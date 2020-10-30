Client-side Validation should be simple and clean.

Don't let Client-side Validation dirty your controller.

Setup your Validation on config phase by using some rules (example)

If you prefer schema over html attributes , try angular-validation-schema (Demo)

And add Validation in your view only.

angularjs 1.2.x support to version angular-validation 1.2.x

angularjs 1.3.x support after version angular-validation 1.3.x

angularjs 1.4.x support after version angular-validation 1.4.x

Requirement

AngularJS 1.2.x (for angular-validation 1.2.x)

AngularJS 1.3.x (for angular-validation 1.3.x)

AngularJS 1.4.x (for angular-validation 1.4.x)

DEMO

http://hueitan.github.io/angular-validation/

Install

Install with npm

npm install angular-validation

or with bower

bower install angular-validation

Using angular-validation

< script src = "dist/angular-validation.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/angular-validation-rule.js" > </ script >

angular.module( 'yourApp' , [ 'validation' ]); angular.module( 'yourApp' , [ 'validation' , 'validation.rule' ]);

Writing your First Code

< form name = "Form" > < div class = "row" > < div > < label > Required </ label > < input type = "text" name = "required" ng-model = "form.required" validator = "required" > </ div > < div > < label > Url </ label > < input type = "text" name = "url" ng-model = "form.url" validator = "required, url" > </ div > < button validation-submit = "Form" ng-click = "next()" > Submit </ button > < button validation-reset = "Form" > Reset </ button > </ div > </ form >

Documentation API

Built-in validation in angular-validation-rule

Required Url Email Number Min length Max length

5 and 6 require you to pass an inline parameter to set the length limit. Eg, maxlength=6 .

Anyone can give a PR for this angular-validation for more built-in validation

Integrating with Twitter Bootstrap

To integrate this package with Bootstrap you should do the following.

Add the following LESS to your project

.ng-invalid .ng-dirty { .has-error .form-control; } label .has-error .control-label { .has-error .control-label; }

Change the Error HTML to something like:

$validationProvider.setErrorHTML( function ( msg ) { return "<label class=\"control-label has-error\">" + msg + "</label>" ; });

You can add the bootstrap class .has-success in a similar fashion.

To toggle .has-error class on bootstrap .form-group wrapper for labels and controls, add:

angular.extend($validationProvider, { validCallback : function ( element ) { $(element).parents( '.form-group:first' ).removeClass( 'has-error' ); }, invalidCallback : function ( element ) { $(element).parents( '.form-group:first' ).addClass( 'has-error' ); } });

License

MIT

CHANGELOG

See release

CONTRIBUTORS

Thank you for your contribution @lvarayut and @Nazanin1369 ❤️

Thanks for all contributors