AngularJS module for updating browser title/history based on the current ui-router state.

Motivation

Using ui-router states with url configurations enables browser history support and bookmarking of application state. It is important that the title in the browser history/bookmark represent the application state so that the user can tell where she's navigating to.

The module provides a $title variable on the $rootScope that is populated based on the $title value resolved in $state.$current (or one of its parent states). If the current state doesn't resolve a $title , then $rootScope.$title will be undefined .

The module also provides a $breadcrumbs array that is populated based on the $title of $state.$current and its parent states.

The module sets the document.title to the value of the $title variable or, if configured, to the value returned by a documentTitle(title) callback. The browser sets bookmark and browser history text based on the document.title .

Installing the Module

Installation can be done through bower:

bower install angular-ui-router-title

In your page add:

< script src = "bower_components/angular-ui-router-title/angular-ui-router-title.js" > </ script >

Loading the Module

This module declares itself as ui.router.title , so it can be declared as a dependency of your application as normal:

var app = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ng' , 'ui.router.title' ]);

Specifying the $title in the state definition

A state defines its title by declaring a $title value in its resolve block. It's a good idea for the $title to include information from the current state, so it may need to inject the $stateParam or another value that was resolved from them.

$stateProvider .state( 'home' , { ... resolve: { $title : function ( ) { return 'Home' ; } } }) .state( 'about' , { url : '/about' , ... resolve: { $title : function ( ) { return 'About' ; } } }) .state( 'contacts' , { url : '/contacts' , ... resolve: { contacts : [ 'Contacts' , function ( Contacts ) { return Contacts.query(); }], $title : [ 'contacts' , function ( contacts ) { return 'Contacts (' + contacts.length + ')' ; }] } }) .state( 'contact' , { url : '/contact/:contactId' , ... resolve: { contact : [ 'Contacts' , '$stateParams' , function ( Contacts, $stateParams ) { return Contacts.get({ id : $stateParams.contactId }); }], $title : [ 'contact' , function ( contact ) { return contact.name; }] } }) .state( 'contact.edit' , { url : '/edit' , ... resolve: { $title : [ '$title' , function ( $title ) { return $title + " (edit)" ; }] } })

Configuring a custom document.title

By default, the module will set the document.title to the value of $rootScope.$title . A common convention is to include the application name in the document.title. Customization of the document.title can be achieved via the $titleProvier.documentTitle callback specification.

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ng' , 'ui.router.title' ]) .config( function ( $titleProvider ) { $titleProvider.documentTitle( function ( $rootScope ) { return $rootScope.$title ? $rootScope.$title + " - My Application" : "My Application" ; }); });

Using the $title in a header

The $title property contains the resolve title and cen be used, for example, to set the contents of an <h1> tag.

< h1 ng-bind = "($title || 'Home') + ' - My Application'" > My Application </ h1 >

The $breadcrumbs array contains objects, one for each state that resolves a $title value. Each entry contains:

title : $title value of this state

: $title value of this state state : name of the state

: name of the state stateParams : $stateParams of the state.

< ol class = "breadcrumb" > < li ng-repeat = "crumb in $breadcrumbs" ng-class = "{ 'active' : $last }" > < a ng-if = "!$last" href = "{{$state.href(crumb.state, crumb.stateParams)}}" > {{crumb.title}} </ a > < span ng-if = "$last" > {{crumb.title}} </ span > </ li > </ ol >

Copyright & License

Copyright 2015 Stepan Riha. All Rights Reserved.

This may be redistributed under the MIT licence. For the full license terms, see the LICENSE file which should be alongside this readme.