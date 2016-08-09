angular-uuid is an AngularJS wrapper for Robert Kieffer's node-uuid, which provides simple, fast generation of RFC4122 UUIDS.
If using CommonJS then simply require angular-uuid as per usual, prior to setting up your AngularJS modules (but after including angular):
npm install --save angular-uuid
require("angular-uuid");
Otherwise use a regular script tag (after including angular):
<script src="angular-uuid.js"></script>
Ensure that you include angular-uuid in your module definition:
var CoolApp = angular.module("CoolApp", ["angular-uuid"]);
You can then inject uuid where necessary, for example:
CoolApp.controller("MainCtrl", ["uuid", MainCtrl]);
function MainCtrl (uuid)
{
var hash = uuid.v4();
console.log(hash);
}
Full documentation is available via the original project's readme: https://github.com/broofa/node-uuid/blob/master/README.md