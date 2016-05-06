openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
avm

angular-validation-match

by Evan Sharp
1.9.0 (see all)

Checks if one input matches another. Useful for confirming passwords, emails, or anything.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

227

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Validation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage Coverage Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

Angular Validation: Match

Checks if one input matches another. Useful for confirming passwords, emails, or anything.

The match attribute should be set equal to the ng-model value of the field to match.

Demo: http://jsfiddle.net/TheSharpieOne/r6Ltru6c/

Installation

bower install angular-validation-match

Then add validation.match to your angular dependencies

Note: For angular 1.2 or lower use bower install angular-validation-match#1.3

Also: npm install angular-validation-match

Usage

Simple Property Example

Password: <input ng-model="password" type="password" />
Confirm: <input ng-model="passwordConfirm" type="password" match="password" />

Object Property Example

Password: <input ng-model="user.password" type="password" />
Confirm: <input ng-model="user.passwordConfirm" type="password" match="user.password" />

Case insensitive (caseless) Example

Password: <input ng-model="user.password" type="password" />
Confirm: <input ng-model="user.passwordConfirm" type="password" match="user.password" match-caseless="true" />

match-caseless can accept a scoped variable to allow the matching to be toggle-able between case insensitive and case sensitive. Default: false

Not Match Example
Sometimes you want to ensure the values do not match, in that case you can use the not-match flag. This also works in combination with match-caseless (if you want to not match case insensitively).

Password: <input ng-model="user.password" type="password" />
Confirm: <input ng-model="user.passwordConfirm" type="password" match="user.password" not-match="true" />

not-match can accept a scoped variable (true/false) to be toggle-able between matching and not matching. Default: false

Ignore empty Example

Password: <input ng-model="user.password" type="password" />
Confirm: <input ng-model="user.passwordConfirm" type="password" match="user.password" match-ignore-empty="true" />

match-ignore-empty can accept a scoped variable to disable validating an empty input. Default: false

Display Custom Error
If your form and field both are named, you can access the validation result to show/hide messages.

<form name="myForm">
      Password: <input ng-model="user.password" type="password" name="passwordName" />
      Confirm: <input ng-model="user.passwordConfirm" type="password" match="user.password" name="myConfirmField" />
      <div ng-show="myForm.myConfirmField.$error.match">Fields do not match!</div>
</form>

Validate Against the $viewValue shown in the input
The internal value ($modelValue) can differ from the external value ($viewValue) as appears in the input field shown to the user. If your form and field both are named, you can validate against value displayed in the field, even if the field is invalid.

<form name="myForm">
    Password: <input ng-model="user.password" type="password" name="myPasswordField" />
    Confirm: <input ng-model="user.passwordConfirm" type="password" match="myForm.myPasswordField" name="myConfirmField" />
</form>

Note: $viewValues are specific to fields/elements, not models. Different fields with the same ngModel and have different $viewValues. Becuase of this, you need to use the form directive (assigning a name to a form tag) in combination with the specific field's name attribute to specific which field/element you want to match in particular.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ngx-formly/coreJSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
52K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
@angular-material-extensions/password-strengthAngular UI library to illustrate and validate a password's strength with material design - Angular V12 supported
GitHub Stars
236
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
cor
@ng-dynamic-forms/coreRapid form development library for Angular
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nit
ngx-intl-tel-inputPhone number input field to support international numbers, Angular
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-valdemortSimpler, cleaner Angular validation error messages
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
774
@rxweb/reactive-form-validatorsTons of extensively featured packages for Angular, VUE and React Projects
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
17K
See 45 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial