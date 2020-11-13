This project has two faces:
schematics (used with the
ng add command) which can be applied to existing Angular projects. All
schematics comes from the boilerplate mentioned above. The main goal is to make those schematics interchangeably (developer can apply them in any order)!
If you want to sharpen your skills in Angular Universal or you won't find what you're looking for in this project; check out the Guide to Angular Universal written by me for Newline.co!
npm install -g @ng-toolkit/init
ng new --collection @ng-toolkit/init myApp [--provider --firebaseProject --gaTrackingCode --firebug]
Add update mechanism and server-side rendering fixes to your PWA
ng add @ng-toolkit/pwa [--serverModule]
Make your app deployable on serverless environment (FaaS)
ng add @ng-toolkit/serverless [--provider --firebaseProject]
Add server-side rendering and improve SEO of your app
ng add @ng-toolkit/universal
Add firebug-lite to your Angular app
ng add @ng-toolkit/firebug
Feel free to create issue with your feature request
