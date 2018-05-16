UI.Sortable directive

This directive allows you to sort an array with drag & drop.

Requirements

JQuery v3.1+ (for jQuery v1.x & v2.x use v0.14.x versions)

JQueryUI v1.12+

AngularJS v1.2+

Single minified cdn link ~245kB and example with JQuery v1.x, required parts of JQueryUI v1.10, AngularJS v1.2 & latest angular-ui-sortable.

Notes:

Installation

Install with Bower bower install -S angular-ui-sortable

Install with npm npm install -S angular-ui-sortable

Download one of the Releases or the latest Master branch

Usage

Load the script file: sortable.js in your application:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "modules/directives/sortable/src/sortable.js" > </ script >

Add the sortable module as a dependency to your application module:

var myAppModule = angular.module( 'MyApp' , [ 'ui.sortable' ])

Apply the directive to your form elements:

< ul ui-sortable ng-model = "items" > < li ng-repeat = "item in items" > {{ item }} </ li > </ ul >

Developing Notes:

ng-model is required, so that the directive knows which model to update.

is required, so that the directive knows which model to update. ui-sortable element should contain only one ng-repeat , but other non-repeater elements above or below may still exist. Otherwise the index matching of the ng-model 's items and the DOM elements generated by the ng-repeat will break.

In other words: The items of ng-model must match the indexes of the DOM elements generated by the ng-repeat .

element should contain only one , but other non-repeater elements above or below may still exist. Otherwise the index matching of the 's items and the DOM elements generated by the will break. Filters that manipulate the model (like filter, orderBy, limitTo,...) should be applied in the controller instead of the ng-repeat (refer to the provided examples).

This is the preferred way since it: is performance wise better reduces the chance of code duplication is suggested by the angularJS team it does not break the matching of the generated DOM elements and the ng-model 's items

that manipulate the model (like filter, orderBy, limitTo,...) should be applied in the instead of the (refer to the provided examples). This is the preferred way since it: ui-sortable lists containing many 'types' of items can be implemented by using dynamic template loading with ng-include or a loader directive, to determine how each model item should be rendered. Also take a look at the Tree with dynamic template example.

Options

All the jQueryUI Sortable options can be passed through the directive.

Additionally, the ui argument of the available callbacks gets enriched with some extra properties as specified to the API.md file. Any model changes that happen inside the available callbacks, are applied right after the stop event. We are not wrapping callbacks like start / change /... with $apply , in order to minimize the number of digest loops and avoid possible modifications of the model (eg: by watchers) before the drop takes place.

myAppModule.controller( 'MyController' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.items = [ "One" , "Two" , "Three" ]; $scope.sortableOptions = { update : function ( e, ui ) { ... }, axis : 'x' }; });

< ul ui-sortable = "sortableOptions" ng-model = "items" > < li ng-repeat = "item in items" > {{ item }} </ li > </ ul >

When using event callbacks (start/update/stop...), avoid manipulating DOM elements (especially the one with the ng-repeat attached). The suggested pattern is to use callbacks for emmiting events and altering the scope (inside the 'Angular world').

ui-floating (default: undefined)

Description: Enables a workaround for smooth horizontal sorting.

Type: Boolean/String/ undefined

undefined : Relies on jquery.ui to detect the list's orientation.

: Relies on jquery.ui to detect the list's orientation. false : Forces jquery.ui.sortable to detect the list as vertical.

: Forces jquery.ui.sortable to detect the list as vertical. true : Forces jquery.ui.sortable to detect the list as horizontal.

: Forces jquery.ui.sortable to detect the list as horizontal. "auto": Detects on each drag start if the element is floating or not.

To have a smooth horizontal-list reordering, jquery.ui.sortable needs to detect the orientation of the list. This detection takes place during the initialization of the plugin (and some of the checks include: whether the first item is floating left/right or if 'axis' parameter is 'x', etc). There is also a known issue about initially empty horizontal lists.

To provide a solution/workaround (till jquery.ui.sortable.refresh() also tests the orientation or a more appropriate method is provided), ui-sortable directive provides a ui-floating option as an extra to the jquery.ui.sortable options.

