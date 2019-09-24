Angular service that generates RFC4122 version 4 UUIDs / GUIDs.
Sample UUID:
f7e81995-1a52-48a4-88d1-f979e1917b29
Based on pnegri's npm package: https://github.com/pnegri/uuid-js
Require the module in your app and call
uuid4.generate().
Example:
// add the uuid4 module to your app
myapp = angular.module('myapp', ['uuid4']);
// inject it into your component
myapp.factory('FancyFactory', function(uuid4){
return {
codeThatNeedsUUID: function() {
return "Look ma! I'm unique: " + uuid4.generate();
}
};
});
You can also validate uuids.
uuid4.validate('ded6dd9e-49d9-485b-bac1-da0ca0ae9d70')
// true
uuid4.validate('f81d4fae-7dec-11d0-a765-00a0c91e6bf6')
// false, because it's a v1 uuid
uuid4.validate('monkeys!')
// false
This returns true if the uuid is a valid v4 uuid.
There are reports of
Math.random() not working properly on some systems. This may causes collisions (UUIDs that are the same).