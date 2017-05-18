openbase logo
angular-ui-validate

by angular-ui
1.2.3 (see all)

General-purpose validator for ngModel

Overview

Readme

ui-validate Build Status npm version Bower version Join the chat at https://gitter.im/angular-ui/ui-validate

General-purpose validator for ngModel.

Angular.js comes with several built-in validation mechanism for input fields (ngRequired, ngPattern etc.) but using an arbitrary validation function requires creation of a custom formatters and / or parsers. The ui-validate directive makes it easy to use any function(s) defined in scope as a validator function(s). A validator function will trigger validation on both model and input changes.

Requirements

  • AngularJS

Usage

You can get it from Bower

bower install angular-ui-validate

Load the script files in your application:

<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular-ui-validate/dist/validate.js"></script>

Add the specific module to your dependencies:

angular.module('myApp', ['ui.validate', ...])

Or using npm, webpack and es6 import

npm install --save angular-ui-validate

Don't add script tags in your html page. instead

import uiValidate from 'angular-ui-validate'

angular.module('myApp', [uiValidate, ...])

Development

We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:

npm install -g gulp-cli
npm install && bower install
gulp

The karma task will try to open Firefox and Chrome as browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in karma.conf.js

Gulp watch

gulp watch will automatically test your code and build a release whenever source files change.

How to release

Use gulp to bump version, build and create a tag. Then push to GitHub:

gulp release [--patch|--minor|--major]
git push --tags origin master # push everything to GitHub

Travis will take care of testing and publishing to npm's registry (bower will pick up the change automatically). Finally create a release on GitHub from the tag created by Travis.

