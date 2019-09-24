Angular service that generates RFC4122 version 4 UUIDs / GUIDs.

Sample UUID: f7e81995-1a52-48a4-88d1-f979e1917b29

Based on pnegri's npm package: https://github.com/pnegri/uuid-js

Usage

Require the module in your app and call uuid4.generate() .

Example:

myapp = angular.module( 'myapp' , [ 'uuid4' ]); myapp.factory( 'FancyFactory' , function ( uuid4 ) { return { codeThatNeedsUUID : function ( ) { return "Look ma! I'm unique: " + uuid4.generate(); } }; });

You can also validate uuids.

uuid4.validate( 'ded6dd9e-49d9-485b-bac1-da0ca0ae9d70' ) uuid4.validate( 'f81d4fae-7dec-11d0-a765-00a0c91e6bf6' ) uuid4.validate( 'monkeys!' )

This returns true if the uuid is a valid v4 uuid.

Collisions