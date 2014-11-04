Dev Note: This module is still in development. However it's used in many of my production projects so it can be considered stable and battle tested.
This directive will alert users when they navigate away from a page where a form has unsaved changes. It will be triggered in all situations where form data would be lost:
In addition this module:
$locationChangeStart and
$stateChangeStart
The directive binds to
locationChangeStart and
window.onbeforeunload. When these events happen all registered froms are checked if they are dirty. The module defers to the forms
$dirty property as a single source of truth. If dirty, the user is alerted. Disregarding changes resets the form and sets pristine.
$ bower install angular-unsavedChanges --save.
<script src="bower_components/angular-unsavedChanges/dist/unsavedChanges.js"></script>.
angular.module('app', ['unsavedChanges', 'anotherDirective'])
unsaved-warning-form
The module provides three directives for use.
Add to forms you want to register with directive. The module will only listen when forms are registered.
<form name="testForm" unsaved-warning-form>
</form>
Optionally, you can add to an element within a form:
<form name="testForm">
<div unsaved-warning-form>
</div>
</form>
When used in this way, it must be no more then 3 levels nested within parent form.
Add to button or link that will disregard changes, preventing the messaging when user tries to navigate. Note that button type should be
reset.
<form name="testForm" unsaved-warning-form>
<input name="test" type="text" ng-model="test"/>
<button type="submit"></button>
<button type="reset" unsaved-warning-clear></button>
</form>
Add to inputs that use
ng-model to reset model values when user dismisses changes or clicks the
unsaved-warning-clear button.
<input name="email" ng-model="email" resettable />
Note that if you have multiple forms on the page, only the model values inside the form which was reset will be effected.
On page change or reload, all model values will be effected.
A number of options can be configured. The module uses the
Object.defineProperty pattern. This avoids the need for custom getters and setters and allows us to treat configuration as pure JS objects.
Defaults to
true. Will use translate service if available. It's safe to leave this set to
true, even when not using the translate service, because the module still checks that the service exists.
unsavedWarningsConfigProvider.useTranslateService = true;
Defaults to
false. Uses the services internal logging method for debugging.
unsavedWarningsConfigProvider.logEnabled = true;
Defaults to
['$locationChangeStart' ,'$stateChangeStart'] which supports ui router by default.
unsavedWarningsConfigProvider.routeEvent = '$stateChangeStart';
Set custom message displayed when user navigates. If using translate this will be the key to translate.
unsavedWarningsConfigProvider.navigateMessage = "Custom Navigate Message";
Set custom message displayed when user refreshes the page. If using translate this will be the key to translate.
unsavedWarningsConfigProvider.reloadMessage = "Custom Reload Message";
*** Known issue: sometimes the form is removed from expected scope. Ie: in your controller
$scope.formName no longer works. You might need to access
$scope.$$childTail.formName. This will be fixed in furture versions.
To try the demo run
npm install &&
bower install &&
grunt connect. The browser should open http://127.0.0.1:9001/demo.
Note you need to manually change the paths in
index.html and
karam-unit.conf to point to the
dist version for final testing. Make sure to run
$ grunt first.
End 2 End Testing Because of the alert / event driven nature of this module it made the most sense to rely on e2e tests. (also its hard to interact with alerts via unit tests).
To run the e2e tests do the following:
webdriver-manager start (or use other selenium methods as per Protractor documentation.)
$ grunt test:e2e
Unit Tests
$ grunt test:unit OR
$ grunt test
Run
$ grunt to lint and minify the code. Also strips console logs.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Matt Miller
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.