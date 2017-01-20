openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aur

angular-ui-router-title

by Stepan Riha
0.1.1 (see all)

AngularJS module for updating browser title/history based on the current ui-router state.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

598

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-ui-router-title

Build Status

AngularJS module for updating browser title/history based on the current ui-router state.

Motivation

Using ui-router states with url configurations enables browser history support and bookmarking of application state. It is important that the title in the browser history/bookmark represent the application state so that the user can tell where she's navigating to.

The module provides a $title variable on the $rootScope that is populated based on the $title value resolved in $state.$current (or one of its parent states). If the current state doesn't resolve a $title, then $rootScope.$title will be undefined.

The module also provides a $breadcrumbs array that is populated based on the $title of $state.$current and its parent states.

The module sets the document.title to the value of the $title variable or, if configured, to the value returned by a documentTitle(title) callback. The browser sets bookmark and browser history text based on the document.title.

Installing the Module

Installation can be done through bower:

bower install angular-ui-router-title

In your page add:

  <script src="bower_components/angular-ui-router-title/angular-ui-router-title.js"></script>

Loading the Module

This module declares itself as ui.router.title, so it can be declared as a dependency of your application as normal:

var app = angular.module('myApp', ['ng', 'ui.router.title']);

Specifying the $title in the state definition

A state defines its title by declaring a $title value in its resolve block. It's a good idea for the $title to include information from the current state, so it may need to inject the $stateParam or another value that was resolved from them.

$stateProvider
  .state('home', {
    ...
    resolve: {
      // Constant title
      $title: function() { return 'Home'; }
    }
  })
  .state('about', {
    url: '/about',
    ...
    resolve: {
      // Constant title
      $title: function() { return 'About'; }
    }
  })
  .state('contacts', {
    url: '/contacts',
    ...
    resolve: {
      // List of contacts
      contacts: ['Contacts', function(Contacts) {
        // Use Contacts service to retrieve list
        return Contacts.query();
      }],
      // Dynamic title showing number of contacts
      $title: ['contacts', function(contacts) {
        return 'Contacts (' + contacts.length + ')';
      }]
    }
  })
  .state('contact', {
    url: '/contact/:contactId',
    ...
    resolve: {
      // Single contact
      contact: ['Contacts', '$stateParams', function(Contacts, $stateParams) {
        // Use Contacts service to retrieve a contact
        return Contacts.get({ id: $stateParams.contactId });
      }],
      // Dynamic title showing the name of contact
      $title: ['contact', function(contact) {
        return contact.name;
      }]
    }
  })
  .state('contact.edit', {
    url: '/edit',
    ...
    resolve: {
      // Dynamic title appending to parent state's title
      $title: ['$title', function($title) {
        return $title + " (edit)";
      }]
    }
  })

Configuring a custom document.title

By default, the module will set the document.title to the value of $rootScope.$title. A common convention is to include the application name in the document.title. Customization of the document.title can be achieved via the $titleProvier.documentTitle callback specification.

angular.module('myApp', ['ng', 'ui.router.title'])
  .config(function($titleProvider) {
    $titleProvider.documentTitle(function($rootScope) {
      return $rootScope.$title ? $rootScope.$title + " - My Application" : "My Application";
    });
  });

Using the $title in a header

The $title property contains the resolve title and cen be used, for example, to set the contents of an <h1> tag.

  <h1 ng-bind="($title || 'Home') + ' - My Application'">My Application</h1>

Using the $breadcrumbs

The $breadcrumbs array contains objects, one for each state that resolves a $title value. Each entry contains:

  • title: $title value of this state
  • state: name of the state
  • stateParams: $stateParams of the state.
<ol class="breadcrumb">
    <li ng-repeat="crumb in $breadcrumbs" ng-class="{ 'active' : $last }">
        <a ng-if="!$last" href="{{$state.href(crumb.state, crumb.stateParams)}}">{{crumb.title}}</a>
        <span ng-if="$last">{{crumb.title}}</span>
    </li>
</ol>

Copyright & License

Copyright 2015 Stepan Riha. All Rights Reserved.

This may be redistributed under the MIT licence. For the full license terms, see the LICENSE file which should be alongside this readme.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial