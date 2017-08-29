ui-uploader is a single/multiple and high customizable file uploader and the most important is very easy to implement.
You can use with html5, jquery or every library or framework:
The main objective of ui-uploader is to have a user control, clean, simple, customizable, and above all very easy to implement.
Try the demo.
Because this project uses FormData, it does not work on IE9 or earlier.
You can get it from Bower
bower install angular-ui-uploader
Load the script files in your application:
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular-ui-uploader/dist/uploader.js"></script>
Add the specific module to your dependencies:
angular.module('myApp', ['ui.uploader', ...])
Now you can use the ui-uploader methods.
$uiUploader.addFiles(files);
$uiUploader.remove(file);
$uiUploader.removeAll();
Configure ui-uploader callbacks and start!
$uiUploader.startUpload({
url: 'http://my_domain.com',
concurrency: 2,
onProgress: function(file) {
// file contains a File object
console.log(file);
},
onUploadSuccess: function(file) {
// file contains a File object
console.log(file);
},
onCompleted: function(file, responseText, status) {
// file contains a File object
console.log(file);
// responseText contains the server response as text
console.log(responseText);
// status contains the status of the response
console.log(status);
},
onCompletedAll: function(files) {
// files is an array of File objects
console.log(files);
}
});
Perform CORS AJAX requests by setting the options.withCredentials flag to true!
$uiUploader.startUpload({
url: 'http://my_domain.com/path/to/api-endpoint',
options: {
withCredentials: true
},
onProgress: function(file) {
// do stuff
},
onUploadSuccess: function(file) {
// do stuff
},
onCompleted: function(file, responseText, status) {
// do stuff
},
onCompletedAll: function(files) {
// do stuff
}
});
Configure custom request headers by options.headers field
$uiUploader.startUpload({
url: 'http://my_domain.com',
concurrency: 2,
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json'
},
onCompletedAll: function(files) {
// files is an array of File objects
console.log(files);
}
});
We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:
npm install -g gulp-cli
npm install && bower install
gulp
The karma task will try to open Firefox and Chrome as browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in
karma.conf.js
gulp watch will automatically test your code and build a release whenever source files change.
Use gulp to bump version, build and create a tag. Then push to GitHub:
gulp release [--patch|--minor|--major]
git push --tags origin master # push everything to GitHub
Travis will take care of testing and publishing to npm's registry (bower will pick up the change automatically). Finally create a release on GitHub from the tag created by Travis.