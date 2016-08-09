openbase logo
angular-uuid

by Ivan Hayes
0.0.4

Generate RFC-compliant UUIDs in JavaScript

Readme

angular-uuid

angular-uuid is an AngularJS wrapper for Robert Kieffer's node-uuid, which provides simple, fast generation of RFC4122 UUIDS.

Features

  • AngularJS service – no global scope pollution
  • Generate RFC4122 version 1 or version 4 UUIDs
  • Cryptographically strong random # generation on supporting platforms
  • Tiny file size when minified.

Installation

If using CommonJS then simply require angular-uuid as per usual, prior to setting up your AngularJS modules (but after including angular):

npm install --save angular-uuid

require("angular-uuid");

Otherwise use a regular script tag (after including angular):

<script src="angular-uuid.js"></script>

Angular Module Usage

Ensure that you include angular-uuid in your module definition:

var CoolApp = angular.module("CoolApp", ["angular-uuid"]);

You can then inject uuid where necessary, for example:

CoolApp.controller("MainCtrl", ["uuid", MainCtrl]);

function MainCtrl (uuid)
{
    var hash = uuid.v4();
    console.log(hash);
}

Documentation

Full documentation is available via the original project's readme: https://github.com/broofa/node-uuid/blob/master/README.md

