Angular Validation: Match

Checks if one input matches another. Useful for confirming passwords, emails, or anything.

The match attribute should be set equal to the ng-model value of the field to match.

Demo: http://jsfiddle.net/TheSharpieOne/r6Ltru6c/

Installation

bower install angular-validation-match

Then add validation.match to your angular dependencies

Note: For angular 1.2 or lower use bower install angular-validation-match#1.3

Also: npm install angular-validation-match

Usage

Simple Property Example

Password: < input ng-model = "password" type = "password" /> Confirm: < input ng-model = "passwordConfirm" type = "password" match = "password" />

Object Property Example

Password: < input ng-model = "user.password" type = "password" /> Confirm: < input ng-model = "user.passwordConfirm" type = "password" match = "user.password" />

Case insensitive (caseless) Example

Password: < input ng-model = "user.password" type = "password" /> Confirm: < input ng-model = "user.passwordConfirm" type = "password" match = "user.password" match-caseless = "true" />

match-caseless can accept a scoped variable to allow the matching to be toggle-able between case insensitive and case sensitive. Default: false

Not Match Example

Sometimes you want to ensure the values do not match, in that case you can use the not-match flag. This also works in combination with match-caseless (if you want to not match case insensitively).

Password: < input ng-model = "user.password" type = "password" /> Confirm: < input ng-model = "user.passwordConfirm" type = "password" match = "user.password" not-match = "true" />

not-match can accept a scoped variable ( true / false ) to be toggle-able between matching and not matching. Default: false

Ignore empty Example

Password: < input ng-model = "user.password" type = "password" /> Confirm: < input ng-model = "user.passwordConfirm" type = "password" match = "user.password" match-ignore-empty = "true" />

match-ignore-empty can accept a scoped variable to disable validating an empty input. Default: false

Display Custom Error

If your form and field both are named, you can access the validation result to show/hide messages.

< form name = "myForm" > Password: < input ng-model = "user.password" type = "password" name = "passwordName" /> Confirm: < input ng-model = "user.passwordConfirm" type = "password" match = "user.password" name = "myConfirmField" /> < div ng-show = "myForm.myConfirmField.$error.match" > Fields do not match! </ div > </ form >

Validate Against the $viewValue shown in the input

The internal value ( $modelValue ) can differ from the external value ( $viewValue ) as appears in the input field shown to the user. If your form and field both are named, you can validate against value displayed in the field, even if the field is invalid.

< form name = "myForm" > Password: < input ng-model = "user.password" type = "password" name = "myPasswordField" /> Confirm: < input ng-model = "user.passwordConfirm" type = "password" match = "myForm.myPasswordField" name = "myConfirmField" /> </ form >