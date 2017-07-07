UI Tinymce - AngularJS directive for TinyMCE.

Call for Maintainer

This library is looking for a maintainer. If you feel up to the task please open an issue indicating so.

Requirements

AngularJS 1.4.x or higher and it has been tested with Angular 1.4.8.

TinyMCE 4

Testing

We use karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:

npm install -g grunt-cli npm install bower install grunt

The karma task will try to open Chrome as a browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in test\test.config.js

Usage

We use bower for dependency management. Add

dependencies : { "angular-ui-tinymce" : "latest" }

To your bower.json file. Then run

bower install

This will copy the ui-tinymce files into your components folder, along with its dependencies. Load the script files in your application:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "app/bower_components/tinymce/tinymce.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "app/bower_components/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "app/bower_components/angular-ui-tinymce/src/tinymce.js" > </ script >

Add the tinymce module as a dependency to your application module:

var myAppModule = angular.module( 'MyApp' , [ 'ui.tinymce' ])

Apply the directive to your form elements:

< form method = "post" > < textarea ui-tinymce ng-model = "tinymceModel" > </ textarea > </ form >

Be sure not to set an id attribute. This is because the directive needs to maintain selector knowledge in order to handle buggy behavior in TinyMCE when DOM manipulation is involved, such as in a reordering of HTML through ng-repeat or DOM destruction/recreation through ng-if.

When using other directives which do DOM manipulation involving elements with ui-tinymce , you may need to re-render the editor due to this buggy behavior with TinyMCE. For those situations, it is recommended to use the $tinymce:refresh event, which will handle re-rendering the editor to fix this problem.

Working with ng-model

The ui-tinymce directive plays nicely with the ng-model directive such as ng-required.

If you add the ng-model directive to same the element as ui-tinymce then the text in the editor is automatically synchronized with the model value.

The ui-tinymce directive stores the configuration options as specified in the TinyMCE documentation and expects the model value to be a html string or raw text, depending on whether raw is true (default value is false ).

Note: Make sure you using scopes correctly by following this wiki page. If you are having issues with your model not updating, make sure you have a '.' in your model.

This issue with primitives can be easily avoided by following the "best practice" of always have a '.' in your ng-models – watch 3 minutes worth. Misko demonstrates the primitive binding issue with ng-switch.

Options

The directive supports all of the standard TinyMCE initialization options as listed here.

Use the setup function to bind different events:

scope.tinymceOptions = { setup : function ( editor ) { $timeout( function ( ) { editor.focus(); }); editor.on( "init" , function ( ) { ... }); editor.on( "click" , function ( ) { ... }); } };

By default all TinyMCE content that is set to ngModel will be whitelisted by $sce .

In addition, it supports these additional optional options

format Format to get content as, i.e. 'raw' for raw HTML, or 'text' for text only. Defaults to 'html'. Documentation here

Format to get content as, i.e. 'raw' for raw HTML, or 'text' for text only. Defaults to 'html'. Documentation here baseURL This will set baseURL property on the EditorManager

This will set baseURL property on the EditorManager debounce This will debounce the model update which helps with performance of editors with large text. Defaults to true.

This option is only supported when present on the uiTinymceConfig global injectable - this injectable needs to be an object.

baseUrl Sets the base url used by tinymce asset loading

myAppModule.controller( 'MyController' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.tinymceOptions = { onChange : function ( e ) { }, inline : false , plugins : 'advlist autolink link image lists charmap print preview' , skin : 'lightgray' , theme : 'modern' }; });

< form method = "post" > < textarea ui-tinymce = "tinymceOptions" ng-model = "tinymceModel" > </ textarea > </ form >

Testing your Application (Protractor)

If you are testing your application using Protractor and you wish to be able to automate the contribution of rich text content as part of the tests, use the TinyMCE API method insertContent in conjunction with the WebDriver's executeScript method, like this:

browser.driver.executeScript( "tinyMCE.activeEditor.insertContent('This is <em>RICH</em> content')" );

Note that if you use the TinyMCE API method setContent , this will fail to update the Angular model with the entered content, so use insertContent instead.

Contributing to the project

We are always looking for the quality contributions! Please check the CONTRIBUTING.md for the contribution guidelines.