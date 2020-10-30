openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
av

angular-validation

by Huei Tan
1.4.5 (see all)

[INACTIVE] Client Side Validation for AngularJS 1. (You should use version > 2 💥)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

363

GitHub Stars

711

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Validation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-validation 1.4.5

NPM version Build Status Code Climate Coverage Status devDependency Status

Client-side Validation should be simple and clean.
Don't let Client-side Validation dirty your controller.

Setup your Validation on config phase by using some rules (example)
If you prefer schema over html attributes , try angular-validation-schema (Demo)
And add Validation in your view only.

angularjs 1.2.x support to version angular-validation 1.2.x
angularjs 1.3.x support after version angular-validation 1.3.x
angularjs 1.4.x support after version angular-validation 1.4.x

Requirement

AngularJS 1.2.x (for angular-validation 1.2.x)
AngularJS 1.3.x (for angular-validation 1.3.x)
AngularJS 1.4.x (for angular-validation 1.4.x)

DEMO

http://hueitan.github.io/angular-validation/

Install

Install with npm

npm install angular-validation

or with bower

bower install angular-validation

Using angular-validation

<script src="dist/angular-validation.js"></script>
<script src="dist/angular-validation-rule.js"></script>

angular.module('yourApp', ['validation']);

// OR including your validation rule
angular.module('yourApp', ['validation', 'validation.rule']);

Writing your First Code

<form name="Form">
    <div class="row">
        <div>
            <label>Required</label>
            <input type="text" name="required" ng-model="form.required" validator="required">
        </div>
        <div>
            <label>Url</label>
            <input type="text" name="url" ng-model="form.url" validator="required, url">
        </div>
        <button validation-submit="Form" ng-click="next()">Submit</button>
        <button validation-reset="Form">Reset</button>
    </div>
</form>

Documentation API

Built-in validation in angular-validation-rule

  1. Required
  2. Url
  3. Email
  4. Number
  5. Min length
  6. Max length

5 and 6 require you to pass an inline parameter to set the length limit. Eg, maxlength=6.

Anyone can give a PR for this angular-validation for more built-in validation

Integrating with Twitter Bootstrap

To integrate this package with Bootstrap you should do the following.

Add the following LESS to your project

.ng-invalid.ng-dirty{
    .has-error .form-control;
}

label.has-error.control-label {
    .has-error .control-label;
}

Change the Error HTML to something like:

$validationProvider.setErrorHTML(function (msg) {
       return  "<label class=\"control-label has-error\">" + msg + "</label>";
});

You can add the bootstrap class .has-success in a similar fashion.

To toggle .has-error class on bootstrap .form-group wrapper for labels and controls, add:

angular.extend($validationProvider, {
    validCallback: function (element){
        $(element).parents('.form-group:first').removeClass('has-error');
    },
    invalidCallback: function (element) {
        $(element).parents('.form-group:first').addClass('has-error');
    }
});

License

MIT

CHANGELOG

See release

CONTRIBUTORS

Thank you for your contribution @lvarayut and @Nazanin1369 ❤️
Thanks for all contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ngx-formly/coreJSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
52K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
@angular-material-extensions/password-strengthAngular UI library to illustrate and validate a password's strength with material design - Angular V12 supported
GitHub Stars
236
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
cor
@ng-dynamic-forms/coreRapid form development library for Angular
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nit
ngx-intl-tel-inputPhone number input field to support international numbers, Angular
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-valdemortSimpler, cleaner Angular validation error messages
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
774
@rxweb/reactive-form-validatorsTons of extensively featured packages for Angular, VUE and React Projects
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
17K
See 45 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial