openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
au

angular-uuid4

by Monica Olinescu
0.3.2 (see all)

Angular service that generates UUIDs/GUIDs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-uuid4

Angular service that generates RFC4122 version 4 UUIDs / GUIDs.

Sample UUID: f7e81995-1a52-48a4-88d1-f979e1917b29

Based on pnegri's npm package: https://github.com/pnegri/uuid-js

Usage

Require the module in your app and call uuid4.generate().

Example:

// add the uuid4 module to your app
myapp = angular.module('myapp', ['uuid4']);

// inject it into your component
myapp.factory('FancyFactory', function(uuid4){
  return {
    codeThatNeedsUUID: function() {
      return "Look ma! I'm unique: " + uuid4.generate();
    }
  };
});

You can also validate uuids.

uuid4.validate('ded6dd9e-49d9-485b-bac1-da0ca0ae9d70')
// true

uuid4.validate('f81d4fae-7dec-11d0-a765-00a0c91e6bf6')
// false, because it's a v1 uuid

uuid4.validate('monkeys!')
// false

This returns true if the uuid is a valid v4 uuid.

Collisions

There are reports of Math.random() not working properly on some systems. This may causes collisions (UUIDs that are the same).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial