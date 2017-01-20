AngularJS module for updating browser title/history based on the current ui-router state.
Using ui-router states with
url configurations enables browser history support and bookmarking of application state.
It is important that the title in the browser history/bookmark represent the application state so that the user can tell
where she's navigating to.
The module provides a
$title variable on the
$rootScope that is populated based on the
$title value resolved
in
$state.$current (or one of its parent states). If the current state doesn't resolve a
$title,
then
$rootScope.$title will be
undefined.
The module also provides a
$breadcrumbs array that is populated based on the
$title of
$state.$current and its parent states.
The module sets the
document.title to the value of the
$title variable or, if configured, to the value returned by a
documentTitle(title) callback.
The browser sets bookmark and browser history text based on the
document.title.
Installation can be done through bower:
bower install angular-ui-router-title
In your page add:
<script src="bower_components/angular-ui-router-title/angular-ui-router-title.js"></script>
This module declares itself as
ui.router.title, so it can be declared as a dependency of your application as normal:
var app = angular.module('myApp', ['ng', 'ui.router.title']);
A state defines its title by declaring a
$title value in its
resolve block.
It's a good idea for the
$title to include information from the current state,
so it may need to inject the
$stateParam or another value that was resolved from them.
$stateProvider
.state('home', {
...
resolve: {
// Constant title
$title: function() { return 'Home'; }
}
})
.state('about', {
url: '/about',
...
resolve: {
// Constant title
$title: function() { return 'About'; }
}
})
.state('contacts', {
url: '/contacts',
...
resolve: {
// List of contacts
contacts: ['Contacts', function(Contacts) {
// Use Contacts service to retrieve list
return Contacts.query();
}],
// Dynamic title showing number of contacts
$title: ['contacts', function(contacts) {
return 'Contacts (' + contacts.length + ')';
}]
}
})
.state('contact', {
url: '/contact/:contactId',
...
resolve: {
// Single contact
contact: ['Contacts', '$stateParams', function(Contacts, $stateParams) {
// Use Contacts service to retrieve a contact
return Contacts.get({ id: $stateParams.contactId });
}],
// Dynamic title showing the name of contact
$title: ['contact', function(contact) {
return contact.name;
}]
}
})
.state('contact.edit', {
url: '/edit',
...
resolve: {
// Dynamic title appending to parent state's title
$title: ['$title', function($title) {
return $title + " (edit)";
}]
}
})
By default, the module will set the
document.title to the value of
$rootScope.$title. A common convention is to include
the application name in the document.title. Customization of the
document.title can be achieved via the
$titleProvier.documentTitle
callback specification.
angular.module('myApp', ['ng', 'ui.router.title'])
.config(function($titleProvider) {
$titleProvider.documentTitle(function($rootScope) {
return $rootScope.$title ? $rootScope.$title + " - My Application" : "My Application";
});
});
The
$title property contains the resolve title and cen be used, for example, to set the contents of an
<h1> tag.
<h1 ng-bind="($title || 'Home') + ' - My Application'">My Application</h1>
The
$breadcrumbs array contains objects, one for each state that resolves a
$title value. Each entry contains:
title: $title value of this state
state: name of the state
stateParams: $stateParams of the state.
<ol class="breadcrumb">
<li ng-repeat="crumb in $breadcrumbs" ng-class="{ 'active' : $last }">
<a ng-if="!$last" href="{{$state.href(crumb.state, crumb.stateParams)}}">{{crumb.title}}</a>
<span ng-if="$last">{{crumb.title}}</span>
</li>
</ol>
