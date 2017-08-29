ui-uploader is a single/multiple and high customizable file uploader and the most important is very easy to implement.

Upload multiple or single files

Cancel or remove upload when you want.

Allows concurrent Upload

Totally cutomizable

You can use with html5, jquery or every library or framework:

The main objective of ui-uploader is to have a user control, clean, simple, customizable, and above all very easy to implement.

Try the demo.

Compatibility

Because this project uses FormData, it does not work on IE9 or earlier.

Requirements

AngularJS

Usage

You can get it from Bower

bower install angular-ui-uploader

Load the script files in your application:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/angular-ui-uploader/dist/uploader.js" > </ script >

Add the specific module to your dependencies:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ui.uploader' , ...])

Now you can use the ui-uploader methods.

$uiUploader.addFiles(files); $uiUploader.remove(file); $uiUploader.removeAll();

Configure ui-uploader callbacks and start!

$uiUploader.startUpload({ url : 'http://my_domain.com' , concurrency : 2 , onProgress : function ( file ) { console .log(file); }, onUploadSuccess : function ( file ) { console .log(file); }, onCompleted : function ( file, responseText, status ) { console .log(file); console .log(responseText); console .log(status); }, onCompletedAll : function ( files ) { console .log(files); } });

Perform CORS AJAX requests by setting the options.withCredentials flag to true!

$uiUploader.startUpload({ url : 'http://my_domain.com/path/to/api-endpoint' , options : { withCredentials : true }, onProgress : function ( file ) { }, onUploadSuccess : function ( file ) { }, onCompleted : function ( file, responseText, status ) { }, onCompletedAll : function ( files ) { } });

Configure custom request headers by options.headers field

$uiUploader.startUpload({ url : 'http://my_domain.com' , concurrency : 2 , headers : { 'Accept' : 'application/json' }, onCompletedAll : function ( files ) { console .log(files); } });

Development

We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:

npm install -g gulp-cli npm install && bower install gulp

The karma task will try to open Firefox and Chrome as browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in karma.conf.js

Gulp watch

gulp watch will automatically test your code and build a release whenever source files change.

How to release

Use gulp to bump version, build and create a tag. Then push to GitHub:

gulp release [--patch|--minor|--major] git push --tags origin master

Travis will take care of testing and publishing to npm's registry (bower will pick up the change automatically). Finally create a release on GitHub from the tag created by Travis.