< ul ui-sortable = "{ 'ui-floating': true }" ng-model = "items" > < li ng-repeat = "item in items" > {{ item }} </ li > </ ul >

OR

$scope.sortableOptions = { 'ui-floating' : true };

< ul ui-sortable = "sortableOptions" ng-model = "items" > < li ng-repeat = "item in items" > {{ item }} </ li > </ ul >

ui-model-items (default: > [ng-repeat],> [data-ng-repeat],> [x-ng-repeat] )

Description: Defines which elements should be considered as part of your model.

Type: CSS selector/String

This is the model related counterpart option of jQuery's items option.

ui-preserve-size (default: undefined)

Description: Set's the size of the sorting helper to the size of the original element before the sorting.

Type: Boolean/ undefined

This is useful for elements that their size is dependent to other page characteristics. A representative example of such cases are <table> <tr> s and <td> s.

Attributes For Event Handling

To handle events with html bindings just define any expression to listed event attributes. If you defined an attribute for this events and defined callback function in sortableOptions at the same time, the attribute based callback will be called first.

ui-sortable-start

ui-sortable-activate

ui-sortable-before-stop

ui-sortable-update

ui-sortable-remove

ui-sortable-receive

ui-sortable-deactivate

ui-sortable-stop

Expression works on update event.

< ul ui-sortable ng-model = "items" ui-sortable-update = "expression" > < li ng-repeat = "item in items" > {{ item }} </ li > </ ul >

On update event callBackFunction1 if called before callBackFunction2.

$scope.sortableOptions = { 'update' : callBackFunction2 };

< ul ui-sortable = "sortableOptions" ng-model = "items" ui-sortable-update = "callBackFunction1" > < li ng-repeat = "item in items" > {{ item }} </ li > </ ul >

Canceling

Inside the update callback, you can check the item that is dragged and cancel the sorting.

$scope.sortableOptions = { update : function ( e, ui ) { if (ui.item.sortable.model == "can't be moved" ) { ui.item.sortable.cancel(); } } };

Notes:

update is the appropriate place to cancel a sorting, since it occurs before any model/scope changes but after the DOM position has been updated. So ui.item.scope and the directive's ng-model , are equal to the scope before the drag start.

is the appropriate place to cancel a sorting, since it occurs before any model/scope changes but after the DOM position has been updated. So and the directive's , are equal to the scope before the drag start. To cancel a sorting between connected lists, cancel should be called inside the update callback of the originating list. A simple way to is to use the ui.item.sortable.received property:

update: function ( event, ui ) { if ( !ui.item.sortable.received && ui.item.sortable.source[ 0 ] !== ui.item.sortable.droptarget[ 0 ] && ui.item.sortable.model == "can't be moved between lists" ) { ui.item.sortable.cancel(); } }

jQueryUI Sortable Event order

Single sortable demo

create helper start activate beforeStop update <= call cancel() here if needed deactivate stop

Connected sortables demo

list A: create list B: create list A: helper list A: start list B: activate list A: activate list A: sort list A: change list B: change list B: over list A: sort list B: out list A: sort list A: beforeStop list A: update <= call cancel() here if needed list A: remove list B: receive list B: update list B: deactivate list A: deactivate list A: stop

For more details about the events check the jQueryUI API documentation.

Integrating with directives doing transclusion

Wrap the transclusion directive element with the ui-sortable directive and set the items to target your ng-repeat ed elements. Following best practices, it is also highly recommended that you add a track by expression to your ng-repeat . Angular Material example.

myAppModule.controller( 'MyController' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.items = [ "One" , "Two" , "Three" ]; $scope.sortableOptions = { items : '.sortable-item' }; });

< div ui-sortable = "sortableOptions" ng-model = "items" > < a-transclusion-directive > < div ng-repeat = "item in items" class = "sortable-item" > {{ item }} </ div > </ a-transclusion-directive > </ div >

Examples

Integrations

Reporting Issues

The above pen's are provided as a good starting point to demonstrate issues, proposals and use cases. Feel free to edit any of them for your needs (don't forget to also update the libraries used to your version).

Testing

We use Karma and JSHint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:

npm install -g grunt-cli npm install && bower install grunt

The karma task will try to open Firefox and Chrome as browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in test\karma.conf.js .

Grunt Serve

We have one task to serve them all!

grunt serve

It's equal to run separately: