 by Jan Philipp. Licensed under MIT.