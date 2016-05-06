Checks if one input matches another. Useful for confirming passwords, emails, or anything.
The
match attribute should be set equal to the ng-model value of the field to match.
Demo: http://jsfiddle.net/TheSharpieOne/r6Ltru6c/
bower install angular-validation-match
Then add
validation.match to your angular dependencies
Note: For angular 1.2 or lower use
bower install angular-validation-match#1.3
Also:
npm install angular-validation-match
Simple Property Example
Password: <input ng-model="password" type="password" />
Confirm: <input ng-model="passwordConfirm" type="password" match="password" />
Object Property Example
Password: <input ng-model="user.password" type="password" />
Confirm: <input ng-model="user.passwordConfirm" type="password" match="user.password" />
Case insensitive (caseless) Example
Password: <input ng-model="user.password" type="password" />
Confirm: <input ng-model="user.passwordConfirm" type="password" match="user.password" match-caseless="true" />
match-caseless can accept a scoped variable to allow the matching to be toggle-able between case insensitive and case sensitive. Default: false
Not Match Example
Sometimes you want to ensure the values do not match, in that case you can use the
not-match flag.
This also works in combination with
match-caseless (if you want to not match case insensitively).
Password: <input ng-model="user.password" type="password" />
Confirm: <input ng-model="user.passwordConfirm" type="password" match="user.password" not-match="true" />
not-match can accept a scoped variable (
true/
false) to be toggle-able between matching and not matching. Default: false
Ignore empty Example
Password: <input ng-model="user.password" type="password" />
Confirm: <input ng-model="user.passwordConfirm" type="password" match="user.password" match-ignore-empty="true" />
match-ignore-empty can accept a scoped variable to disable validating an empty input. Default: false
Display Custom Error
If your form and field both are named, you can access the validation result to show/hide messages.
<form name="myForm">
Password: <input ng-model="user.password" type="password" name="passwordName" />
Confirm: <input ng-model="user.passwordConfirm" type="password" match="user.password" name="myConfirmField" />
<div ng-show="myForm.myConfirmField.$error.match">Fields do not match!</div>
</form>
Validate Against the
$viewValue shown in the input
The internal value (
$modelValue) can differ from the external value (
$viewValue) as appears in the input field shown to the user. If your form and field both are named, you can validate against value displayed in the field, even if the field is invalid.
<form name="myForm">
Password: <input ng-model="user.password" type="password" name="myPasswordField" />
Confirm: <input ng-model="user.passwordConfirm" type="password" match="myForm.myPasswordField" name="myConfirmField" />
</form>
Note:
$viewValues are specific to fields/elements, not models. Different fields with the same
ngModel and have different
$viewValues. Becuase of this, you need to use the form directive (assigning a
name to a form tag) in combination with the specific field's name attribute to specific which field/element you want to match in particular.