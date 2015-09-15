openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aus

angular-ui-switch

by Kristijan Sedlak
0.1.1 (see all)

On/off switch button for AngularJS. DEPRECATED!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

278

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-ui-switch

This is a simple iOS 7 style switch directive for AngularJS. You can use this module as you would use the default HTML checkbox input element. This is a super lightweight module and you can completely change the design using just CSS.

Supported by all modern browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari, IE8+

YoomJS

Inspired by switchery - in angular way.

Installation

Download the package from github. The package is also available over npm install angular-ui-switch or bower install angular-ui-switch.

Include javascript and css files into your page.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en" ng-app="app">
<head>
  ...
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="/ui-switch.min.css"/>
</head>
<body>
  ...
  <script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.3.0-rc.3/angular.min.js"></script>
  <script src="/ui-switch.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>

Declare a dependency on the module.

angular.module('myModule', ['uiSwitch']);

Insert the switch in your html template.

<form>
  <switch id="enabled" name="enabled" ng-model="enabled" class="green"></switch>
  <br>{{ enabled }}
</form>

Add optional on/off text

<form>
  <switch id="enabled" name="enabled" ng-model="enabled" on="On" off="Off" class="green"></switch>
  <br>{{ enabled }}
</form>

Disabled state

<form>
  <switch id="enabled" name="enabled" ng-model="enabled" disabled="true" class="green"></switch>
  <br>{{ enabled }}
</form>

Design

You can completely change the design. All the magic is hidden inside two CSS classes.

.switch {
  /* frame */
}
.switch small {
  /* button */
}
.switch.checked {
  /* frame when enabled */
}
.switch.checked small {
  /* button when enabled */
}

Publishing

  1. Update version in package.json and bower.json.

  2. Run make compile to minify files.

  3. Run make publish to publish.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial