Angular-Validator is an easy to use, powerful and lightweight AngularJS validation directive.

Demo

Check out the demo!

Features

Validate using regex, HTML5, or custom validation functions.

Works seamlessly with all native AngularJS validation directives and native HTML5 validation attributes.

Supports custom validation message templates and placement using Angular's native ngMessages directive.

directive. Choose when to validate elements, on per-element basis. Choose between on form submission , blur or dirty (change).

, or (change). All validation states and validation messages are accessible through $scope.yourFormName.elementName .

. Prevents submission if the form is invalid

Built in reset() form method

form method Supports multi-field dependent validation (one field depends on another such as password matching)

Works with Bootstrap out of the box (although Bootstrap is not required)

Optionally adds .has-error classes to invalid form and message message elements so you don't have to.

classes to invalid form and message message elements so you don't have to. Supports form invalid message service where manage invalid messages in one place and save code in HTML

Despite Angular's awesomeness, validation in Angular is still annoying. Surprisingly there are no seamless, user-friendly, well written Angular validation tools. Unlike other Angular validation tools, Angular-Validator works with out-of-the-box Angular and HTML5 validation, directives and attributes, allowing your forms to work well with the browser and other Javascript code.

Installation

Using bower: bower install tg-angular-validator . Include angular-validator.min.js . Add angularValidator as a dependency of your Angular module.

Usage

Basic usage for required fields

<input type = "text" name = "firstName" ng-model = "person.firstName" required>

Usage with a custom validator function

<input type = "text" name = "firstName" ng-model = "person.firstName" validator = "myValidationFunction(person.firstName)" >

Usage with validation on blur

< input type = "text" name = "firstName" ng-model = "person.firstName" validate - on ="blur" validator = "myValidationFunction(person.firstName)">

Usage with validation on dirty

< input type = "text" name = "firstName" ng-model = "person.firstName" validate - on ="dirty" validator = "myValidationFunction(person.firstName)">

Usage with custom validator literal

<input type = "text" name = "firstName" ng-model = "person.firstName" validator = "person.firstname === 'john'" >

Usage with REGEX and required

<input type = "text" name = "firstName" ng-model = "person.firstName" ng-pattern = "/regex/" required>

Usage with custom error message text

<input type = "text" name = "firstName" ng-model = "person.firstName" ng-pattern = "/regex/" invalid-message = "'Please enter the word regex'" required-message = "'First name is required'" required>

Usage with conditional invalid/required message text

<input type = "text" name = "firstName" ng-model = "person.firstName" validator= "myValidationFunction(person.firstName) === true" invalid-message = "myValidationFunction(person.firstName)" required-message = "myValidationFunction(person.firstName)" required>

Note that the validator and the message function do not need to be the same function. If you choose to make them the same function make sure to return true on valid input.

Usage without auto-generated error label

< input type = "text" name = "firstName" ng-model = "person.firstName" validator = "myValidationFunction(person.firstName) === true" required angular- validator -quiet>

Use angular-validator-quiet on an element to prevent the auto-generation of new DOM element label after this inputs. You then have complete control over the location and classes used to show the error messages.

Setting up the form

< form novalidate angular-validator angular-validator-submit = 'myOnSubmitFunction()' name = 'myFormName' > .... .... < button type = 'submit' > Submit </ button > </ form >

Use angular-validator-submit to specify the function to be called when the form is submitted. Note that the function is not called if the form is invalid.

Use form invalid message service

<form novalidate angular- validator invalid-message= 'customMessage' angular- validator -submit= 'submitMyForm()' name = 'myFormName' > < input type = 'text' name = 'firstName' validate - on = 'dirty' ng-model= 'firstName' > </form>

Use invalid-message on form element to provide the name of the service in which invalid messages are managed. You need to provide a message function in your service, which returns the messages you defined. Form invalid message service saves repetitive code in HTML because you do not need to use invalid-message attribute on every field. Please see the demo for examples.

Usage form without auto-generated error label

<form novalidate angular- validator angular- validator -submit="submitMyForm()" name ="myFormName" angular- validator -quiet>

Use angular-validator-quiet on form element to prevent the auto-generation of new DOM element label after all of this forms inputs.

Resetting the form

myFormName .reset ()

You need to include a name attribute on the form to use this.

Validity API Uses standard Angular $valid and $invalid properties so that it can work with core angular and third party libraries!

formName. $invalid formName. $valid elementName. $valid elementName. $invalid elementName. $angularValidator

FAQ

It's not working!? Make sure you have assigned a unique name to each form element as well as the form itself. Make sure you have properly followed the installation instructions.

Why pass value to custom validator functions? Passing the value to the custom validator function allows the function to be easier to test.

How do I display success messages/classes? The library does not currently support success classes and messages. Feel free to contribute.

What if I want error messages to display before the user types anything? You are using the wrong library.

What if I want to disable the submit button if the form is invalid? You can add ng-disabled="myForm.$invalid" on the submit button.

CONTRIBUTING

See CONTRIBUTING.md

License

MIT