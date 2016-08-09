angular-uuid is an AngularJS wrapper for Robert Kieffer's node-uuid, which provides simple, fast generation of RFC4122 UUIDS.

Features

AngularJS service – no global scope pollution

Generate RFC4122 version 1 or version 4 UUIDs

Cryptographically strong random # generation on supporting platforms

Tiny file size when minified.

Installation

If using CommonJS then simply require angular-uuid as per usual, prior to setting up your AngularJS modules (but after including angular):

npm install --save angular-uuid

require ( "angular-uuid" );

Otherwise use a regular script tag (after including angular):

< script src = "angular-uuid.js" > </ script >

Angular Module Usage

Ensure that you include angular-uuid in your module definition:

var CoolApp = angular.module( "CoolApp" , [ "angular-uuid" ]);

You can then inject uuid where necessary, for example:

CoolApp.controller( "MainCtrl" , [ "uuid" , MainCtrl]); function MainCtrl ( uuid ) { var hash = uuid.v4(); console .log(hash); }

Documentation

Full documentation is available via the original project's readme: https://github.com/broofa/node-uuid/blob/master/README.md