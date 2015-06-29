Angular Velocity

AngularJS ngAnimate integration for the Velocity animation library's UI pack plugin.

Getting Started

Install with Bower

bower install angular-velocity --save

Include Scripts

< script src = "bower_components/velocity/velocity.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/velocity/velocity.ui.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-velocity/angular-velocity.min.js" > </ script >

N.B. angular-velocity assumes that the Angular core and the additional ngAnimate module is loaded. ngAnimate can be found in the AngularJS 'additional modules'.

Install with npm

npm install angular-velocity --save

Include Scripts

< script src = "node_modules/angular-velocity/angular-velocity.min.js" > </ script >

N.B. When installing from npm, it is assumed that VelocityJS will be installed and loaded before Angular Velocity.

N.B. angular-velocity assumes that the Angular core and the additional ngAnimate module is loaded. ngAnimate can be found in the AngularJS 'additional modules'.

Declare Angular Dependency

angular.module( 'your-app' , [ 'angular-velocity' ]);

Usage

This module declares Angular animations for each of the animations in the UI pack of Velocity following a standardised naming convention.

From Velocity, the period in a transition or callout name is replaced by a hyphen. For example, transition.slideUpIn becomes velocity-transition-slideUpIn .

This animation name is then used as a class name on any element you want to animate with the ngAnimate system, for example:

< div class = "velocity-transition-slideUpIn" ng-show = "someCondition" > I've been animated with Velocity and Angular! </ div >

Opposites

Angular Velocity defines opposite animations for all animations that have a 'directional' component. For every 'In' transition, there is an opposite 'Out' transition that can be used.

These are defined with the prefix velocity-opposites- and will work with ngAnimate's enter & leave, and ngShow & ngHide.

For example:

< div ng-view class = "velocity-opposites-transition-slideUpIn" > I enter with a transition.slideUpIn. < br > I leave with a transition.slideDownOut. </ div >

Different Enter & Leave Animations

Angular Velocity defines an enter animation for every 'In' transition, and a leave animation for every 'Out' transition.

These are defined with the prefixes velocity-enter- and velocity-leave- , which work with ngEnter & ngShow, and ngLeave & ngHide respectively.

For example:

< div ng-view class = "velocity-enter-transition-slideRightIn velocity-leave-transition-slideDownOut" > I enter with a transition.slideRightIn. < br > I leave with a transition.slideDownOut. </ div >

You do not have to use an enter and a leave transition, they are independednt and you can specify them separaetly if desired.

Velocity Options

Setting Velocity options is possible by defining the data-velocity-opts attribute on your animated element. This is an Angular-aware expression, so you can pass objects, bindings, or references to scope objects:

< div class = "velocity-transition-slideUpIn" ng-show = "someCondition" data-velocity-opts = "{ duration: 5000 }" > I've been animated with Velocity and Angular! </ div >

Stagger

Staggering is supported for ngEnter and ngLeave animations. This works especially well with ngRepeat :

< ul > < li class = "velocity-transition-bounceRightIn" data-velocity-opts = "{ stagger: 350 }" ng-repeat = "item in items" > {{ item }} </ li > </ ul >

Complete Function The Velocity complete callback can be passed in the options and will be executed against your element's scope in a digest cycle.

Contributing

Please feel free to fork, push, pull and all that other good Git stuff!

Compression

uglifyjs angular-velocity .js -c -m -r '$,angular' --source-map angular-velocity .min .map -o angular-velocity .min .js

Disclaimer

This project is not associated officially with either AngularJS or Velocity. It is just a little utility that was quickly thrown together to bridge an animation-shaped gap.

Thanks