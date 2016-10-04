openbase logo
angular-ui-router.statehelper

by Mark Lagendijk
1.3.1

A helper module for AngularUI Router, which allows you to define your states as an object tree.

Overview

743

GitHub Stars

237

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ui-router.stateHelper

A helper module for AngularUI Router, which allows you to define your states as an object tree.

Installation

  1. bower install angular-ui-router.stateHelper or npm install angular-ui-router.statehelper
  2. Reference stateHelper.min.js.
  3. Add a dependency on ui.router.stateHelper in your app module.

Usage

// NOTE: when using child states with views you should make sure that its parent has a template containing a `ui-view` directive.
angular.module('myApp', [ 'ui.router', 'ui.router.stateHelper' ])
    .config(function(stateHelperProvider){
        stateHelperProvider
            .state({
                name: 'root',
                templateUrl: 'root.html',
                children: [
                    {
                        name: 'contacts',
                        template: '<ui-view />',
                        children: [
                            {
                                name: 'list',
                                templateUrl: 'contacts.list.html'
                            }
                        ]
                    },
                    {
                        name: 'products',
                        templateUrl: 'products.html',
                        children: [
                            {
                                name: 'list',
                                templateUrl: 'products.list.html'
                            }
                        ]
                    }
                ]
            })
            .state({
                name: 'rootSibling',
                templateUrl: 'rootSibling.html'
            });
    });

Options

  • keepOriginalNames (default false)
  • siblingTraversal (default false)

Dot notation name conversion

By default, all state names are converted to use ui-router's dot notation (e.g. parentStateName.childStateName). This can be disabled by calling .state() with options options.keepOriginalNames = true. For example:

angular.module('myApp', ['ui.router', 'ui.router.stateHelper'])
    .config(function(stateHelperProvider){
        stateHelperProvider.state({
            name: 'root',
            templateUrl: 'root.html',
            children: [
                {
                    name: 'contacts',
                    templateUrl: 'contacts.html'
                }
            ]
        }, { keepOriginalNames: true });
    });

Sibling Traversal

Child states may optionally receive a reference to the name of the previous state (if available) and the next state (if available) in order to facilitate sequential state traversal as in the case of building wizards or multi-part forms. Enable this by setting options.siblingTraversal = true.

Example:


angular.module('myApp', ['ui.router', 'ui.router.stateHelper'])
    .config(function(stateHelperProvider){
        stateHelperProvider.state({
            name: 'resume',
            children: [
                {
                    name: 'contactInfo',
                },
                {
                    name: 'experience',
                },
                {
                    name: 'education',
                }
            ]
        }, { siblingTraversal: true });
    });

console.log($state.get('resume.contactInfo').previousSibling) // undefined
console.log($state.get('resume.contactInfo').nextSibling) // 'resume.experience' 

console.log($state.get('resume.experience').previousSibling) // 'resume.contactInfo' 
console.log($state.get('resume.experience').nextSibling) // 'resume.education' 

console.log($state.get('resume.education').previousSibling) // 'resume.experience' 
console.log($state.get('resume.education').nextSibling) // undefined

Name change

Before 1.2.0 .setNestedState was used instead of .state. In 1.2.0 setNestedState was deprecated in favour of .state, and chaining was added. This makes it easier to switch between $stateProvider and stateHelperProvider.

