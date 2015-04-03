About

This project is a tiny (196 byte) standalone AngularJS UUID/GUID generator service that is RFC4122 version 4 compliant.

Example

To use the service create something with uuid as a dependency then call the rfc4122.v4() service.

angular.module( 'demo' , [ 'uuid' ]) .directive( 'uuid' , [ 'rfc4122' , function ( rfc4122 ) { return function ( scope, elm ) { elm.text(rfc4122.v4()); }; }]);

Sample directive shows the new UUID/GUID (live example)

< div ng-app = "demo" > < div uuid > </ div > < div uuid > </ div > < div uuid > </ div > < div uuid > </ div > < div uuid > </ div > < div uuid > </ div > < div uuid > </ div > < div uuid > </ div > </ div >

Install Choices

bower install angular-uuid-service

download the zip

Tasks

All tasks can be run by simply running gulp or with the npm test command, or individually:

gulp lint will lint source code for syntax errors and anti-patterns.

will lint source code for syntax errors and anti-patterns. gulp gpa will analyze source code against complexity thresholds.

will analyze source code against complexity thresholds. gulp test will run the jasmine unit tests against the source code.

will run the jasmine unit tests against the source code. gulp test-min will run the jasmine unit tests against the minified code.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 Daniel Lamb dlamb.open.source@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.