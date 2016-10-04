A helper module for AngularUI Router, which allows you to define your states as an object tree.

Installation

bower install angular-ui-router.stateHelper or npm install angular-ui-router.statehelper Reference stateHelper.min.js . Add a dependency on ui.router.stateHelper in your app module.

Usage

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ui.router' , 'ui.router.stateHelper' ]) .config( function ( stateHelperProvider ) { stateHelperProvider .state({ name : 'root' , templateUrl : 'root.html' , children : [ { name : 'contacts' , template : '<ui-view />' , children : [ { name : 'list' , templateUrl : 'contacts.list.html' } ] }, { name : 'products' , templateUrl : 'products.html' , children : [ { name : 'list' , templateUrl : 'products.list.html' } ] } ] }) .state({ name : 'rootSibling' , templateUrl : 'rootSibling.html' }); });

Options

keepOriginalNames (default false)

siblingTraversal (default false)

Dot notation name conversion

By default, all state names are converted to use ui-router's dot notation (e.g. parentStateName.childStateName ). This can be disabled by calling .state() with options options.keepOriginalNames = true . For example:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ui.router' , 'ui.router.stateHelper' ]) .config( function ( stateHelperProvider ) { stateHelperProvider.state({ name : 'root' , templateUrl : 'root.html' , children : [ { name : 'contacts' , templateUrl : 'contacts.html' } ] }, { keepOriginalNames : true }); });

Sibling Traversal

Child states may optionally receive a reference to the name of the previous state (if available) and the next state (if available) in order to facilitate sequential state traversal as in the case of building wizards or multi-part forms. Enable this by setting options.siblingTraversal = true .

Example:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ui.router' , 'ui.router.stateHelper' ]) .config( function ( stateHelperProvider ) { stateHelperProvider.state({ name : 'resume' , children : [ { name : 'contactInfo' , }, { name : 'experience' , }, { name : 'education' , } ] }, { siblingTraversal : true }); }); console .log($state.get( 'resume.contactInfo' ).previousSibling) console .log($state.get( 'resume.contactInfo' ).nextSibling) console .log($state.get( 'resume.experience' ).previousSibling) console .log($state.get( 'resume.experience' ).nextSibling) console .log($state.get( 'resume.education' ).previousSibling) console .log($state.get( 'resume.education' ).nextSibling)

Name change