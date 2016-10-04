A helper module for AngularUI Router, which allows you to define your states as an object tree.
bower install angular-ui-router.stateHelper or
npm install angular-ui-router.statehelper
stateHelper.min.js.
ui.router.stateHelper in your app module.
// NOTE: when using child states with views you should make sure that its parent has a template containing a `ui-view` directive.
angular.module('myApp', [ 'ui.router', 'ui.router.stateHelper' ])
.config(function(stateHelperProvider){
stateHelperProvider
.state({
name: 'root',
templateUrl: 'root.html',
children: [
{
name: 'contacts',
template: '<ui-view />',
children: [
{
name: 'list',
templateUrl: 'contacts.list.html'
}
]
},
{
name: 'products',
templateUrl: 'products.html',
children: [
{
name: 'list',
templateUrl: 'products.list.html'
}
]
}
]
})
.state({
name: 'rootSibling',
templateUrl: 'rootSibling.html'
});
});
By default, all state names are converted to use ui-router's dot notation (e.g.
parentStateName.childStateName).
This can be disabled by calling
.state() with options
options.keepOriginalNames = true.
For example:
angular.module('myApp', ['ui.router', 'ui.router.stateHelper'])
.config(function(stateHelperProvider){
stateHelperProvider.state({
name: 'root',
templateUrl: 'root.html',
children: [
{
name: 'contacts',
templateUrl: 'contacts.html'
}
]
}, { keepOriginalNames: true });
});
Child states may optionally receive a reference to the name of the previous state (if available) and the next state (if available) in order to facilitate sequential state traversal as in the case of building wizards or multi-part forms. Enable this by setting
options.siblingTraversal = true.
Example:
angular.module('myApp', ['ui.router', 'ui.router.stateHelper'])
.config(function(stateHelperProvider){
stateHelperProvider.state({
name: 'resume',
children: [
{
name: 'contactInfo',
},
{
name: 'experience',
},
{
name: 'education',
}
]
}, { siblingTraversal: true });
});
console.log($state.get('resume.contactInfo').previousSibling) // undefined
console.log($state.get('resume.contactInfo').nextSibling) // 'resume.experience'
console.log($state.get('resume.experience').previousSibling) // 'resume.contactInfo'
console.log($state.get('resume.experience').nextSibling) // 'resume.education'
console.log($state.get('resume.education').previousSibling) // 'resume.experience'
console.log($state.get('resume.education').nextSibling) // undefined
Before 1.2.0
.setNestedState was used instead of
.state. In 1.2.0
setNestedState was deprecated in favour of
.state, and chaining was added. This makes it easier to switch between
$stateProvider and
stateHelperProvider.