Downloads/wk

89

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular Velocity

AngularJS ngAnimate integration for the Velocity animation library's UI pack plugin.

Getting Started

Install with Bower

bower install angular-velocity --save

Include Scripts

<script src="bower_components/velocity/velocity.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/velocity/velocity.ui.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-velocity/angular-velocity.min.js"></script>

N.B. angular-velocity assumes that the Angular core and the additional ngAnimate module is loaded. ngAnimate can be found in the AngularJS 'additional modules'.

Install with npm

npm install angular-velocity --save

Include Scripts

<script src="node_modules/angular-velocity/angular-velocity.min.js"></script>

N.B. When installing from npm, it is assumed that VelocityJS will be installed and loaded before Angular Velocity.

N.B. angular-velocity assumes that the Angular core and the additional ngAnimate module is loaded. ngAnimate can be found in the AngularJS 'additional modules'.

Declare Angular Dependency

angular.module('your-app', ['angular-velocity']);

Usage

This module declares Angular animations for each of the animations in the UI pack of Velocity following a standardised naming convention.

From Velocity, the period in a transition or callout name is replaced by a hyphen. For example, transition.slideUpIn becomes velocity-transition-slideUpIn.

This animation name is then used as a class name on any element you want to animate with the ngAnimate system, for example:

<div class="velocity-transition-slideUpIn" ng-show="someCondition">
    I've been animated with Velocity and Angular!
</div>

Opposites

Angular Velocity defines opposite animations for all animations that have a 'directional' component. For every 'In' transition, there is an opposite 'Out' transition that can be used.

These are defined with the prefix velocity-opposites- and will work with ngAnimate's enter & leave, and ngShow & ngHide.

For example:

<div ng-view class="velocity-opposites-transition-slideUpIn">
    I enter with a transition.slideUpIn.<br>
    I leave with a transition.slideDownOut.
</div>

Different Enter & Leave Animations

Angular Velocity defines an enter animation for every 'In' transition, and a leave animation for every 'Out' transition.

These are defined with the prefixes velocity-enter- and velocity-leave-, which work with ngEnter & ngShow, and ngLeave & ngHide respectively.

For example:

<div ng-view class="velocity-enter-transition-slideRightIn velocity-leave-transition-slideDownOut">
    I enter with a transition.slideRightIn.<br>
    I leave with a transition.slideDownOut.
</div>

You do not have to use an enter and a leave transition, they are independednt and you can specify them separaetly if desired.

Velocity Options

Setting Velocity options is possible by defining the data-velocity-opts attribute on your animated element. This is an Angular-aware expression, so you can pass objects, bindings, or references to scope objects:

<div 
    class="velocity-transition-slideUpIn"
    ng-show="someCondition"
    data-velocity-opts="{ duration: 5000 }">
    I've been animated with Velocity and Angular!
</div>

Stagger

Staggering is supported for ngEnter and ngLeave animations. This works especially well with ngRepeat:

<ul>
    <li 
        class="velocity-transition-bounceRightIn"
        data-velocity-opts="{ stagger: 350 }"
        ng-repeat="item in items">
        {{ item }}
    </li>
</ul>

Complete Function

The Velocity complete callback can be passed in the options and will be executed against your element's scope in a digest cycle.

Contributing

Please feel free to fork, push, pull and all that other good Git stuff!

Compression

uglifyjs angular-velocity.js -c -m -r '$,angular' --source-map angular-velocity.min.map -o angular-velocity.min.js

Disclaimer

This project is not associated officially with either AngularJS or Velocity. It is just a little utility that was quickly thrown together to bridge an animation-shaped gap.

Thanks

  • @albertogasparin for allowing registration of custom transitions after script load time
  • @MikaAK for jQuery dependency removal
  • @tvararu for updates to work with Velocity 1.x
  • @rosslavery for an example of how to access UI pack animations

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial