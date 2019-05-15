NOTICE: This project has been retired as there are now better ways of accomplishing equal height elements with simpler methods. Here are some examples:
An AngularJS directive to vertically equalize a group of elements with varying heights. In other words, it dynamically makes a group of elements the same height.
First, add
angular.vertilize to your Angular application module dependencies. Then, use the
vertilize-container directive and child
vertilize directives on the HTML elements that you want to have equal heights maintained.
<div vertilize-container>
<div vertilize ng-repeat="tile in tiles">
[Some varying content]
</div>
</div>
The
vertilize-container directive groups and gives scope to it's child
vertilize directives. The
vertilize elements DO NOT need to be the immediate children of
vertilize-container and can be on any kind of element, as long as its CSS
display property is set to
block or
inline-block. When any of the
vertilize elements' height changes to become the tallest sibling, either due to a window resize, element width change, or content being added or removed, all siblings set their height to match.
Open the
index.html file in your web browser or go to http://sixthdim.github.io/angular-vertilize.
angular-vertilize has been tested in all modern browsers, as well as IE8 and works well. Feel free to submit a pull request if you find a bug or have a better way of handling something in the module.
MIT