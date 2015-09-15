This is a simple iOS 7 style switch directive for AngularJS. You can use this module as you would use the default HTML checkbox input element. This is a super lightweight module and you can completely change the design using just CSS.

Supported by all modern browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari, IE8+

Inspired by switchery - in angular way.

Installation

Download the package from github . The package is also available over npm install angular-ui-switch or bower install angular-ui-switch .

Include javascript and css files into your page.

< html lang = "en" ng-app = "app" > < head > ... < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/ui-switch.min.css" /> </ head > < body > ... < script src = "//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.3.0-rc.3/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/ui-switch.min.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Declare a dependency on the module.

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'uiSwitch' ]);

Insert the switch in your html template.

< form > < switch id = "enabled" name = "enabled" ng-model = "enabled" class = "green" > </ switch > < br > {{ enabled }} </ form >

Add optional on/off text

< form > < switch id = "enabled" name = "enabled" ng-model = "enabled" on = "On" off = "Off" class = "green" > </ switch > < br > {{ enabled }} </ form >

Disabled state

< form > < switch id = "enabled" name = "enabled" ng-model = "enabled" disabled = "true" class = "green" > </ switch > < br > {{ enabled }} </ form >

Design

You can completely change the design. All the magic is hidden inside two CSS classes.

.switch { } .switch small { } .switch .checked { } .switch .checked small { }

Publishing